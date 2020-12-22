2 High Yield Stocks To Buy Before The Vaccine Changes Everything

We present two high-yield stocks that we are buying before the vaccine changes everything.

Despite this visible light at the end of the tunnel, some remain priced at less than half of their normal valuations.

This is very good news for the most Covid-sensitive businesses.

Vaccines are currently being administered to tens of thousands of people.

As I write this, tens of thousands of the most at-risk people are receiving the COVID-19 vaccines. This afternoon, I read the headline:

Teachers, cops, grocery workers: Here's who will get the coronavirus vaccine next

The article went on to state:

Phase 1b could start in January and include "frontline essential workers" and people who are 75 and older. Those frontline workers include some 30 million people... Phase 1c, which could start in February, would include 57 million of "other essential workers

Within a few months from now, tens of millions of people will have received the vaccine in the U.S. with a similar pattern following in Europe and other nations of the world.

As Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A)(BRK.B) Charlie Munger predicted in a recent interview:

It's amazing, I watched the polio get totally killed by the vaccinations. They'll spread these vaccines over the world so fast, it'll make your head spin.

This is very big news for the most COVID-sensitive businesses who saw their share prices collapse earlier this year when the pandemic forced them to shut-down.

Since then, we have gradually reopened the economy, but restrictions on these businesses have remained largely in place, leading to great losses and pessimism in their public valuations.

That said, there is a clear light at the end of the tunnel.

Despite what should be an obvious near-term catalyst for these businesses, the stocks of these companies continue to trade as if COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place for years to come.

We believe this is a historic opportunity for contrarian, long-term thinking investors who can see the forest from the trees.

Many of these beaten-down stocks have 50-100% upside potential back to pre-COVID-19 levels, but the market is still sleeping on them due to its obsessive focus on current conditions.

Of course, profiting from this disconnect is not as simple as going out and buying any COVID-19 sensitive stock whose price has been beaten down and remained in the cellar.

Picking investments solely based on their valuations is a sure way to failure.

The impact of COVID-19 on businesses was very real and in many cases permanent. As a result, many stocks truly deserve to trade at low valuations because their balance sheets have taken such a hit that they are headed towards inevitable bankruptcy or their businesses have been permanently impaired.

Examples of such businesses include:

low-quality highly-leveraged mall REITs (VNQ) such as CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) that have had to file for bankruptcy in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns of their properties and the tenant defaults that followed, leaving the landlords unable to meet their financial obligations.

Many restaurants, movie theaters (AMC) (EPR), and hotel businesses (HT) suffered similar fates.

Even some office properties (BXP) likely suffered permanent impairments due to the accelerated shift to working from home.

What we want to buy instead are high-quality businesses that will be first in line when the pent-up customer demand for their goods and services returns with a vengeance and also possess strong enough balance sheets to ride out any remaining headwinds from COVID-19.

With that said, below, we discuss two high-yield stocks to buy before the vaccine changes everything. Right now, they remain deeply discounted, but as the world returns to normal and people rush back outside to shop and socialize, we expect them to appreciate very significantly.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)

Kinder Morgan is a North American energy infrastructure company that operates natural gas and products pipelines, terminals, and CO2 segments.

As you can see in the chart below, KMI's stock price more than halved after the COVID-19 outbreak hit the United States and has not come even close to recovering its pre-outbreak levels.

Data by YCharts

While revenue and EBITDA are projected to decline this year by 11.6% and 9.2%, respectively, they are also expected to bounce back slightly next year, with accelerating growth towards the back end of the year. Clearly, these declines do not justify the share price falling by 3-3.5x greater, especially when the balance sheet gets a Baa2 Stable rating from Moody's and the dividend remains well covered.

Once the vaccine hits, travel and other forms of economic activity will bounce back sharply, significantly increasing the demand for KMI's infrastructure. This expectation has already been priced into many businesses:

Data by YCharts

Southwest Airlines (LUV) is just down 14.8% from pre-COVID highs and theme park operator Disney (DIS) and automobile manufacturer General Motors (GM) are actually up this year along with the broader stock market (SPY).

Meanwhile, KMI - the infrastructure for providing the energy for all that travel and amusement fortified by long-term fixed-fee take or pay contracts with investment-grade customers and an investment-grade balance sheet - is down by nearly 34%.

