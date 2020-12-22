While York may not have much to offer for the average investor, it should serve well as a wealth-preservation vehicle against government bonds.

Due to how safe York's dividend is, market participants looking for an ultra-safe low yield have driven the stock's valuation higher.

York Water has the unique ability to generate incredibly steady and reliable cash flows due to the nature of the business model, i.e. providing the most essential utility of all, water.

Over the past few months, we have covered a variety of stocks in the water industry. In late September, we introduced York Water (NASDAQ:YORW), the oldest investor-owned water utility in the United States, boasting more than 200 years of uninterrupted dividend payments to shareholders.

Since then, the company has released its Q3 results, displaying why its financials remain top-quality once again, while also declaring its 600th dividend payment. Honoring its dividend anniversary, the company increased its DPS by 4%, currently numbering 23 years of consecutive dividend increases.

In this article, we will:

Discuss the company's Q3 results

Assess its dividend, valuation, and future investor returns

Conclude why York Water may not offer very attractive returns but could be used as a wealth preservation vehicle with some growth prospects attached.

York Water's latest results: Rock solid

As we have mentioned in our previous articles, stocks in the water industry tend to attract high investor interest and relatively hefty valuations. The reason is their unique ability to generate incredibly steady and reliable cash flows due to the nature of their business model, i.e., providing the most essential utility of all, water.

York Water's Q3 results once again highlighted this sentiment, posting revenue growth of 4.2% and net income growth of around 8.1%.

Increased revenues were mostly due to higher per capita residential consumption as well as growth in the customer base. Higher individual consumption, as well as growing customers, are the two prominent factors when it comes to York Water's revenue growth. As the company slowly but gradually expands its distribution network, investors should keep seeing a flourishing top line over time. As you can see in the table below, these two elements are also increasing at every stable rate. Adding the fact that the necessity of water for its various uses prevents volatile consumption gallons per day, York Water's current financials and future financials remain, and should remain, astonishingly stable.

Additionally, revenues grew due to the company's March 2019 rate increase. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PPUC) authorized an increase in water rates designed to produce approximately $3.4 million in additional annual revenues and an increase in wastewater rates designed to produce approximately $289,000 in additional annual revenues, effective March 1, 2019. The new rates added about $1.00 per month, or a 2.5% increase, for the average residential water customer. However, because of the reduction in taxes from the 2017 Tax Act, water customers, on average, actually saw an $0.80 per month decrease in their water bills for the first year. Therefore a win-win situation.

Rate increases should continue to be a driving force in revenue growth over the long-term. They will warrant that the company doesn't fall behind inflation, while York Water's organic growth and acquisitions should ensure the company is expanding over time. In September, for instance, the company acquired the Letterkenny Township Municipal Authority wastewater system. As a result, York Water increased its customer reach once again, as Letterkenny Township is now the 50th municipality the company serves in York, Adams, and now Franklin counties.

Dividends, valuation, and investor returns

Boasting 204 years of consecutive dividend payments is certainly no small feat, adding to York Water's brand as a reliable dividend growth stock to own. As you can see, due to the mature and stable nature of York's business model, the company has been able to grow its EPS consistently, with DPS following a similar trajectory. At the same, as the green line displays, York's 10-year DPS CAGR (compound annual growth rate) has averaged between 3%-5%. The company's most recent dividend increase by 4% maintains this rate, as management ensures it sustains a comfortable payout ratio.

Despite the humble dividend growth, York Water's dividend yield has been moving lower every year, currently standing at around 1.53%. In other words, the company's valuation has been expanding. As you can see by the purple line, the company's forward P/E ratio is currently just below 40.

The first question that pops into one's mind is, why would an arguably boring water stock attract such a hefty valuation multiple?

Firstly, York Water's dividend, along with most of the industry's dividends, is recession-proof and almost impossible to face any cut. Not only is York's payout ratio very comfortable at around 57%, but the organic catalysts mentioned above, the regulatory rate increases, and the necessity of water consumption further shields the company's cash flows. Even if something was to "go wrong," the industry is so mature that such hurdles would be slow and easily noticeable, which means that management would have plenty of time to react/adjust its operations.

Due to how safe York's dividend is, market participants looking for an ultra-safe low yield have driven the stock's valuation higher. As you can see in the graph above, York's dividend yield heavily correlates with the yield on the 10-year bond. With T-bills not even covering for inflation, it makes sense that investors would rush to York's yield, which offers a growth element, for minimal risk.

The result of this, however, is that future returns should be now limited. As you can see below, we have assumed a modest 4% growth in both York's EPS and DPS, which for reasons mentioned earlier, should end up being pretty close to the actual future numbers. Additionally, we have included a reasonable range of future valuation multiples. If the stock were to retain its current P/E of around 36, investors should be enjoying CAGR returns of around 5% in the medium term, powered by our moderate growth rates.

However, the reason the company remains an attractive investment for those looking to park their cash, in that stock's returns should outperform T-bills even amid a considerable valuation compression. As you can see, even if shares were to lose a chunk of their valuation premium and trade around 30 times their underlying net income, investors will still end up with higher annualized returns against a T-bill's yield. We have previously explained water stocks' wealth preservation potential against T-bills in our latest American Water Works (AWK) article.

Conclusion

Quality and safety come at a hefty price. The company's Q3 displayed once again York's ability to deliver incredibly safe and reliable cash flows. However, as investors have been eager to capture the stock's yield, current investors should not expect anywhere near double-digit returns going forward, in our view. Based on York's very predictable business model, we expect returns in the mid-single digits amid a constant valuation multiple and low-single digits amid a valuation compression. While York may not have much to offer for the average investor, it should serve well as a wealth-preservation vehicle against government bonds, offering both a resilient dividend and a humble growth element as well.

