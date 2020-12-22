I don’t see why the company’s valuation can be justified at 0.5x 2022 sales with more than 20% sales growth. With this in mind, I would expect iClick to trade at least at 2x sales in the near future.

With the current share price at $7-$8, cash represents more than 17% of the stock price. I haven’t seen many companies out there with that amount of cash.

According to the estimates given about iClick, 2022 sales are expected to double as compared to that of 2019.

Online marketing firm iClick (ICLK) trades at 0.5x 2022 sales with almost no debt and double-digit sales growth. The company appears very undervalued because it is a bit unknown, and it operates in China. In my view, when investors get to know the company’s figures, the valuation will go back to normal marks. In December, the company also initiated a buyback program, which traders will most likely appreciate.

Big Data Technology, Large Partner, And 25% Sales Growth y/y

Founded in 2009, iClick is an online marketing and data solutions provider in China. The company obtains data from several marketers, publishers, and third-party partners. The data is used to generate users’ profiles, which are very valuable for the company’s customers:

"These user profiles, which are updated and refined on a continuous basis, typically include information on a user’s attributes, such as his or her demographics, geographic location, device preference, spending history, personal interests and other online or offline behavioral patterns."

Source: Prospectus

We are talking about a massive amount of big data. According to iClick, in the 30 days leading up to June 30, 2020, the company assessed more than 940 million profiles, more than 126k mobile apps, and 2.2 million websites:

Source: IR Presentation

With that amount of information assessed and millions of users’ profiles generated, brands highly appreciate iClick's services. Note that the company claims to be the largest independent marketing technology player in China:

Source: IR Presentation

Let’s be clear about iClick. Most investors researching companies in China want to know well whether the company has a large partner. It is clearly the case here. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) works closely with the iClick:

Source: IR Presentation

I wouldn't be talking about iClick if I had not seen the last quarterly report. The company released 27% sales, 48% y/y, and 225% adjusted EBITDA growth y/y. Many people are already talking about a massive economic recovery in China. In iClick, the management seemed to start a bit earlier than other companies:

Source: IR Presentation

According to the estimates given about iClick, 2022 sales are expected to double as compared to that of 2019. In 2022, the market expects the company to deliver $400 million, 26% more than that in 2021 and 59% more than that in 2020. I don’t believe that most investors assessed the current valuation and iClick’s growth. With 25% sales growth, the company is only trading at less than 0.5x 2022 sales.

Source: Market Screener

The Company Acquired A Significant Amount Of Companies

The company has made several acquisitions in the last 5 years, which enhanced sales. It is very positive:

"In July 2015, we acquired OptAim, a mobile marketing business. In November 2018, we made a controlling investment in Myhayo, a content distribution channel and a mobile content aggregator of articles and short videos in the PRC. In January 2019, we made a controlling investment in Changyi, as we seek to extend our client solutions beyond the core digital marketing business, addressing enterprise needs in China. In May 2020, we made a controlling investment in Optimal Power Limited, a subsidiary wholly owned by Creative Big Limited."

Source: Prospectus

Market participants will not only expect synergies to push up profitability in the next two years, but also if sales growth declines, iClick will be able to acquire other businesses as it did in the past. I appreciate that iClick knows the M&A market well.

Cash Represents More Than 17% Of The Stock Price

With 90 million shares outstanding, in September 2020, iClick had $1.4 per share in cash. With the current share price at $7-$8, cash represents more than 17% of the stock price. I haven’t seen many companies out there with that amount of cash to develop operations. iClick also reports $139 million in account receivables and a total of $465 million in assets. iClick has a market capitalization of less than $800 million. In my opinion, the company is very undervalued.

Source: 10-Q

Investors will not be afraid of the company’s liabilities. The asset/liability ratio is equal to 2.55x, and financial debt is equal to only $79 million. I wonder why iClick is not paying its debt. It has a good amount of cash to do so:

Source: 10-Q

Buyback Program

In December 2020, the company announced a share repurchase program of $15 million. I don’t really believe that the program will be able to push quite a bit the company’s share price up. However, I appreciate the initiative. ICLK is trying to take care of the shareholders. As a result, in my view, many traders will acquire shares:

"iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick"), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program in which the company may purchase its own ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$15 million from December 30, 2020 to December 31, 2021."

Source: Press Release

Risks

Investors need to understand that substantial risks are associated with iClick. First, the company works with four content distribution partners. If any of them decides to stop working with the company, sales may decline significantly:

"Media costs for content distribution opportunities on Tencent, Baidu, Google and Alibaba channels in aggregate accounted for 89.1%, 91.1%, 87.4% and 83.1% of our media costs in 2017, 2018, 2019 and the first half of 2020, respectively. If our content distribution channels terminate or choose not to renew their contracts with us, due to a variety of factors, including regulatory reasons or changes, our business and results of operations will be materially and adversely affected."

Source: Prospectus

iClick uses cookies to obtain data from users. If the company cannot obtain cookies from users because of any reason, sales will decline. We cannot really know how browsers will operate in the next five to ten years. The company explains this risk with the following words:

"We use data from cookies to help build user profiles that assess audience interest and predict audience potential interaction with a given marketing message. If web browsers block, or internet users reject or delete, cookies, fewer of our cookies or our marketers’ cookies may be set in browsers or accessible in mobile devices, which could adversely affect our data collection and hence the optimal performance of our algorithms and data engines and effectiveness of our solutions."

Source: Prospectus

The Company Appears Very Undervalued At 0.5x 2022 Sales

In 2020, iClick’s EBITDA margin is close to 5%. Analysts expect the company to have an EBITDA margin of 10% in 2022. I understand that 10% margin does not seem significant. However, I don’t see why the company’s valuation can be justified at 0.5x 2022 sales with more than 20% sales growth. With this in mind, I would expect iClick to trade at least at 2x sales in the near future. The company is a buy at less than $8, and should be sold at $15-$20.

I think there are two reasons to explain the current valuation of the stock. First of all, the company is not large and analysts don’t release reports about iClick. Hence, the amount of liquidity is limited, which pushes the company’s valuation down. In addition, the fact that the business is executed in China is also not ideal. Many investment analysts are reluctant to invest in China. With Trump trying to delist certain companies, the investment community is forgetting a bit about China, which is driving the valuation of Chinese stocks down. There are many stocks from China which I would never buy. However, iClick is not among them. I reviewed the type of underwriters hired by the company. Bank of America and China Renaissance are among them. They did some due diligence on the company, which offers additional confidence to investors.

Conclusion

If you are betting on the recovery of China, iClick is for you. The company delivered more than 20% sales growth quarter on quarter. Besides, it expects to double its sales from 2019 to 2022. With these figures, iClick is trading at only 0.5x 2022, which appears quite an undervalued mark. When investors go back to the stock market in China and liquidity increases, iClick will most likely trade at 1x-2x sales. As a result, I expect the shares to trade at more than $15 in the near future. Remember that the company also announced a stock repurchase program, which will help the share price increase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.