Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties. Pacific Ethanol was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California. As the coronavirus resurgence continues into winter and beyond, the demand for hand sanitizer and disinfectants will remain strong. Therefore, we believe PEIX is an attractive investment because:

PEIX is transforming from an ethanol-based business to a specialty alcohol producer. In 2019, specialty alcohol contributed 11% to PEIX's total sales. For the first nine months of 2020, specialty alcohol has contributed 45% to total sales. With Essential Ingredients and Other segments remaining at similar contribution levels from 2019 to 2020, the 34% increase in sales of Specialty Alcohol has been mainly taken from a reduction in sales of ethanol, reducing the company's exposure to fuel-grade ethanol markets that have experienced inventory over-supply challenges and demand destruction. The majority of PEIX's specialty alcohol production is already contracted at fixed prices for one-year or more.

According to the CDC, keeping one's hands clean is one of the most effective steps to prevent sickness and passing germs to others. When soap and water are unavailable, the CDC recommends using alcohol-based hand sanitizer. From a recent report by the Insight Partners, the U.S. hand sanitizer market is expected to grow from $688 million in 2019 to $4.4 billion in 2023, a CAGR of 52%. Even after the pandemic subsides, the adoption of hand sanitizers in homes, businesses, schools, and offices will be prevalent as there will be a heightened awareness of having clean hands.

It is cheaper to produce hand sanitizer from ethanol than isopropyl alcohol. During the height of the pandemic in April, the price of isopropyl alcohol skyrocketed to $3,065 per cubic meter due to the sudden increase in demand and lack of supply. This supply/demand-shock led to an increased production of hand sanitizer from ethanol. Currently, isopropyl alcohol and non-fuel ethanol are $1,110 and $595 per cubic meter, respectively.

Management is currently in the process of selling or repurposing their four Western fuel-grade ethanol plants with the purpose of gaining more exposure to Specialty Alcohols. Furthermore, management has invested over $1 million in obtaining certifications that will create new opportunities for their Specialty Alcohols with new and existing customers. By year-end, PEIX plans to have earned the ICH Q7 certification for the treatment of alcohol used as an ingredient in pharmaceutical products. Currently, there are no companies in North America that have this certification.

As a result of PEIX's transformation, in their most recent Q3 earnings release, the company had adjusted EBITDA and EPS of $34 million and $0.24 per share, respectively. These results were drastically better than one year ago when PEIX had adjusted EBITDA and EPS of $(12) million and $(0.58) per share, respectively. In October, the company raised $75 million through an equity offering that was used to reduce legacy debt; the company expects to be net debt free in 2021. On December 1, the company sold an idled plant at Burley, Idaho for $10 million; the proceeds will be used to pay down debt.

The company is largely undervalued relative to its peers on a Price to Sales, Enterprise Value to EBITDA, and Price to Book basis.

Valuation. We equally blend valuations from PEIX's P/S, EV/EBITDA, and P/B ratios. As a result of PEIX's transformation, we are valuing PEIX with other specialty chemical producers that make hand sanitizers and disinfectants. Given PEIX's small size, company transformation, and management's efforts to improve profitability and reduce debt, we are forecasting PEIX's P/S ratio to expand to just 50% of the average peer group over the next 12 to 18 months. Over the next year, it is a reasonable assumption that the demand for hand sanitizer will gain strength as economies reopen. Combine that assumption with a successful company transformation and lower debt and the multiple expansion appears justified. Therefore, if we assume no growth to sales (even in a second wave of the pandemic) and apply 50% of PEIX's peer group average P/S ratio of 1.46, we forecast a 12-month price of $14.76. Furthermore, if we assume as well that PEIX's EV/EBITDA ratio expands to the peer group average EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.07, we forecast a 12-month price of $6.28. Similarly, if we assume PEIX trades at 75% of its peer group average P/B ratio of 2.49, we forecast a price of $7.20. The average of these three prices is $9.40, 56% higher than the closing price of $6.02 on December 16, 2020.

Risks

Non-fuel ethanol prices increase more than expected. The demand for hand sanitizers and disinfectants is not as strong as predicted. The Company is unable to transform its idled plants into specialty alcohol plants.

