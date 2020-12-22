The stock is currently trading several dollars below where I initially purchased it a little over two years ago.

Con Ed is four years shy of Dividend King status and shows no signs of slowing down with the next increase expected next month.

In October of 2018 I wrote an article about "The Electric Sunshine Company", Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED). At the time I said:

I believe at this time the shares of Con Ed are undervalued roughly 10%.

So I purchased some shares figuring I would happily take what was then a 3.8% yield to wait for the stock to revert back to a "fair" valuation. It worked out quite well for me too because the stock climbed from my purchase price of $76.11 to hit a 52-week high of $95.10 at the end of this past January, so a 25% gain in just over a year, not including dividends. I think we all know what else happened around the end of January, and ED was not immune to the ravages of COVID.

Well as I type this the stock is trading below my purchase price of $76.11, it is yielding 4.4%, and I think the shares might be even more undervalued than they were two years ago, and a repeat of the 25% gain is certainly not out of the question.

So let's take a look at why I think this stock is an even better buy than it was when I purchased it in 2018.

Price to EBITDA

When I purchased the stock in late 2018 the EBITDA was approximately $4.0 billion for the TTM period. Currently that figure stands at over $4.5 billion and the stock is trading lower than it was two years ago. You can see below that the price of the stock has not kept up with the growth in EBITDA.

Data by YCharts

Revenue and Earnings

Revenue for the most recent quarter was $3.33 billion which is slightly less than they collected in the same quarter last year (source: Seeking Alpha). However, net income and earnings per share are both slightly higher.

It is important to note that these same figures on a TTM basis are a bit worse than FY 2018 numbers, and perhaps this explains the current price action. However I find this chart below interesting:

Data by YCharts

If you look at the last eight quarters and compare each to the same quarter of the previous year you can see that starting with the June 2020 quarter the comparisons favor this year. Dec 2018 was much better than Dec 2019 and the same goes for March. In the 4th quarter last year they reported $0.89 EPS. Time will tell if they can top that in this current quarter. With economic activity in that region depressed due to the virus I would guess they might not, but I also would guess that with the vaccine being administered as we speak that future quarters will revert to a more "normal" level sooner rather than later.

Dec '18 Mar '19 Jun '19 Sep '19 Dec '19' Mar '20 Jun '20 Sep '20 1.05 1.31 0.46 1.42 0.89 1.12 0.57 1.47

Dividend Yield - Historical vs. Today

I already mentioned that the dividend yield of ED as I type this is 4.4%. When I bought the stock two years ago the dividend yield was 3.8%. Obviously part of the reason for this difference is that ED is now trading a few bucks below where I bought it in 2018. The other reason is the dividend has been raised twice since then from $0.715/quarter to $0.74 to $0.765. And earlier this month I received the fourth payout at the $0.765/quarter rate. I would expect, if history is any guide, to hear of a dividend increase sometime around the middle of January.

Data by YCharts

Morningstar (subscription required) tells us that the five year average of the trailing dividend yield is 3.55% and looking at the above chart that certainly seems to check out. You can see that in late March when ED and basically every other stock on the planet was cratering the yield spiked above 4.5% but you can also see that a yield over 4.0% is pretty rare in these past five years. Based on this chart alone I probably would have added to my position. But of course this is not the only thing I looked at before making my purchase.

Dividend Discount Model

Con Ed has raised their dividend quite consistently over the past five years. Their five year dividend growth rate (DGR) according to Seeking Alpha is 3.27%. The raises have been 3.2% from 2014 to 2105 and then 3.1, 3.0, 3.6, and 3.5%. A company with a slow and steady growing stream of income like this is perfect to analyze in the dividend discount model. If you aren't familiar with this model the equation is:

Price per share = D / (r - g)

Where:

D = the Dividend (yearly) of the stock

r = the cost of capital, sometimes called Weighted Average Cost of Capital, or WACC

g = the growth of the dividend, in perpetuity

Currently the stock pays $3.06 in dividends annually, so that is the first piece of the equation (the "D").

For the cost of capital I will rely once again on Morningstar's estimation, updated on September 3, 2020:

We use a 6.1% cost of capital in our discounted cash flow valuation, which incorporates a 7.5% cost of equity.

So that is "r", the second part of the equation.

A kind of obvious value for g would perhaps be the 5 year average for the DGR. Well using 3.27% I get a fair value of $108. I am not 100% sure I'm willing to say the fair value of ED is $108 but I think it shows that it is likely that ED is undervalued.

Here is a table with various assumptions for values of r:

D r g Price 3.06 0.061 0.025 85.00 3.06 0.061 0.028 92.73 3.06 0.061 0.031 102.00 3.06 0.061 0.018 70.34

Here is where I conclude that ED is at least 15% undervalued at current prices. I believe that 2.5% is a fairly conservative estimate for future dividend growth. With a 2.5% DGR the calculated price is $85. At a current price of around $70 if the stock went up to $85 that would be a 21.4% increase.

Of course they could disappoint. They could only grow the dividend by 1% or less. They could cut the dividend or suspend it entirely.

One of the reasons I don't see that last outcome happening is they have a dividend growth streak of 46 years, just a couple away from "king" status, a honor that is currently held by only 31 companies if I counted right.

If we assume a future DGR of only 1.75% then we would probably call this stock fairly valued, but I think at a minimum we are $8-10 undervalued and probably more like $15 as the 2.5% DGR assumption would give us.

Possible Challenges

The most obvious challenge nearly every company today needs to answer is what does their world look like in a post-COVID era? It is not wild hyperbole to say that the area they service has been hit hard by this virus and it has also been hit hard economically. It is also not crazy to say that the high taxes, surging crime and authoritarian politicians quick to lock down their residents have people and companies fleeing the state for a more, ah..., hospitable climate, either away from the virus or away from the lock-down politics. The most notable of these being long-time New York based company Goldman Sachs (GS).

It is also pretty well known that the infrastructure in New York is aging and this presents additional risk for ED as I'm sure the power grid is also aging and has a potential for accidents and failures.

And finally, those same politicians mandating lock downs will seek to get relief for the hard hit residents of their state and what better way to do that than to limit the rate increases sought after by the big, bad utility companies? Is this a bit cynical of me? I suppose it is, but pardon me if I have virtually no faith in politicians of either stripe.

Final Thoughts

Despite the challenges of the area I have faith that the next few months we will see the vaccine rollout begin to bring economic life back to New York and other hard hit areas. The people of New York and the United States as a whole are very resilient and while it might take a while I expect the lockdowns will eventually end and life as we know it, while it might be different, will be more like what we are used to rather than what this past nine or ten months has given us.

Con Ed's stock right now appears to be 20% undervalued and I expect a return to $80-85 to happen well before the end of 2021. In the meantime you can collect a 4.4% dividend yield which will likely increase with the next dividend announcement next month, probably to at least 4.5%.

I hope you enjoyed the article. I found the shares of ED to be well worth the purchase price and I will happily squirrel away the dividends while I wait for the share price to return to a more normal level. Do your own due diligence however and as always best of luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.