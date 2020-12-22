Two of the key items that Tesla (TSLA) investors are looking forward to in 2021 are the company's launch of the Model Y in both Europe and China. These two new vehicles will be produced at factories in their respective locations, adding to the company's overall production capacity. While this could push deliveries towards one million units, this nearly doubling of units year over year comes with an interesting caveat. This time, Tesla does not have the initial advantage when it comes to delivery timing.

In roughly 10 days, we'll get Tesla's Q4 2020 production and delivery announcement. The company has guided to yearly deliveries of more than 500,000, although in recent quarters management has talked about that number being harder to achieve. Right around this number would be about 180,000 units for the Q4 period, an all-time quarterly record and up about 40,000 vehicles sequentially from Q3. Investor expectations for next year are certainly going to be very high as well, not only due to the company's valuation, but based on this exchange during the Q3 2020 conference call:

Pierre Ferragu Okay. And now I'm trying to get a sense of how next year is going to look like. So if I look at your production capacity at the end of this year, it's going to be almost 850,000 units on an annualized basis. And you're going to increase capacity in Shanghai, open Berlin. You say today you would open Austin as well. So you're probably going to end the year above 1 million units. And so am I right thinking next year we should expect to deliver like somewhere like between 840,000 and 1 million cars during the year? Drew Baglino Yes. We'll... Elon Musk Go ahead, Drew. Drew Baglino Yes, we'll provide guidance on 2021 after next earnings call. Elon Musk I mean, it's in that vicinity. Yes. We’re not far off.

At the end of Q3 2020, Tesla had annual installed production capacity of 840,000 units. This was before adding anything additional in Fremont for the Model Y, or including the European or Shanghai Model Y capacity. For this argument, I'm only focusing on high volume vehicles for next year, so things like the Semi, Cybertruck, or Roadster aren't in this discussion. Those three vehicles may add a few thousand units if they actually enter production in the second half of 2021, but are unlikely to move the needle overall until 2022.

Unlike in the past, Tesla won't have a huge advantage when it comes to launch timing around the globe for the new Model Y vehicles. The Model S and X both had plenty of time before anything resembling competition came to market, and the Model 3 had a big lead as well. The two new Model Y vehicles to be produced in China and Shanghai will actually come to market later than a number of competitors, a vastly different situation than we've seen before.

In Europe, for example, the Ford (F) Mustang Mach-E is starting to roll out in low volumes as the year ends. As one key tracking site shows, the Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) ID.4, which is considered the biggest Model Y challenger, registered nearly 300 units in the Netherlands last week alone, and this week's early numbers are not in yet. Various regulatory and environment issues have cropped up with Tesla's Germany factory, likely meaning it will be at least another quarter or two before the first Model Y units hit that market.

In China, a similar situation exists although to a different degree. There are many electric SUV/crossover types out there, but a lot of them are limited range and very inexpensive vehicles. Perhaps the biggest challenger currently is the Nio (NIO) EC6 that recently launched. The EC6 starts at a pre-subsidy price of 368,000 Yuan, and is eligible for EV subsidies because of its battery swap capability. Through November, Nio had delivered about 2,400 units of its newest vehicle, with sales expected to ramp tremendously in 2021.

Currently, Tesla's China Model Y page lists its starting price at 488,000 Yuan. This is for the long range variant, and is probably not the final starting price for the vehicle. However, this vehicle won't be eligible for subsidies until it gets under the 300,000 Yuan threshold, and it is unclear if and when Tesla will launch a cheaper standard range version. The made in China Model 3 has seen stronger demand lately because the standard range version starts under 270k Yuan, while the long range is almost under the threshold at 310k. While demand for crossovers/small SUVs is expected to be higher, the lack of subsidy and potentially 400k or greater Yuan starting price might be a major headwind to Model Y demand in China early on.

Tesla needs extreme growth to support its valuation, which even with the recent pullback still represents a tremendous amount of the overall auto space. Investor expectations will be high for 2021, as key Tesla watcher Troy Teslike expects guidance of 800k deliveries to start for the year but 867,000 units in the end. I'm sure street estimates will be a bit lower so analysts can help say Tesla "beat expectations" as we've seen in a number of recent quarters, but the above statements from management tell us that we should be expecting an 8 handle at an absolute minimum.

In the end, Tesla's growth hopes for 2021 come at a time where the company doesn't have the major first mover advantage. Competitors in Europe and China have already started deliveries of their Model Y challengers, unlike Tesla's previous vehicles that had months to years before others rushed in. Shares of the company haven't gotten off to a good start during their in the S&P 500, but the valuation remains sky high as investors expect tremendous growth. Only time will tell if Tesla getting beat to market this time around will put a major dent in its growth hopes.

