Valero (VLO) is one of the most volatile stocks in my portfolio. I bought the company a few months ago and have been through a significant decline of more than 30% and a rapid rally - all of this happened after the COVID-19 crash in Q1. At this point I am actually happy that the stock is declining again as this both reflects the ongoing problems in the industry - the stock is adjusting to reality, so to speak - and because it allows me to buy a yield of more than 7% when I add to my position. In this article, I am going to elaborate on this and why I won't give up on this volatile, but profitable long-term investment.

There Is Light At The End Of The Tunnel

Let's start this article by taking a look at the stock price performance in 2020. If we ignore the damage that has been done to Valero investors (like myself), I have to say that this is by far the most interesting year when it comes to analyzing the development of 'value' in a quickly changing macro environment. First of all, investors had to deal with a massive stock price implosion in the first quarter, which pushed the stock to the low 30s. Then, the stock bounced back hard fueled by one of the strongest short-squeezes in modern history, which impacted most 'back to normal' stocks. Unfortunately, what followed was a slow and painful downtrend that ended just barely above the Q1 lows.

The reason for the decline was the missing light at the end of the tunnel. Investors didn't know how, and when, this pandemic would end. I didn't know either, but I was a buyer because I liked the value back then - and I still do. The downtrend abruptly ended in November when a number of pharma and biotech companies revealed successful vaccine trials. This was the news we needed as it would almost guarantee a path back to a pre-pandemic world.

While I am writing this, we are seeing the start of a global effort to vaccinate as many people as possible - starting with the most critical and vulnerable citizen.

Buying More At Better Prices

My average VLO entry is $57.46, which means I am once again underwater. However, I am not complaining as I am happy to see some selling. A few weeks ago, we were in a situation where people were rushing to buy back to normal stocks as 'everyone' knew we would sooner than later get our old lives back. The problem is that trading isn't easy and everyone who rushed in pretty much bought what I like to call 'peak optimism'.

While I am writing this, the stock has started to fall again as the price is roughly 11% below the November peak. It makes sense for a number of reasons. First of all, peak optimism. Almost every single time when 'dumb' money rushes to buy a stock, we see a short-term peak as hedge funds almost never are the ones providing liquidity. Especially not the ones buying prior to the vaccine announcement.

The second reason is macro. Right now, things are still bad as major cities in the United States and entire countries in Europe are going back into lockdown mode. While leading economic indicators are actually pointing at a growth recovery in 2021 (article), the real economy continues to struggle. It makes sense as growth indicators are leading, but in the case of Valero, a utilization rate of 79.1% is simply not what investors need. For example, on an LTM basis, Valero has generated just $683 million in free cash flow, which is insufficient to cover $1.6 billion in dividends. Without looking far into the future, it makes sense that the market punished Valero again as (new) investors want better value - and rightfully so.

And speaking of the dividend yield, Valero saw a steep decline from almost 11% to less than 7% in less than 2 months. The drop was so fast that I canceled my plans to add to the stock. Again, the risk/reward didn't make sense anymore.

Data by YCharts

With this in mind, while 2021 might be challenging as vaccinations will accelerate in the first quarter, analysts expect the company to generate $2.3 billion in free cash flow in 2022. This would mean that dividends are more than secured and that the company has the cash to reduce its debt load.

Needless to say, all of these expectations come with a lot of uncertainty. However, the reason why I like Valero despite these risks is that we are not dealing with a 'normal' recession. Once we get the economy back on track next year, refinery utilization rates will normalize. The next recession - whenever that might be - will have a different impact as this pandemic hurt Valero more than any other crisis imaginable. Unless one expects a pandemic to become a regular thing, I think Valero continues to be a tremendous buy.

Takeaway

I might sound a bit bearish in this article. However, just like in my previous update, I remain very bullish long term. This is why I like the current sell-off as it takes some euphoria out of the stock as I believe that investors got too bullish too fast. I am not sure how far the stock will drop, but I will add to my position for sure next month if the stock remains either at or below current levels. Valero's yield justifies the above-average risks investors have to take in the current market as Valero won't be able to cover their dividend expenses for at least 2/3 more quarters.

Nonetheless, as much as I like the stock, please make sure to maintain a well-diversified portfolio. Valero is a very volatile stock and can do serious harm to your portfolio - even during non-pandemic recessions.

Anyway, all things considered, I have little doubt that investors who buy in 2020 will enjoy the stocks for many years to come.

