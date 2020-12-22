The stock is being priced like it always has, which I view as failing to account for current risks.

Asset managers have been quite out of favor in 2020. That makes sense, particularly for alternative asset managers because the massive disruption that took place in the financial markets earlier this year, in some cases, has yet to be unwound.

Perhaps nowhere is this more evident than in leveraged loan shops, like Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ).

Oxford Square lost about two-thirds of its value very swiftly during the initial panic as financial markets went haywire, trying to price securities for a global pandemic. Shares have recovered a bit since then in what has been an extremely volatile 2020, but today, stand at under $3, still down substantially from pre-crisis highs.

The asset manager index has underperformed the S&P 500 all year, but underperformance has been fairly small. Oxford Square, however, has massively underperformed its benchmark. We, therefore, have a stock in a less than desirable segment of the market that is performing woefully against its peer group. That's the wrong kind of stock to own, in my view, as I want the strongest stocks in the strongest sectors; Oxford Square is neither of those things.

While I don't necessarily think Oxford Square has a bunch more downside, I am a very long way from being bullish. My aim here is to caution investors to make sure they are aware of the risks of owning this stock at this point in the cycle.

Deterioration everywhere

Oxford Square is a BDC that provides capital to non-publicly-traded businesses, as well as investing in loans and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs. In other words, it uses leverage in an attempt to borrow at one rate and then invest the proceeds at a higher rate, earning a spread in the process, which it can then distribute to shareholders.

There is nothing inherently wrong with this model, as it is employed by countless BDCs. However, when economic conditions go south, they tend to unravel in a hurry for BDCs because of their high risk profiles. BDCs have to invest in risky securities in order to earn a spread because their cost of capital is quite high. That means that weak economic conditions tend to produce outsized negative impacts, and that's exactly what we've seen with Oxford Square this year.

Much of the issues I'm seeing can be illustrated with results from the past few quarters, which the company was kind enough to put neatly into slides for the Q3 earnings report. That report is now a couple of months old, so I'm not hung up on the report itself; I'm using these numbers to illustrate the deterioration of the company's results over time.

First up, we can see a number of relatively poor data points if we read from right to left, with the most recent results being on the left side.

NII per share, which is equivalent to EPS for a typical company, has been cut in half in the past year. Dividends have been cut in half in the past year. Net asset value is down from $5.42 to $3.85 in this period. Fair value of investments is down ~25%, and net assets have declined by a similar amount.

These are all very important metrics for a BDC and none of them look remotely positive. A full year of trailing results is enough to spot a trend, and it isn't good in this case. In addition, if we were to see a swift recovery, plenty of time has elapsed for that to show up in the data, but it hasn't.

Moving on to portfolio composition, we will see at least part of the reason why the company's metrics look so poor.

Yields continue to decline as the interest rate curve continues to remain extremely low. BDCs tend to earn more in rising rate and high rate environments when the spread between their borrowings and lending coupons widens. We can see that the company's weighted average yield of investments has plummeted from 10.6% to just 8% as of the end of the third quarter. That's up from 7.6% at the end of June, but these are not sustainable levels.

The company's publicly-traded debt issues (here and here) yield in the mid-6% range, so the spreads on the company's lending is razor-thin at this point. In addition, many of the securities the company owns aren't performing very well as the economy is still a very long way from recovering from the tens of millions of jobs that were lost earlier this year.

We can see that 73% of Oxford Square's weighted average rating of its credit portfolio is 2.5, meaning its average investment is somewhere between full repayment and "close monitoring" being required. Indeed, 27% of its portfolio is at "close monitoring" or worse, meaning that amount of its credit investments is at meaningful risk of default. That doesn't mean all 27% will default, but even a small fraction of this amount defaulting would be a hugely negative event for Oxford Square.

The debt portfolio on the upper-right is slightly better, but the same points apply, as you can see above.

Some of this has begun to occur, as the company's non-accruing investments at cost are up to ~$40 million, from just $9.8 million a year ago. Yes, the third quarter was fractionally below Q1 and Q2. However, just because it hasn't worsened in the past few months doesn't mean Oxford Square is out of the proverbial woods. After all, this number has had ample time to improve but hasn't.

Nowhere near cheap enough to buy

Given all of this, I think it is fairly easy to make the case that Oxford Square's business model is at least somewhat impaired. Indeed, if we look at NII per share estimates, it certainly appears that way.

Oxford Square earned right at double last year what it is expected to earn this year, and next year as well. It would appear my fears about impairment are coming to fruition as no improvement is expected for at least another year. This is easy to understand given deteriorating credit quality and an extremely unfavorable interest rate environment. For a company that needs decent credit quality and a spread between its cost of funds and lending rates, this combination is a double whammy it cannot do anything about.

Oxford Square, for reasons that appear obvious to me based upon the above, has been destroying shareholder value for years. Below, we have trailing-twelve-month tangible book value for the past ten years, and the picture isn't pretty.

TBV peaked in early 2014 and has declined in a nearly straight line ever since. Today's TBV is one-third the value it was in early 2014, a horrendous track record if you ask me.

That presents a problem for the stock because if the company is going to destroy value, the stock should be cheap. Unfortunately, it just isn't. Below, we have the stock's price to tangible book value, which is simply the multiple investors are willing to pay for the value destruction we've just seen.

While today's value of 0.77x TBV is somewhat below historical norms, it is only slightly below. Given that it appears to me BDCs are impaired for the time being, so long as economic weakness and low rates persist, this multiple should be much lower to account for that. Oxford Square is being priced like everything is normal, but it just isn't.

Finally, I'd wager most investors own BDCs for the income, not necessarily for the capital appreciation. Unfortunately, Oxford Square's track record isn't very good there, either.

Going back to 2004 in the data above, we can see that the dividend has moved around erratically, and while you'd expect that for a BDC, Oxford Square once again peaked in the middle part of the last decade and hasn't come near it since. This sort of track record with the payout is very difficult for investors that want a stable income stream because it is quite apparent Oxford Square will never be able to provide that.

The bottom line is that Oxford Square has an abysmal track record with earnings, dividends, and shareholder value. Current conditions are making sustaining all of those things even harder than it normally is, but the stock isn't pricing that in. Investors appear to be willing to pay a normalized valuation for these characteristics, although I am not sure why. My aim here is to help investors understand how toxic this stock can be for your portfolio if you're not careful. Expect lots of volatility ahead for Oxford Square as it grapples with more tough conditions into 2021.

