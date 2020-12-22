There's more ramp ahead as the strategic focus on population positive states continues with opening of first rooms at Monarch Black Hawk.

We have guided bullish on MCRI for over 4 years beginning with our SA call on November 22, 2016 when the stock was $24.

Since my first bullish scenario on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) was published back in 2016, the stock has more than doubled. It seemed apparent to me back then that quite simply, MCRI’s controlling Farahi family was a group you wanted to be in business with for the long pull. All bullish metrics aside, my conclusion was directly linked to my thirty years as a c-suite executive in gaming: Quite simply, to me, as a gaming professional — these guys — the Farahi family — knew what they were doing. And they still do, in spades. I believe and for that reason I take the long view: This is a casino stock for the present and more critically, the future. Buy it now for intermediate, post-pandemic upsides, but take the long view figuratively and literally. Buy it for your portfolio now, and for your kids and grandkids in the future because it’s a small regional with great runway over the next five years.

Third Quarter Financial results: A top line take

Net revenue: $59.8M Y/Y 8.7%

Adj. EBITDA: $20.6M y/y 19%

Net income: $10.7M y/y $15.2%

Diluted EPS: $0.57 Y/Y 14%

Results for the nine months ended September 30th totally crushed by pandemic closures, limited access and health protocols:

Net revenue: $126M y/y (32.6%)

Adj. EBITDA: $47.5M Y/Y (38.5%)

Net income: $8.4M y/y (67%)

Diluted EPS: $1.37 (67.9%)

Clearly what we see here is the resilience of the MCRI business model that has already begun its early recovery in Q3 along with most of the regional casino sector. Gaming revenue was up, and more critically, EBITDA margins racked up 34.5% and produced a record Adj. EBITDA OF $20.7M. The takeaway here shows that judicious cost management in the light of the pandemic crisis and imposition of health protocols produced revenue recovery in 3Q20. SG&A expense decreased to 26.5% from 27.3% vs. the prior year. This was directly attributed to a lower promotional expense (comps), as well as judiciously postponed repairs and maintenance. Casino operating expense as a percentage of revenue decreased to 28.3% in Q3 from 34.2%. This shows that MCRI’s crisis management was sound. They did not chase revenue with fingers crossed, but increased what they’d earned on the business they had during the first two quarters of the crisis. We see more bullish news ahead for this stock.

Our expectations for 4Q20 are to see improvements in top line results continuing as the second virus wave contagion begins to diminish and mass vaccinations accelerate simultaneously. Government authorities have laid down guidelines for group priorities on vaccination. With health workers and first responders, residents of nursing homes will get initial shots. But right behind them will be seniors who comprise a significant percentage of slot players in both markets where MCRI properties lie.

2021 Forecast

We are projecting MCRI total revenues for 2021, assuming a population nearing herd immunity levels by June of $300M, or $11M higher than consensus. This would yield a ~60% gain over pandemic crushed 2020. Out of this, we see EPS moving up to ~$3.00 per share, 18c above analyst consensus. Analyst consensus will also be looking for a PT of ~$54.00. We think that is a bit on the conservative side. We’re putting a PT of $65 on the shares because we believe that the pent-up demand factor will begin to show exponential increases in revenue by the end of 2Q21 to early 3Q21.

Catalysts

Four developments are aligned to drive revenue and EBITDA above consensus for 2021:

The Black Hawk (Colorado) city council has voted to remove the $100 limit on single bets. This is literally a potential game changer enabling the casinos to market more extensively to a VIP base in its feeder cities. (Above: Monarch Black Hawk's room tower just opened floors 1-13, 14-23 by Q4. Source: Monarch archives).

Probably more super-charged toward high limit play is another decision to authorized new games: baccarat, Pai Gow and Keno. Equally propulsive was the approval of side bets. This will have major resonance to attract more Asian players out of feeder markets as MCRI revs up its marketing engine to that group.

The first 13 floors of the new hotel tower at Monarch Black Hawk opened on November 19th with 250 rooms and suites. Floors 14-23 are expected to be opened by 4Q21. But Black Hawk has been a room short market for years. We expect very high levels of occupancy and higher Revpar to begin by 2Q21.

