Despite the recent hot streak, if you want to make a bet on the future of science and medicine, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a strong buy and hold for the speculative segment of your portfolio.

As Genentech did to pharma, the first CRISPR company to bring a product to market will completely upend the pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets.

CRISPR technology promises to make what was merely a subject of sci-fi into reality, and will completely revolutionize the way we approach medicine.

Since the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier for their work on gene editing technology, CRISPR, related stocks have been red hot.

HAS CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG STOCK REACHED ITS PEAK?

When I first sat down to write this article, following the mid-week announcement of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) participation in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, investors went crazy. On Friday, right after Thanksgiving Day, shares opened at $111.08, the stock price hovered over $120 to a new high of $124.43 before closing at $121.55 – a good 10.5% gain from the previous trading day’s close of $110. In comparison, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s closest competitors, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) and Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) posted lower gains of 6.4% and 9.82%, respectively, on the same day. Since then, the stock has been on an absolute tear, up nearly 20% more over the week that has followed, closing out this week at $147.54 per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is one of a few biotech companies developing potential cure for serious diseases using the gene-editing technology, specifically, the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company has its headquarters in Zug, Switzerland but conducts its R & D operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It currently has nine product candidates in the pipeline.

WHAT MAKES CRSP A HIT?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is at the forefront in developing products using the CRISPR approach to gene-editing. CRISPR actually stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeat – a faster, easier and less expensive technology than traditional techniques. It is believed to be a potential game-changer in the gene-editing technology.

In October this year, CRISPR Therapeutics AG announced positive top-line results to its ongoing clinical trial on the safety and efficacy of its lead product candidate, CTX110. While the news that one of the patients in the study died that sent CRSP price tumbling down, the stock soon recovered after a few days as investors seemed to focus more on the potentials of a successful outcome for CTX110.

Market research companies have similar assessments on the global market size for gene-editing drugs. MarketsandMarkets puts the estimate at $11.2 billion by 2025 while Emergen Research estimates the global market size to be $15.79 billion by 2027 or around 17% compounded annual growth rate. MarketInsights released even more aggressive estimates of $18.1 billion by 2027. The CRISPR technique is the most commonly used tool in genome engineering.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has nine product candidates in various stages of development or testing, targeting a wide range of disease areas that includes transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and sickle cell diseases, immuno-oncology, and regenerative conditions. As in any new product to be introduced in the market, the one that gets to the finish line first has the definite advantage of being the market leader. Compared to its competitors, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is ahead in terms of product development and testing. Two of its product candidates, CTX001 for treatment of transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease, and CTX110 for CD19+B-cell malignancies, are undergoing clinical trials for safety and efficacy. Two other product candidates are in the near early testing stage.

Measuring the value of CRSP stock at this point based on fundamentals is not feasible. Being in an early product-development stage, it has no revenue stream yet from product sales. However, it is noted that CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a strong balance sheet with $1.058 billion in cash representing more than 71% of its total assets as at the end of September 2020. Based on its current burn rate, it has enough cash to spend in the next three years without the need for infusion of fresh funds.

HAS CRSP REACHED ITS PEAK? IS IT TIME TO SELL?

CRSP has not reached its peak price!

The timeframe from development to commercial production of drugs is understandably long. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s products are either in the development stage or testing stage. However, the positive top-line results from the clinical trials of its lead product candidates is promising.

The drugs being developed are targeted to cure serious diseases, some of which have no existing cure or otherwise, the current is expensive, painful, inconvenient and repetitive. Thus, the potential market size for these drugs is enormous and CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently leading the race to this market.

The risk is high but so are the potential returns. With an array of product candidates under development, a failure in one can easily be covered by success in the others. In other words, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s long-term viability does not rest on the success of a lone product.

Investors’ interest in CRSP is expected to intensify as ongoing clinical trials are completed and results disclosed. My recommendation for this stock is a buy.

Valuation? What’s that!

Let’s be realistic, this is the definition of a speculative play, and as such, any price targets/expectations can at best be loosely pared to tangible financials. While these price targets should be taken lightly, it is for good reason, at the end of the day – if CRISPR Therapeutics “cracks the code” and successfully brings just one product to market, how can you truly forecast the financial impact of everything that would follow? You are talking about the holy grail of biology and the pinnacle of medicine: the ability to edit and manipulate genes in near real time. You are talking about the beginning of the end of diseases, cancers and hereditary defects that have puzzled the world's brightest minds for decades. This would be as close to “priceless” as you can get. That said, until that prospect becomes a reality, let's delve into the numbers a little bit.

FY21E FY23E FY25E FY27E FY29E FY31E FY33E FY35E Global Sales $0 $450 $2,347 $4,478 $5,225 $5,551 $4,969 $4,355 Free Cash Flow ($332.5) ($54.7) $758.7 $1,437.6 $1,666.8 $1,764.5 $1,499.5 $1,265.8

Table 1. Sales and cash flow for CRSP from 2021-2035.

We will assume a discount rate of 12% and a growth rate of 4%. We will use discounted cash flow (at 12%) + discounted terminal value (at 4% perpetual growth) to calculate enterprise value. From enterprise value we will subtract net debt to yield equity value, and finally from there we can yield a price per share.

DCF [$5,513) + DTV [$3,269] = Ent. Val. [$8,782]

EV [$8,782] – ND [($735)] = Eq. Val. [$9,517]

70.65mn Shares outstanding as of 10/23/2020

Price Per Share = $135

Bottom Line

Let’s remember, as a speculative play based much on prospect, we can think of this as a long term bull support line. Realistically, as we know, the market is driven by sentiment, and a stock is only really worth what someone else is willing to pay for it. That said, there are very few CRISPR stocks on the market, and the underlying technology is without a doubt the future of medicine. If you own CRSP, I would hold. If you believe in CRISPR technology I would buy. If you don’t know enough yet, I’d implore you to research the potential of the technology further, wait for a potential dip, and buy for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have held shares in CRSP since 2017, I am still long and have no intent on selling anytime soon.