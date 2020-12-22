Introduction

Pharming Group (PHAR) will be listed on the NASDAQ on 22nd of December. The company has been listed on the Dutch Stock Exchange since 1999. The company was close to bankruptcy during 2013, fortunately, after the commercialization of its first molecule Ruconest, the company has become financially solvent. This article will provide a short overview to American investors of Pharming's history, its commercialized molecules and its pipeline.

Short History

Pharming Group is a company with a vast history, headquartered in the city of Leiden; it is one of the largest biotech companies in the Netherlands. The company became famous around the world due to the making of the very first genetically modified animal ever - a bull named Herman.

(Source: Wikimedia)

Pharming Group is specialized in producing proteins with transgenic animals; these animals express the human protein in their milk. Due to financial turmoil over the last decade, the company has focused on genetically modified rabbits but now plans to expand production utilizing genetically modified cattle instead. This will supposedly lower the cost of producing protein.

One of the advantages of Pharming's platform is reliability; the molecules are more accurate and often cause very little immunogenic responses. In particular, when patients are in critical condition, this is of huge importance.

Commercialized products

Pharming Group's commercialized molecule is Ruconest, also known as conestat alfa. It is a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks by both the FDA and EMC. Originally, it was used as a preventive treatment for HAE; however, other cheaper molecules have dominated that use-case over the last few years, Ruconest since then has been used predominantly for the treatment of acute HAE attacks. Hereditary angioedema is caused by a deficiency of the protein C1 esterase inhibitor, and this leads to the uncontrolled activation of the contact system pathway resulting in the over-production of bradykinin amongst other mediators.

COVID-19

Ironically, COVID-19 binds on ACE2-receptors which also cause overproduction of bradykinin. Pharming Group has multiple ongoing trials to determine the effectiveness on COVID-19 at treating patients with symptoms like leaking blood vessels due to a cytokine storm. My first article dives deep into the scientific reasoning behind Ruconest's effectiveness on COVID-19 patients, and I recommend anyone to read it. Additionally, there are a lot of COVID-19 patients with severe blood clots. This is dangerous, and Pharming states:

'Ruconest may reduce the generation of microthrombi by inhibiting MASP-1 induced clot formation and factor XII amplified thrombo-inflammation.'

I have read a lot of reports discussing thrombi-inflammation, and it is interesting and may yield additional value to patients. In short, Ruconest does not only suppress kallikrein pathways. It also suppresses X11, which indeed is linked to coagulation. Again, the scientific reasoning is valid and so may help to treat severe COVID-19 cases.

(Source: Lineage)

Nonetheless, if Ruconest is effective, it may only become an approved COVID-19 treatment sometime in the coming months. With vaccines supposedly ready to be distributed, it seemed plausible that this approval would be too late for widespread use in hospitals. Fortunately for Pharming and unfortunately to the world, in my previous article I noted:

'Scientists continue to be worried about COVID-19 mutations. It is possible that a new mutation emerges that causes vaccines to be ineffective. Since Ruconest is treating the symptoms of a COVID-19 infection, I deem it as plausible that Ruconest continues to be effective if a mutation emerges, if it is currently effective obviously. Pharming Group provides a unique opportunity to hedge that vaccine risk in one's portfolio. '

With new mutations of COVID-19 emerging in the United Kingdom that supposedly have higher infection rates and may even be somewhat immune to antibodies, I believe Pharming Group's treatment could be vital to reopening our economies. The market agrees, while stock indexes are falling, Pharming Group's stock is rising. Scientists seem to agree that COVID-19 will not leave our world; it will continue to infect millions of people in the coming years, and so humanity needs to learn to live with the virus.

We cannot stay indoors for years on end, a treatment like Pharming Group's Ruconest is key to safely reopening our world. Like I elaborated in my first article, there is a lot of reasons to believe that Ruconest can lower the rate of patients needing ICU beds, the scientific reasoning is there:

'Ruconest has a high likelihood to have the ability to dampen or even halt cytokine storms. This would not save every COVID-19 patient, but could dramatically lower the ICU admission rate. The COVID-19 crisis is all about ICU capacity, any treatment lowering pressure on the ICU has tremendous value.'

In addition to COVID-19, Pharming is planning to expand the use-case of conestat alfa towards other diseases like HAE Prophylaxis, (late-stage) pre-eclampsia and acute kidney injury. Since Ruconest suppresses the kallikrein pathway, which has multiple effects like regulating bradykinin, the hypothesis is that it has a wider variety of use-cases.

(Source: Pharming Group IR)

As elaborated before, genetically modified animals produce proteins like Ruconest, and Pharming is planning to use cows instead of rabbits to expand its production of Ruconest and lowering the cost per unit.

Pipeline

Pharming Group has multiple proteins in the pipeline. First off a-Glucosidase is similarly to Ruconest a molecule produced using transgenic animals. Pharming plans to market this enzyme for two different diseases: Pompe and Fabry. Pharming hopes that the reliability of their platform gives it an opportunity to take market share.

(Source: Pharming Group 2019 annual report)

Pharming has also bought licensing rights from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in 2019 for the molecule Leniolisib which treats Activated Phosphoinositide 3-kinase Delta Syndrome, APDS. This is a rare disease that was only just recently discovered, for which there are also no approved treatments. APDS patients are not able to produce normal white blood cells, which are vital to one's immune system, and Leniolisib allows those patients to produce normal white blood cells. This is an important preventive drug - since this disease when untreated increases risks for certain forms of cancer and eventually can cause breathing problems due to damaged lung pipes. Analysts estimate this drug can generate $100 million to $200 million in sales per year. While this molecule is not produced by utilizing genetically modified animals, Pharming gains synergy effects since APDS is treated by immunologists just like HAE.

Valuation

Pharming Group is reasonably valued. The company has a cash position of €156.1 million, and has been generating positive cashflows since 2017 and has been profitable since 2018. I expect Pharming Group's ROIC to continue to expand due to lower production costs - transgenic cows should lower the price per unit - and revenue growth. This revenue growth will mostly be driven by complementary use-cases for Ruconest like COVID-19, and the commercialization of molecules like Leniolisib. The company is selling at a modest EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.67, and a price to cash flow of 13. Pharming has recently issued convertible bonds amounting to €125 million which can be converted into shares at a price of €2.0028. This can grow the number of outstanding shares by approximately 10%.

I continue to believe the current share price does not reflect Ruconest's long-term cash flow generation potential.

Takeaway

Ruconest has a pipeline with multiple interesting molecules. Additionally, the company's main product Ruconest is valuable. The drug has acquired a strong niche in combating acute HAE attacks. Since the drug suppresses the kallikrein pathway it has dozens of complementary use-cases, one of them might be treating cytokine storms for severe COVID-19 cases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.