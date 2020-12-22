Introduction

The healthcare sector gets plenty of attention lately in the media, and among many Seeking Alpha authors, myself included. Covid-19 is still the largest single event to affect our economy and way of life. I personally analyzed Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Owens & Minor (OMI) in the last week alone.

In this article, I will cross the Atlantic Ocean and will visit Switzerland. I will look into Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), which is one of the largest healthcare companies in the world with a market cap of $300 billion. I sometimes find hidden value in international stocks, as they are overlooked by many American investors. I find it with Unilever (UL) as well as Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY).

In this article, I will analyze Roche using the graph below. I use the same methodology when I analyze dividend growth stocks. The reason I do it is so I can have a reliable comparison between investment options. I will look into the fundamentals, the valuation, the growth opportunities and the risks, and try to determine whether Roche is a decent addition to your dividend growth portfolio.

(Graph made by author)

According to Seeking Alpha company overview, Roche engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, and more. The company also offers in vitro diagnostics solutions for indications. In addition, it supplies diagnostic instruments, reagents, consumables, and test kits for use in the diverse research market.

(Source: Wikipedia)

Fundamentals

Roche showed impressive top line growth of almost 5% annually in the last decade when we're using the figures in CHF. This is a decent growth rate when we take into account the size of this company. The company has a high-quality pipeline that will keep pushing top line growth in the short and medium-term. The company is diversified between pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, so its revenue stream is diverse.

The bottom-line growth is even more impressive at almost 7% annually. This is a very healthy growth rate that is derived by growing margins as well as the growing sales and acquisitions. Roche achieved most of its growth organically, and this is a very good sign that the company can grow significantly without acquisitions thus maintaining a great balance sheet.

The company is a dividend aristocrat when we look at the dividend at CHF. The fluctuation in the exchange rates might create fluctuation in the USD dividend. However, it doesn't change the company's devotion to growing dividends. The current payout ratio is 45% and it is a very healthy payout. The current entry yield is 2.65% just like the payout of its giant American peer Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

The company doesn't buy its own shares in attempt to boost its EPS. The company focuses on acquisitions and focus its shareholders' reward on the growing dividends for more than 25 years. As an investor, I love buybacks as they increase my share of the earnings without buying additional shares, but when a company operates as well as Roche, it is understandable, as they seem to deploy capital well to achieve high returns.

Valuation

The company is forecasted to earn CHF 20.6 per share in 2020. That puts the P/E ratio at just 14.7. This is a lower P/E compared to the healthcare sector's current P/E of around 20, and 20% lower than the P/E ratio of Johnson & Johnson. I believe that P/E below 15 is attractive for such a quality company, and I think investors who buy the company at this price will be able to achieve good long-term returns.

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com also shows a similar story. The company trades at a lower valuation when compared to its long-term averages. Not only that, the company maintains high EPS growth rate and positive forecasts by analysts. Therefore, I do believe that the current valuation is attractive.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Roche is a leading company in the healthcare sector. The company has extremely strong fundamentals and a long track record of dividend growth. In addition to that, the company offers its investors an attractive valuation which is lower than its historical valuation and its peers.

Opportunities

The company has a great track record of delivering strong results. The company's management has been deploying cash wisely, and when, in 2012, the management was asked if buybacks are possible, the company emphasized that it focuses on investing in the business and acquisitions. Strong track record and great capital allocation skills are the foundation for long-term returns and growth.

In addition, Roche is extremely diversified. Its products are sold all over the world so that it doesn't rely on the small Swiss market or any other single market. In addition, the company is selling drugs and diagnostics, and even within these segments, it is one of the most diversified companies in the sector.

The company has an extremely strong pipeline, with many drugs hitting the market every year, while others are being developed. The company manages to replace blockbusters with new blockbusters. The current pipeline will support sales and earnings growth for the medium term.

(Source: Company's November 19, 2020, presentation)

Risks

The first risk is the risk of currency. Personally, I don't think that this is a substantial risk, but it must be addressed. Currency manipulation is a very common tactic among central banks lately. In 2015, the Swiss central bank lowered the level of involvement in the currency market. The Swiss franc soared as much as 30% in chaotic trade after the central bank abandoned the cap on the currency's value against the euro. This is a very rare occasion, but currency fluctuation by themselves shouldn't be ignored when considering investing in foreign companies.

In addition, there is also the issue of trade wars. As Trump's exit from the White House is scheduled for next month, there is support on both parties for tariffs on foreign goods. If limitations on free trade are imposed, it might influence the sales in the United States. While the U.S. is not Roche's only market, it is a significant one.

The healthcare sector is very competitive. There are new drugs and technologies introduced on a yearly basis. Continues success requires massive capital investment and the ability to use this capital to develop new products and services. Biosimilars, for example, are a risk for Roche and for AbbVie (ABBV).

Conclusions

Roche is for sure a quality company. It is a healthcare behemoth worth $300 billion. It has strong fundamentals with growing sales, income, and dividends. The company managed to achieve consistent growth, and it still has some great growth potential in the future. The risks are limited, in my opinion, and the valuation is attractive.

That's why I believe that any investor who looks to diversify his portfolio with foreign currency should invest in Roche. At the current valuation, Roche is an attractive investment opportunity, and I believe it is poised to keep performing well into the future.