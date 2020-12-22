In addition, there is substantial growth opportunity in Canada single event betting as well as esports, both of which should be multibillion dollar industries in the future.

The company has seen massive success in New Jersey, with strong momentum despite COVID-19, making us confident that it will also be successful in other states.

theScore has built up one of the top sport media brands in the US and Canada, giving it great potential to become a leading sports betting operator.

As the sports betting space continues to heat up, many investors may flock to big companies like DraftKings (DKNG) or Penn National (PENN). As someone who has invested in multiple companies in the sports betting space, however, I see very few sports betting companies with more potential than Score Media and Gaming (OTCPK:TSCRF).

About theScore

theScore has a very long history of operating in the sports media space, pivoting from a cable TV operator to a leading sports mobile platform with millions of active users in the US and Canada.

A few years ago, when PASPA was repealed, management had to decide whether it wanted to direct users to other sportsbooks via ads or build its own sportsbook. Ultimately, management decided on the second option and launched its fully integrated sportsbook in New Jersey in September 2019.

Opportunity

User acquisition and retention in the sports betting/iGaming industry is incredibly hard and probably the biggest barrier to success for any operator. Different brands have historically used different ways to attract users - DraftKings had a daily fantasy offering with 12 million registered accounts, Rush Street had a social casino offering, Barstool Sports had a highly loyal fanbase.

As a sports media site with 3 million monthly users, theScore naturally has a large following of people who are very interested in sports and sports betting. TSCRF has disclosed in its investor presentation that 46-50% of users had sent betting related correspondence, signaling that there is substantial pent up demand to bet on sports.

Retention is also not an issue - theScore users are very engaged, with each visitor using the app for over 2 hours per day, far higher than many other competing sports apps, and with each user visiting the app over 100 times per month before COVID-19.

This highly engaged and massive userbase removes the biggest obstacle for TSCRF to operate in sports betting, and over the last few years management has been steadily removing the other obstacles by getting approval from regulators, licensing technology from Bet.Works, and signing market access agreements with domestic casinos like Penn National or Monmouth Park. Today, theScore has a functional betting platform that it can deploy in all 13 of its partnered states to over 30% of the US population. This makes theScore very well positioned to capture a portion of the estimated $40 billion sports betting/iGaming market in the US at maturity.

New Jersey Case Study

So far, theScore has only reported results for New Jersey, but the numbers it has reported in this intensely competitive market have been quite astounding, especially if you consider that theScore only entered the market in late 2019.

Note: theScore timeline is around 2 months ahead of the normal corporate timeline

As you can see, market share has increased every quarter and is now estimated to be around 1.3%. Recently, management reported that September 2020 was up over 500% from last September, with the trends continuing into October. This implies over $40 million in handle for New Jersey alone in Q1 2021, compared to $14.8 million in Q4 2020. If Colorado and Indiana, two new markets launched in September 2020, are able to hit just a 0.5% market share, this implies around $50 million in handle in Q1 2021.

Considering the early New Jersey results, it is not unthinkable for theScore to be able to hit its US market share goal of mid-single digits, especially as it adds new features and launches earlier into new markets.

Canada

While theScore is popular in the US, it is even more popular in Canada and is the number 1 sports media company in the country. In Ontario, the largest state in Canada, 10% of the population uses theScore.

In Canada currently, single event betting is not legalized. This means that to bet on sports, you have to bet on more than one sport at one time. It's a very unattractive option to the majority of bettors and has caused a substantial amount of betting money to flow offshore. Recently, though, a bill to allow single-event bets has been introduced, potentially unlocking a $4 billion+ online sports betting and iGaming market in the near future.

With its market leading position in Canada, I forecast conservatively that theScore should be able to capture 15% of the sports betting opportunity and 5% of the iGaming opportunity, representing a $200 million revenue opportunity.

Esports

With over 10% of the world estimated to be esports viewers by 2022, esports is quickly becoming the "sports" for younger generations. It is therefore crucial for sports-focused companies to have some form of esports exposure.

In addition to a successful sports news website, theScore also has a highly popular esports YouTube channel with over 1.5 million subscribers currently and 557 million views, making it one of the top esports media companies. It also has over 1 million followers on TikTok despite it being launched a few months ago.

Currently, theScore is monetizing this channel through brand sponsorships, but there is a lot of potential to sell merchandise, stream tournaments, or explore other forms of monetization. Most importantly, though, esports reach opens the door into the lucrative world of esports betting, which some estimates put as high as 10% of the sports betting market.

Valuations

Compared to many other sports betting companies, TSCRF is valued at a very conservative valuation of just $450 million. DraftKings is trading at around 5x peak revenues, and based on this valuation, this means the market thinks TSCRF is going to generate peak revenues of just $90 million.

My estimates point to peak revenues of >$300 million and I believe these estimates are conservative as it only includes a 1% share of the US sports betting market, which I now think is far too low after looking at the momentum in New Jersey. This means that TSCRF should be worth at least $1.5 billion if valued like other publicly traded sports betting companies.

The main risk is execution. Management has a lot to prove and while the strong momentum in New Jersey is a start, it will have to replicate these results in other markets.

Conclusion

Overall, TSCRF is a very unnoticed name in the sports betting world, but with its unique strategy of combining sports betting and sports news, it should be able to capture a decent slice of the sports betting and iGaming market. With a fairly low valuation, I believe the company has a lot of room to run.

