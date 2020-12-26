Unwrap The Gift Of Dividend Stocks

Co-produced with Treading Softly

The greatest gift of all is the gift that changes someone's life forever. For some, it's the gift of unconditional love you give them each day as you choose to put them before yourself. For others, it's the gift of financial independence and the skills and knowledge to navigate the world from a financial perspective.

We all love getting gifts, but I also greatly love giving them. Gift giving is one of the major ways I express appreciation to my spouse. During this Christmas season, I have multiple times caught my young children staring at, shaking, and otherwise inspecting their brightly-wrapped Christmas presents. They excitedly await Christmas Day to open their presents and see what's inside. I have even caught my wife shaking her presents in the middle of the night!

My children know Christmas is near, our advent calendar is running low on days, and the events preceding the birth of Jesus are almost completed.

I want to provide you with the gift of The Income Method. It's a blend of "immediate income investing" and "value investing" all combined in one "model portfolio." The focus is on high dividend stocks, preferred stocks, bonds, and baby bonds. I personally use it to help myself and others succeed in the market throughout its highs and lows. Like a seasoned captain seeing his ship through the strongest storms at sea, it's a calm and strong head to help guide you through the market. What benefits does the Income Method provide? Let's take a look.

The Benefit of Reduced Stress

Let's be real for a second. Most people hate talking about or thinking about money. It's stressful. It's also one of the most common reasons marriages end in divorce and relationships crumble. The lack of money can bring with it countless other stressors.

Taking your portfolio and moving it from an income-less portfolio to an income-focused one takes effort and time upfront, but it pays dividends - literally! - afterward. One large stressor for retirees in the traditional 3% withdrawal rule method is timing. When do you sell your shares to satisfy your daily needs or to meet your RMD requirements? Take 2020 for example, if you sold out in March due to fear and panic, you likely did damage to your portfolio that may take years to repair, conversely if you sold in February, you look like an investment genius.

Imagine if you never had to sell at all. Boom! Instant stress relief. Holders of countless baby bonds, bonds, and preferred stocks never had to consider when to sell or if to sell at all. Their daily lives carried on and their portfolio choices meant they never had to give their positions a second thought. Think about that for a moment. The ability to walk away from the market, get regular income coming in, and not have to stress about it. An income portfolio yielding 8% and even 9% can earn you a lot of peace of mind. Say goodbye to that stress and hello to income investing.

The Benefit of Less Trading

Trading can be fun, a lot of fun actually. It's the thrill of the chase and the joy of success that leads many to trade frequently. It's also how brokerages, high-frequency trading firms, and hedge funds take advantage of the average person. They have tools to benefit from your execution speeds and limited market tools. The COVID-19 lockdowns and apps like Robinhood or Webull have made it easy to fall into frequent trading. You have excess time on your hands and easy-to-use apps to do it with.

Many people used their stimulus money to invest in the market - good idea - and then fell into the gambling mindset of day trading - bad idea. Imagine your portfolio is a bar of soap in your shower. The more you expose that bar of soap to your hands and the water of the shower, the smaller it gets. It drip of water hitting your soap erodes your bar little by little. Likewise, each trade you make exposes your money to forces beyond your control who are not looking out for your benefit.

Income investing takes the trading down a few notches. If you need the thrill of trading, set some fun money aside and go to town, but keep the majority of your portfolio doing the heavy lifting of making the income that you buy your pop tarts or Eggos with. Buying a baby bond that matures in five years and yields 6%-7% or a preferred stock that yields +8% means you do one trade and sit back and enjoy your income. Like the previous benefit, it means more time to perfect your golf swing and less time sweating the market. Other great income producing dividend stocks that you can buy and potentially hold forever include cash cow stocks such as Altria (MO) with a yield of 8% or Iron Mountain (IRM) with a yield of 8.4%.

The Benefit of Never Being Too Late

This one is probably my favorite benefit, you can never start the Income Method too late. The sooner the better, definitely. I talk to retirees on a regular basis who are five or even 10 years into their retirement and realizing the 3% rule is leaving them hungry or broke at month end. They don't know why their retirement seems to be an endless battle. Likewise, the yield offered by CDs, savings accounts, or annuities offers no realistic alternative to the 3% rule. Staring down the barrel of a retirement fraught with financial worries, they stumble upon the Income Method through reading one of my articles. They find hope and encouragement and wonder to themselves if they are too far gone for it to help them.

The answer is no. Almost anyone I have interacted with has seen some level of benefit of switching to how wealth historically has been created and foregoing the modern logic built on endless stockpiling of money. You may be sitting at home, struggling to balance your checkbook, and wondering how come retirement, in reality, isn't anything like you pictured. If that's you, it's time to change how you're playing the game. Conversely, if you're 20 and considering your retirement years down the line, a lifetime spend investing for income will leave you with an unparalleled income stream pouring into your retirement for you to enjoy for years to come. Is 100% gain in one month continually repeatable? Logic says no. Don't fall for the flashy ads saying every pick is a 400% return. No matter where you see them, they don't tell the whole story whether on Motley Fool, Zacks, or elsewhere. Meanwhile, reliably getting dividend payments for a lifetime from a managed portfolio of high-quality securities is entirely possible and realistic.

Conclusion

This Friday, my girls and wife will open gifts that I have carefully and lovingly selected for them. They will be a mixture of possession and experiences that they will enjoy for years to come. Likewise, you can give yourself, your spouse, or anyone you choose the gift of the Income Method. It will benefit them in many ways, but three simple ones are the benefit of reduced stress, less trading, and never being too late.

I'm not sure who in your life needs to unlock a new vision of investing for their retirement, but I hope you care about them enough to pass on the knowledge you glean from each of our carefully crafted articles so they too can learn and grow as you have done. Thank you for an amazing 2020 and I look forward to all we share together in 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO AND IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.