The demographic shift that has spiked the population growth of both Nevada and Colorado over the past ten years has sped up as a result of the pandemic induced flood of migrants leaving California. A combination of higher taxes, high housing costs, civic turmoil and a government perceived unresponsive to chaos has driven that state’s population growth to 0.05% for the July 2019 to July 2020 — the lowest since 1900. An estimated 245,000 people have departed California during the pandemic period.

The Denver feeder market sits 46 minutes away from the Monarch property with its near 3M population base and a healthy rate of growth projected at 1.6%. That growth is heavy in people with a higher average income and education profile than the US in general.

The greater Reno/Sparks metro area where MCRI’s flagship 824-room Atlantis casino hotel continues to show the results of a positive in migration of population also powered by the growing light manufacturing and tech industries that have moved in, including Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) massive battery factory, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and many others. The metro area is now nearing 495,000 in population. It is growing at a rate of 1.73% per year while nationally US population is 0.60% and continuing to slide toward flat. (Below: The flagship Atlantis in Reno/Sparks sited solidly for locals as well as feeder markets. Source: MCRI archives).

The Atlantis marketing thrust will benefit both from a growing, more affluent locals market as well as increased visitation from feeders in northern California. Metro Sacramento has 2.5M people and lies a bit over a two-hour drive to Reno. Metro San Francisco’s 4.7M population base is a one-hour flight away.

A nice financial fortress

Outstanding debt of MCRI stood at $185M as of September with cash and cash equivalents of $30M plus an amended credit facility of available of $270M with a maturity extended to 2023. Part of the Black Hawk acquisition and build out was comfortably financed by cash flow. Of the total cost of the Black Hawk Monarch of $442M, $430M has been spent with a range of $5-$12M left to final completion. MCRI has $70M of the revolver sitting in a money market account which will be more than adequate to provide for the balance required for the finishing of the project.

With a market cap that has just tipped over $1.048B and a healthy Beta (5yr monthly) of 1.64, the stock has recovered from a pandemic related sector low of last March of ~$15.

Even at a seemingly pricey P/E (TTM) of 74.55, we still see MCRI as a high conviction buy. We see plenty of upside ahead due to management’s skillful execution during the pandemic, its judicious expansion into markets that have positive demographic futures and strong balance sheet.

What’s past is prologue

Before the end of 2021, we will see MCRI as a still relatively small regional casino operator with superb properties in two states with surging growth of an affluent population. What we have learned thus far about this company is that its controlling Farahi family has pursued a well thought out, easy does it, one foot in front of another march to robust earnings growth and a very attractive future. This may be a business model too conservative or slow for many investors. And that is understandable in this age of the breathless pursuit of unicorns by both retail and institutional investors. That implicit impatience that seems to drive so much investor sentiment these days fails to really understand how the gears of the casino business mesh to create wealth.

As a result, the current heavy breathing over the soaring valuations in the sports betting sub sector have disguised what may be a just as exciting set of future prospects for companies like MCRI. The one careful step at a time business model which has succeeded so well in building this company from its origins as a Reno motel over 50 years ago will serve it well in any reasonably imagined going forward scenario:

Once its two-property portfolio is churning out predictable earnings over time, we can envision MCRI turning its attention to a third market with a similar demographic/geographic profile to Reno/Sparks and Black Hawk.

The US regional casino sector has been part of an ongoing consolidation process for the past four years. We expect that to continue. Mr. John Farahi, co-chairman and CEO, is 72 years old and may well recognize that the scale of MCRI, having reached the billion-dollar market, can only be expanded by a deep pocketed, large national casino operator. The company’s performance could attract a hefty premium.

The takeaway

The post-pandemic future for a consistent performer like MCRI even at its current two-property size suggests it belongs in any well balanced gaming stock portfolio, even somewhat underweighted relative to its large competitors. As 2021 unfolds and the earnings profile we believe could be achieved becomes reality, there will be rewards for believers with a risk we consider minimal.

Macro factors always play a joker’s hand in the stock market. Naturally no company is immune to economic slowdowns, and for certain, outliers like the arrival of a pandemic this year. But saving that, after four years, we’re still highly bullish on MCRI and recommend it going forward.

