I break it down by its marketplace business, managed payment business, and strong balance sheet to show its true value.

eBay is priced as if it struggles to survive in the online marketplace where it is indeed a top tier player.

Background

Found in 1995 as an online auction business pioneer, eBay (EBAY) is the 2nd largest e-commerce marketplace in the US, with an annual GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of $85 billion in 2019.

However, eBay is often perceived as the most boring player in this vibrant sector. Over the years, its reputation has been tainted by many sellers' complaints about unfair policies that favor and promote abusive buyers' behaviors. Its market cap is not only falling far behind Amazon (AMZN) but also caught up by many new e-commerce players such as Etsy (ETSY), Wayfair (W), and Chewy (CHWY) much smaller in size, with transaction volume less than 10-20% that of eBay's.

While its stock price prior to March 2020 was on par with some of these smaller e-commerce players, it has shown a widening gap since March when eCommerce stocks benefit from consumer behavior changes due to covid19.

Investment Thesis

While eBay GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) growth has been muted before Mar 2020, there is no denying that eBay is a heavy-weight player in eCommerce marketplace with a significant market share in the US, as well as many key overseas markets (e.g. UK, Germany, Australia, and Italy).

eBay's marketplace business generates steady revenue and a healthy profit margin of 23% to 25%. It operates like a money-printing machine all year round. Furthermore, eBay's move to refurbished products marketplace, managed payment system (to replace PayPal) continue to defend/expand its market place and to increase profit margin.

My conservative model values eBay at $43B ($65/share) with a 26% potential upside to its current price.

Business

eBay, at its core, is an online e-commerce marketplace with global reach and large scale ranked 2nd only behind Amazon in the US. (there are a few giant players in China, but little overlap with eBay). Its sheer size shall be appreciated by examining its numbers: 180 million+ active buyers, 25 million sellers, 1.5 billion active listings, 85B annual GMV. The chart below ranks online marketplaces in the US by visits. Its closest pure online marketplace competitors are No.5 Etsy (ETSY), and No.6 Wayfair(W), both are much smaller in terms of total transaction volume and active users, yet with a comparable market cap. We will discuss that in detail in a later section.

Source: from webretailer top online marketplaces report

Sum-of-all-parts Valuation

Marketplace (core business): eBay's online marketplace GMV is around $85B in 2019. With a 9% take rate, it records about $9B revenue and $2B profits. Its revenue has been stable for the last few years with limited growth. Covid19 brought a 20% YoY revenue growth in the last two quarters, as well as a corresponding increase in active buyer numbers. It is noted that a 20% revenue increase is behind overall e-commerce YoY growth in the US (36% in 3rd qtr, and 45% in 2nd qtr), according to the 3rd quarter eCommerce sale report from the US Census Bureau.

Considering this is a high margin business with light operating assets, yet slower growth compared to its peers (partly due to its larger size), I consider applying 14x P/E and value its market place business at $28B.

Managed payment: eBay managed payment is a multi-year major initiative started in 2018 to replace PayPal as its payment system. In its 3Q20 earnings transcript, the management indicated that the migration progress is good, and is on track to complete by 2021. It also projects managed payment will bring in $2B annual revenue, and $500 million operating profit in 2022.

$2B annual revenue translates to an average charge of 2.35% per transaction, based on $85B GMV in 2019, a quite conservative estimate in my opinion.

Paypal (PYPL) is currently valued at a 53x forward P/E ratio. I am not going to compare eBay managed payment to PayPal, but I think a 16x ratio is justified as there is limited risk to its business model or revenue stream. That values eBay's managed payment business at $8B.

Balance sheet: On its balance sheet, excluding goodwill, intangible assets, PP&E, and current assets held for sale (Classifieds), eBay has a net debt position of around $4B.

The value of its recent Classified sale (announced on July 20, on track to close in Q1 2021) is $11B. It includes $2.5B cash and 540 million shares of Adevinta (FRA: AD5B). Adevinta is priced at EUR 12.99 as of writing.

That adds up to a total net position of $7B.

Source: 3Q20 eBay quarterly report

Sum-of-all-parts valuation values eBay at $43B, equivalent to $65/share, a 26% potential upside to its closing price at $51.5 on 12/21.

Peer Valuation Comparison

The table below compares key metrics from 3Q20 quarterly reports among some prominent e-commerce players as discussed early. eBay, Etsy, and Wayfair all ranked in the top 10 US eCommerce marketplace by monthly visits. I also included Chewy (CHWY) as the latest star in eCommerce sector since March. To level the field, I use GMV numbers from eBay and Etsy and Sales numbers from Chewy and Wayfair. eBay is 6 to 12 times higher than others in sales number, while the market cap is much closer. GMV/market cap ratio (highlighted below) clearly shows that. It is also important to note that both eBay and Etsy have a healthy 25-26% profit margin, while Chewy and Wayfair still struggle at breakeven level. While eBay has the lowest YoY GMV/sales growth rate at 21%, keep in mind comparing a growth rate between $25B revenue and $2.5B revenue company is not exactly fair.

Interestingly as a side note, while I perceive Etsy as a more seller-friendly marketplace, its take rate at 17% is much higher than eBay's take rate at 9.4%, plus 3% PayPal.

I am not here to judge whether Etsy, Wayfair, or Chewy are overvalued or not, that deserves a separate analysis. The comparison above points to a very moderate valuation eBay is currently receiving compared to its peers.

Recent Development

eBay's recent move in the certified refurbished market, authentication services in watches and sneakers sectors, in my opinion, are effective measures to defend and expand its market share in the online marketplace. Let us dive into them:

Certified Refurbished market: eBay's announcement to launch the refurbished products from top brands is an important move, and a renewed approach to eBay enterprise 2.0 after its previous failed attempts including its acquisition of GSI Commerce, and Magento. I personally think this has huge potential and plays to eBay's advantage.

Here is a peek at iRobot refurbished product home page, 6 products, 10k sold, average 30-50 off from original price. Not too shabby to me.

I noticed many refurbished sellers are directly from the brand and have their own store. While eBay supports brand stores all along, I think the refurbished market is a great approach to attract brands to eBay.

Authentication service: eBay recently launched a few authentication services including sneakers and watches to verify their authenticity to improve buyer confidence, an effective defensive move to defend its dominance in the collectible goods market.

Concerns

61% of eBay buyers are between the age of 35 to 64. While that age group has unparalleled purchasing power, it is important for eBay to attract younger clientele to ensure a thriving marketplace in years to come. Currently, only 32% of eBay buyers are between 18-34, while Amazon has a much higher percentage. We need to watch closely to make sure eBay makes efforts to attract younger clientele for its future.

Concluding Thoughts

Conservative sum-of-all-parts values eBay at a $43B market cap ($65/share). At the current price of $51.5/share, it offers 26% upside potential.

I am bullish on the stock. Considering its recent price appreciation, I would take a hybrid approach - a combination of stock purchase and sell PUT options to enter into its position with a lower average cost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.