The borrow rate for the stock has soared to over 70%, while implied volatility has jumped to over 180%, both at extreme levels.

fubotv Inc. (FUBO) has soared in recent days on a slew of positive analyst notes and blogger commentary. However, the stock enters a critical period as it enters its lock-up expiration date, resulting in as many as 84 million shares becoming available for sale.

Shares Coming

(SEC)

In total, executives at the company own about 29.4% of the total common shares outstanding and 24.99% preferred shares. According to the filing, there are 62.7 million shares currently outstanding and 31.5 million preferred shares (which converts into 63.1 million common shares). Of which, based on the SEC filing, 36.5 million became immediately available when the company completed its listing and began trading, along with 5.3 million shares upon conversion of the Series AA Preferred Stock. However, an additional 25.7 million shares of common stock become eligible for sale on December 30 upon completing the lock-up period. There are 57.8 million shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Series AA preferred stock also on December 30.

Venture Funds Could Exit

(SEC)

While it is certainly possible that some of the directors and big shareholders will choose not to sell their stock or preferred shares following the lock-up period, some venture firms that own preferred shares may choose to distribute those shares to partners, given the stock's sizeable run-up.

For example, AF II and AF II Affiliates own about 5.3% of the Series AA Preferred Stock or 1.7 million shares held when combined. Additionally, Bullingham Holdings, LLC owns 5.25% of the Preferred Shares, and Northzone VIII L.P. owns over 11% of the preferred stock. Together, these funds own more than 20% of the preferred stock, which could account for a sizeable stock distribution to their limited or general patterns. These patterns then could choose to sell their shares individually.

Short-Sellers Lurk

Meanwhile, the short-sellers are circling the stock, with 13 million shares now short, representing nearly 20% of the shares outstanding. Additionally, the rate to borrow shares to short is soaring. It costs about 79.6% annually to borrow shares of the streaming sports provider, an astronomical rate.

(TRADE ALERT)

Implied Volatility Soars

(TRADE ALERT)

But it gets worse because the implied volatility levels for the stock are going through the roof. Currently, implied volatility has risen to 181%, which has skyrocketed in recent days. This is causing the cost to buy options in the stock to soar, creating what could be a convexity squeeze. The rising implied volatility levels could be due to options market makers increasing the cost to buy a put or call to slow the pace of options trading. Every time an investor buys calls, the options market maker has to hedge their position because they are now short calls. The market maker hedges themselves many times by buying the underlying stock. The higher the stock price rises, the more stock the market makers need to buy, the more call buying it attracts, creating a vicious feedback loop.

One can easily see the explosion in options volume the past few days, which corresponds to the sharp increase in the stock price and implied volatility.

(TRADE ALERT)

Big Bets The Stock Falls

Wait, it still gets worse because someone is making a huge bet that the stock price plummets in the weeks to follow. On December 22, the open interest levels for the January 15 $45 and $50 puts both rose by around 8,000 contracts apiece. In this case, the traders bought the $45 and $50 puts, paying about $7.35 and $10.40 per contract, respectively.

For the $50 puts to pay off, the stock would need to fall to around $39.50. Meanwhile, for the $40 puts pay, the stock would need to fall to around $32.70.

However, there was one bullish bet, and whether it is connected to the bearish bet placed is hard to tell. But the open interest for the February 19 $55 puts and calls rose by around 5,000 contracts apiece. The trader bought the $50 calls for around $7.40 and sold the puts for about $17.50 per contract.

Bump-and-Run

The hourly chart has a bearish technical pattern called a bump and run and suggests the stock is due for a big move lower. Should the stock break support and the uptrend at $50.50, it likely falls back to $39.75.

Overall, this one, at this point, seems like playing with a can of gasoline too close to an open flame. Be careful.

Love this article? Then hit the follow button at the top of the story! I have been at this for 25-years and spent 10 of those years as a buy-side equity trader for domestic and international markets. Now, I manage the Mott Capital Thematic Growth portfolio and run Reading The Markets. I use my knowledge as a trader, analyst, and portfolio manager to help update my readers every day on what is driving trading and where indexes, sectors, and stock may be heading, from both a short-term and long-term perspective. To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.