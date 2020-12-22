In any case, I expect consolidation in QQQ before the breakout occurs and am positioning myself for such a movement.

Looking at macro and other factors, the breakout direction is more likely down than up, implying a busted pattern.

The QQQ is showing a wedge pattern, which typically results in a breakout in one way or the other.

For the past three months, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) has been in a wedge formation.

(Source: Stockcharts)

In a wedge, the trendline of support (green) and trendline of resistance (red) eventually meet paths. After meeting, one of the trendlines tends to prevail, leading to a breakout in one direction. While it might seem that the trendline of support has one, many wedge patterns become “busted,” leading to a fake break in one direction but quickly reverting in the other direction.

For a wedge in something like QQQ, which is essentially a basket of stocks, predicting the direction of the breakout can often work via understanding the macro elements at play. For a number of reasons, I believe that we are seeing a busted pattern. I believe the next movement will be a breakout downward, confirming the busted pattern.

The Upward Breakout Possibility

The Fed has made it clear that it wants people to buy stocks. Interest rates are as low as they have ever been, and investors now see tech stocks – the major components of QQQ – as a safe haven. Indeed, the pandemic has hurt most traditional businesses, forcing many industries to gravitate toward or combine with the tech industry.

Hence many believe that tech is the safe play right now. E-commerce, work-from-home, and similar industries are rallying as both consumers and employees are stuck in their houses. Tech seems like a no-brainer and has become more-or-less the default area in which to invest.

However, the facts will eventually catch up with the market. As we are essentially in a recovery phase in the economic cycle, it makes little sense for the tech market to have such a high valuation. Optimism might be a driving force pushing tech stocks upward, but we have seen this before, most notably in the 2000 dot-com bubble.

The Downward Breakout Possibility

In fact, valuations have only once been this stretched, and that was during the dot-com bubble. The Shiller PE ratio for tech stocks is the second highest in history:

(Source: Multpl.com)

The maximum PE ratio seen was during a time of growth, 1999-2000. Optimism and speculation were at similar levels to those of today, but the economy was, from fundamental perspectives, quite strong. Today, main street is seeing levels of poverty not seen in 60 years; we are in a weak economy, yet the tech market is acting as if everything is fine.

If you consider the factors that are causing this bubble, you will notice that many are expectation-based. For example, analysts across the board are predicting strong growth in 2021. Yet these expectations are rarely backed by hard data; analysts tend to be over-optimistic in December of every year, and rarely are these expectations actually met.

Add to this the fact that many funds must sell their big annual winners at the end of the year so as to rebalance their portfolios, and you have evidence that a selloff is impending. You also have seasonal downward pressures on the market due in the beginning months of 2021. For example, investors can sell their best winners and reinvest their capital gains into opportunity funds so as to defer taxes.

Then there is the simple fact that this year’s tech gains were simply an anomaly. We are unlikely to experience similar gains in the tech market in 2021, and so savvy investors are likely to take profits, looking for the next best vehicle for their capital. We are already seeing some such positioning in the run-up in gold and bitcoin.

The Best Bullish Catalysts Are Already Priced In

If you believe in efficient, or even semi-efficient markets, then bullish news events, such as the Covid-19 vaccine and the idea of the new tech/work-from-home paradigm sticking around after the vaccine, are already mostly priced into the market. Indeed, many analyst expectations for 2021 have discounted such factors. Global GDP will merely return to pre-Covid levels at the end of 2021, according to OECD, yet market valuations are hitting all-time new highs; a rational market would be merely matching 2019 highs.

Essentially, I believe tech investors are celebrating the end of Covid-19 and its economic impacts prematurely. If investors believe that 2021 will bring about higher EPS in tech as compared with 2019, new highs in QQQ make sense. However, we are set to merely recover next year, not excel, and the logical result would be discounted stocks – i.e., “buy these tech stocks at a discount with the expectation that they will return to their pre-pandemic profitability.”

But we do not have that. Instead we have something more akin to “buy tech stocks at all-time highs in the expectation that this industry is growing in spite of a weakened economy.” One might say that tech and the economy are not integrally attached – indeed technology is not included in GDP measurements – however, the technology market does rely on the production that is included in GPD.

In other words, a weak economy cannot support a growing technology industry. This run-up in tech is more likely due to investor greed (and a lack of better investment alternatives) than earnings growth. Speculative call-option buying has never been higher, and calls, unlike stocks, typically indicate short-term outlooks: Option traders are expecting tech to move even higher than its all-time highs in the coming weeks and months, expecting prices that are not justified in light of the economy not fully recovering until 2022.

That is, sentiment is bidding on an increase in sentiment. But whether can sentiment become more optimistic in 2021 remains to be seen. I cannot imagine any factors that could be more bullish than a vaccine and reopening of borders, and these factors are likely fully priced into the market.

The Trade

Mean reversion predicts tech underperforming in 2021. Especially relative to non-tech and value stocks, QQQ and growth stocks will likely mean-revert against their gains, at the very least delivering moderate returns and at the most correcting via a significant retracement. I see tech as extremely fragile right now, and any significant bearish factor – inflation, a reversal of sentiment, a debt crisis due to the skyrocketing unemployment, etc. – could be the spark that brings QQQ down to more rational levels.

While the wedge pattern might indeed lead to an upward breakout, such a breakout seems unsustainable relative to the macro factors. Hence I believe we will see a busted pattern in the current wedge. I am positioning for some consolidation going forward; I believe the QQQ will trend sideways before it breaks out in one direction or the other, at which time I will convert to a trend-following strategy.

For this consolidation, I will run an iron condor strategy:

Buy Jan15 $330 call Sell Jan15 $320 call Buy Jan15 $290 put Sell Jan15 $300 put

This strategy results in a net credit of around $400 (as of Dec21, the time of writing), which is also the max profit of the strategy. The net potential loss here is quite small compared to other credit-based option strategies: $600. We expect QQQ to remain in a range of $300-320, ending in this region by Jan15.

This strategy allows the QQQ to continue its upward breakout up to $10 while simultaneously allowing it to return to its wedge-end level of $300 without eating into our profits. As long as QQQ is between $300 and $320 by Jan15, we can keep that $400. We will only begin to lose money (up to a max of $600) should QQQ exceed $324 or fall below $296.

If you have any questions regarding this strategy, let me know in the comments section below.