It simply makes no sense.

Needless to say, we are bullish on the company at these prices. We think that the COVID crisis is severe, but temporary setback, and priced at a large discount to its historical valuation metrics, KMI now offers great risk-to-reward as we roll-out the vaccine:

Multiple Current 5-Yr Avg. EV/EBITDA 9.64 10.75 P/B 1.00 1.20

Data by YCharts

While not risk-free, the upside to pre-COVID levels is ~50% from here and the well-covered attractive yield makes it a great buy-and-hold opportunity until the market wakes up to the reality of the vaccine.

Telefónica is a diversified telecommunications giant based in Spain, with substantial additional exposure to Brazil, Latin America, the U.K., and Germany. It also has growing Infrastructure and Tech businesses that provide it with additional growth opportunities.

While the company's leverage has been aggravated this year - threatening its investment-grade credit rating - due in large part to COVID-19 headwinds, faces numerous challenges, we still view shares as a buy at current prices because:

Diversification: the business enjoys broad diversification across Europe and Latin America, giving our portfolio geopolitical and currency diversification benefits.

the business enjoys broad diversification across Europe and Latin America, giving our portfolio geopolitical and currency diversification benefits. Competitive Advantages: it enjoys competitive advantages in Spain and (to a lesser extent) the U.K. with strong growth potential in Brazil and Germany.

it enjoys competitive advantages in Spain and (to a lesser extent) the U.K. with strong growth potential in Brazil and Germany. Growth Opportunities: its new tech and infrastructure businesses give it new avenues for growth.

its new tech and infrastructure businesses give it new avenues for growth. Focusing on Strengths: it is working on selling/spinning off its Latin American businesses in order to focus on its four core telecom markets and new tech and infrastructure businesses.

it is working on selling/spinning off its Latin American businesses in order to focus on its four core telecom markets and new tech and infrastructure businesses. Deleveraging: it is looking at implementing disposition opportunities, joint ventures, and cost-cutting measures to continually pay down debt.

it is looking at implementing disposition opportunities, joint ventures, and cost-cutting measures to continually pay down debt. Investment Grade: it has plenty of liquidity and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule.

it has plenty of liquidity and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule. Cash Cow: it is generating tremendous amounts of free cash flow.

it is generating tremendous amounts of free cash flow. Deep Value: it trades at an extremely cheap valuation and pays a well-covered double-digit dividend yield.

On those last two points: it has a free cash flow yield of over 25% at current prices, covering its double-digit yielding dividend by more than two times.

Data by YCharts

The bottom line here is that shares are heavily discounted relative to history and peers and the key to unlocking massive upside for investors is through deleveraging.

The key to deleveraging is in large part lifting the COVID-19 restrictions in Europe that are suppressing consumer demand and economic growth.

If COVID-19 restrictions lift meaningfully over the course of next year, you can buy a stock poised to normalize performance metrics that currently has a defensive 25% free cash flow yield and a share price that has lost nearly half of its value this past year.

Is it risk-free? Of course, not. In addition to COVID-19 headwinds, it also has to contend with:

Competition: the telecom sector is very competitive.

the telecom sector is very competitive. Additional Headwinds: ForEx headwinds and poor performance in its Latin American business.

That said, the telecom sector competitiveness has always been there and the ForEx headwinds and Latin American business challenges are likely to subside as the company is planning to spin-off that part of the company to focus on its core markets in Europe and Brazil. Neither of these headwinds warrant such a massive discount in the share price which we believe undervalues the company by 100%+.

Closing Note:

KMI and TEF are just two examples of investment-grade high yield businesses with significant upside potential that we recommend to buy before the vaccine changes everything.

At High Yield Investor, we have identified ~30 similar opportunities to maximize gains in the recovery, and this is where we are allocating most of our capital in today's market.

Others may chase the high-flying stocks that have received a boost from COVID-19 restrictions. We will gladly favor opportunities that may not be as glamorous today but offer us a greatly superior risk-reward profile over the long term.

We prefer to be patient and invest in those companies that we know, with a high degree of certainty, will be worth meaningfully more in the post-COVID world and reward us with dividends in the meantime rather than speculate on temporary changes in consumer habits remaining in place permanently.

