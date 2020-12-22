Rite Aid is in a position to benefit from the rollout of the COVID vaccine in the first quarter of 2021.

The free cash flow price multiple provides a reliable valuation metric that incorporates the risks and opportunities of the company's new ventures.

The income statement is plagued by unusual, non-recurring impairment and restructuring charges that cloud the picture of the company's performance.

Rite Aid's turnaround plan revolves around enhancing the in-store customer experience, which previous company executives and other retailers have already tried and failed.

Investment thesis

Rite Aid's (RAD) turnaround plan revolves around enhancing the in-store experience, which previous company executives and other retailers have already tried and failed. RAD might be barking the wrong tree by focusing on reviving the brick and mortar stores while digital retailers like Amazon (AMZN) are attacking its market share.

RAD's financial statement is plagued by extraordinary accounting items that make it hard to analyze its performance. The price to free cash flow multiple excludes non-cash items that cloud the income statement and incorporates the risk of the company's capital spending as it implements its turnaround plan.

RAD is at the heart of the healthcare costs debate as pharmacy benefit managers "PBM" are accused of being the "middlemen" that are, at least partly, responsible for "breaking" the healthcare system. In a historic supreme court ruling last week, States now have the power to regulate the industry, eliminating what many commentators describe as an unfair advantage of large drug chains over smaller pharmacies.

The transition plan

RAD is setting itself apart from the fierce competition from the likes of CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) in the drugstore retail market by transitioning its shops into holistic healthcare centers. The turnaround plan includes training the army of chemists on holistic medicine. The project centers on enhancing the conversation between pharmacists and customers on topics such as stress, sleep, and alternative remedies.

In the third quarter this year, RAD officially launched its new brand logo which now contains an animated picture of a mortar and a pestle to angle at alternative medicines. The company also completed updating the exteriors of 700 of its 2,457 stores, with more to come by year-end.

Management expects $325 million capital expense next year to support the turnaround plan, but the returns are far from certain. The shift away from brick and mortar stores towards digital is a broad trend that has been transforming the retail industry for years. The company might be flogging a dead horse here, instead of investing in digital customer experience.

Last month, AMZN announced that its customers can now buy prescription drugs online. The company not only is competing on convenience using its top-notch digital shopping technologies, but also on price transparency if customers add their health insurance details to their account.

So the question remains whether RAD will be able to fend off competition by investing in customer experience in its brick and mortar stores, especially given that this same strategy has been tried before by previous executives. Look at this script from the FQ1 2006 earnings call

All of our initiatives around improving the customer experience in the pharmacy are critical, and those are a lot of things, it is levels of staffing; and are they really getting the benefit out of the technology that we have invested in, in the past? It is really getting the pharmacist interaction with the customer so that we really get traction off our health and wellness commitment that we have made...

RAD's attempts to bring in customers by remodeling stores brings J. C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) to mind. JCPNQ implemented a strategy focused on enhancing customer experience in an attempt to turnaround the retailer's sales which were declining rapidly. Needless to say, the company struggled financially for years, and has just exited bankruptcy proceedings to see its 119th holiday season this year, albeit on shaky foundations.

Relative valuation

There is a lot of unusual items, restructuring expenses, and impairment costs that cloud the view of the company's performance. Still, if you look at price to free cash flow multiple, which is less prone to this colossus of unusual income statement items, you can see that RAD is in the upper range of its peers. Still, a further increase in RAD's share price will put the company in the over-bought territory.

If you look at the price to sales ratio, which also excludes the unusual items in the income statement, the company is undervalued. How do we reconcile the two metrics? The best answer I can give is that RAD has always traded significantly below its peers in terms of P/S ratio as shown below. There is no reason to expect that this will change, unless there is a change in the company's fundamentals.

Rolling out a vaccine

In the nine months ending November 2020, RAD increased its revenues by 12%, compared to the same period last year. The following factors helped the company's sales up

The panic buying at the onset of the pandemic outbreak Sales from virus testing which was paid for by the Department of Health and provided to customers for free An increase in sales of prescription benefit plans in the Elixir segment

The company is poised to benefit from the rollout of a vaccine, but since the company is not considered a national drug chain, its vaccine program will start only in February.

The healthcare cost debate

RAD is part of the controversy regarding dispensing opioid painkillers. Many of us saw the shocking footage of the drug enforcement officers storming RAD's stores last year. The opioid crisis is part of a larger debate on healthcare costs, which unites many politicians from both sides of the aisle against PBMs such as RAD. This puts the company in a tough position if and when the government implements rules to regulate the industry. For example, in a historic supreme court ruling last week, States now have the power to regulate PBMs.

How I might be wrong

RAD succeeded in increasing its revenues in the last three quarters by more than 10%. If this trend continues beyond the temporary boost from the Department of Health and COVID-related spending, investors' confidence in the company will increase, pushing the shares up, contrary to my predictions.

The company also might succeed in its turnaround plan. For example, during the third-quarter earnings call, the company's CEO stated that she concluded a series of meetings with industry consultants that applauded her turnaround plan.

I recently took part in multiple executive briefings with national pharmacy benefit consulting firms. They in many ways validated our go-forward strategy.

Still, in my opinion, any increase in the returns on the company's turnaround plans will not be enough to cover the capital costs the company spent to implement it in the first place.

Summary

Rite Aid is investing in remodeling its stores in hopes that this will make their stores relevant again and differentiate them from the stiff competition. The company concluded meetings with PBM consultants that validated the company's turnaround plans. Still, I believe that the company will lose market share as AMZN continues to penetrate the healthcare market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.