However, there's still something which needs to be said.

What is Energous even waiting for to name-drop EV charging? With such an “illustrious” past in wireless charging, the stock would surely fly. What a waste.

Starting four years ago, with my article titled "Energous: A Time-To-Carrot Analysis," I proposed a model to predict the arrival of Energous' (WATT) revolutionary charging-at-a-distance technology. This model has held through successive tests (I, II), as seemingly each Energous earnings report and associated conference call validated it.

The Model, Summarized

Here’s my original model, now on rather yellowed paper, as years have gone by:

Where:

A - Represents the Investor.

O - Represents the objective (delivery of the full size WattUp transmitter) as it moves in time.

T - Represents the investor as it moves in time.

X = (O - T) - Represents the distance of the investor to the objective, in time (months).

As predicted, the carrot never arrived. And as a result, “Y” took place, and the stock fell more than 80%.

Today, I have one last update to make, and then I’ll explain why I’ll also withdraw my opinion on the stock.

The Last Update

The last update to make, is that even Energous itself has now quit on delivering the carrot. The carrot was the development of a full-size WattUp transmitter which would wirelessly charge mobile devices (namely smartphones) around a room.

Remember, more than four years ago WattUp demonstrated this technology “working” in famous demos outside the CES. Today, we know those were either fake or un-approvable (on safety grounds). Likely, both.

But why do I say Energous has now quit on delivering on this carrot? Well, we just need to look at its latest presentation, namely the following slide:

This slide shows what Energous is working on (areas of focus). The gray areas are what Energous says “is possible” but not in focus (and debatable whether possible). The white areas are thus “not possible.”

Note that even the gray areas start at 250mW at the receiver and 15cm distance. And they’re not a focus of the company. This straight means that charging smartphones in a room is no longer a carrot (a smartphone under use consumes more than 250mW).

Moreover, beyond one meter and 125mW, Energous also says it’s not currently possible. So what it said for years that it was about to deliver, is now thought “not possible.”

Given these two observations, we can safely say that even Energous has removed the carrot completely. It thus no longer makes sense to even speculate about how far into the future the mythical objective might be.

No Opinion Anymore

Now, just the fact that Energous no longer promises what it can’t deliver is reason enough to stop following this name, given that the stock has been crushed already. After all, previously the stock was hyped based on what Energous no longer claims to be able to do.

Another important factor, though, is just how far Energous has fallen. It’s now barely a $80 million market capitalization. This is amazingly tiny, and thus the stock could easily be speculated up heavily on anything. Indeed, I’m amazed Energous hasn’t name-dropped “wireless EV charging” at least once. That would make the stock go up 100%-plus in a hurry. It needn’t even be too much of a lie. Energous could just say its technology could he applied to near-field EV charging, and off to the races it would go.

That brings me to another point. In the present market bubble, reasonably hollow companies like Nikola Motors (NKLA) were able to get market capitalizations in the tens of billions of dollars. QuantumScape (QS), promising a solid-state battery, with revenues more than two years out and selling into a competitive market, is today worth $45 billion.

In such an environment, it would make zero sense for anyone to be contemplating selling short Energous shares or keeping a short in the name. Yet, there are still 2.85 million shares sold short. The upside risk from total market lunacy is just incredible here. Of course, over time Energous will likely be a zero, hype or no hype.

