Building A Berkshire Like Portfolio

While forecasting model performance into the future is difficult, both variations could be suitable for defensive, income-seeking investors.

Back-testing of the two variations demonstrates good long-term performance when compared against Berkshire itself.

As Warren Buffett notes, Berkshire Hathaway’s “built-in” diversification affords shareholders with a degree of safety in regard to their capital.

Building Berkshire: An Introduction

I had a simple intent with this report: to model a portfolio of “large-cap” dividend-paying firms that roughly mimics the structure of Berkshire Hathaway’s (“Berkshire”) operating businesses; and then to back-test the portfolio’s performance to answer 3 questions:

How did the portfolio perform in the past? How did the performance over various time-periods compare with S&P 500 performance and Berkshire Hathaway itself? Do the back-testing metrics provide any insight about future performance?

In performing the exercise, I sought to design a model that would be appealing to defensive, income-seeking investors. Additionally, it is my hope that the resulting portfolio will expose readers to new investment ideas; ideas which should lead readers to conduct their own research and perform their own due diligence as the data provided herein cannot be guaranteed to be without error.

Yardsticks

Berkshire Hathaway and S&P 500 historical performance provide the two yardsticks used in this report to evaluate the model portfolio’s back-tested performance.

Figure 1: Berkshire Hathaway and S&P 500 Historical Performance

Data Source: Yahoo! Finance

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Teaser

The exact companies selected for the model portfolio are discussed in a later section, but I offer a teaser here of a few firms that made the “cut”.

Figure 2: A Few Logos

Source: Yves Sukhu

Read on to get the full list of firms chosen for the modeling exercise...

Model and Criteria

Of course, creating a portfolio that “perfectly” models Berkshire is difficult due to the unique structure of the conglomerate. As a reminder, Berkshire is generally composed of 5 operating groups:

Insurance and Reinsurance

Railroad

Utilities and Energy

Manufacturing

Service and Retailing

Warren Buffet noted in the company’s Annual Report FY ‘18:

“Investors who evaluate Berkshire sometimes obsess on the details of our many and diverse businesses – our economic “trees,” so to speak. Analysis of that type can be mind-numbing, given that we own a vast array of specimens, ranging from twigs to redwoods.”

So, arguably the exercise of “perfectly” modeling Berkshire is not just difficult, but essentially impossible. Yet, a simple starting point is to establish an industry segmentation for the portfolio, whose individual segments comprise some percent of the whole that mirrors a reasonable measurement of the corresponding industry’s contribution to Berkshire Hathaway’s operations. One such measurement is the approximate revenue contribution of each Berkshire operating group.

Figure 3: Berkshire Hathaway FY ’19 Revenue by Segment

Data Source: Annual Report FY ‘19

Table and Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

Notes:

I have chosen to express the Manufacturing segment via its 3 primary sub-segments: Industrial Products, Building Products, and Consumer Products.

To reiterate, I am only focused on Berkshire’s operating businesses above. But the simple analysis provides a basis to construct the model portfolio which, at the risk of stating the obvious, can be structured identically to the previous graph.

Figure 4: Proposed Model Portfolio Segmentation

I suppose that some readers might object to the use of revenue segmentation to examine Berkshire’s structure, with many preferring – for example – an earnings-based analysis instead. I actually tend to agree with those readers but opted to continue with a revenue-based segmentation in this report.

To select individual stocks, I used a Graham-inspired set of criteria to broadly examine past performance and relative value. My objective was not to scrutinize each stock against a rigid screen; but rather to apply a flexible mask that would allow me to filter out “non-conforming” firms in each industry segment and utilize those that remained in the portfolio model. That leads me to discuss some general, in some cases obvious, points:

Even while restricting the model portfolio to “large-cap” companies, there nonetheless remain an infinite number of ways to construct it. Thus, what I present in this report is merely a finite examination of a general model.

To be sure, my screen eliminated some very good companies from the model. Accordingly, the companies that the model sieve allowed to pass are not necessarily the best companies but rather possibilities arguably worthy of consideration.

The model includes holdings in some industries that Berkshire might traditionally shy away from such as aerospace/defense and technology-centric firms.

Performance data reflects end-of-day close prices for December 18, 2020.

I utilized industry data from Dr. Aswath Damadoran as inputs into certain criteria. With all these points in mind, I used the following selection rules; and I again remind readers they were applied with a degree of flexibility:

Company size greater than $10B. I restricted individual stock selection to “large-cap” firms, affording the portfolio some concurrence with Graham’s “adequacy of size” condition for defensive investing. Operating margin expansion over the last 5 years. As earnings can vary over time (obviously), I concerned myself less with absolute earnings growth and more with earnings power and quality. Thus, I employed this metric as a “loose” proxy for the latter. Average operating margin over the last 5 years ideally above, but no less than 10% below, the industry average. I sought to provide flexibility in regard to operating margin performance so that companies with deficient margins relative to the industry average would “survive” the screen as such firms might exhibit better relative valuations. Dividend growth over the last 5 years. As per the Introduction, I designed the model with income-seeking investors in mind. The rate of dividend growth was not considered, but merely some amount of growth. Trailing-12-month (“TTM”) P/E ratio close to or below the industry average. TTM P/E ratios were compared against forward P/E industry data from Dr. Aswath Damadoran as a method to evaluate relative value. Of course, relative value does not imply value itself; but only that a firm might be cheaper in comparison to similar firms.

The "26"

Ultimately, I selected 26 firms for the model portfolio, flexibly leveraging the criteria from the previous section.

Insurance and Reinsurance AllState (ALL) Chubb Limited (CB) Sun Life Financial (SLF) The Travelers Companies (TRV)

Railroads CSX Corporation (CSX) Union Pacific (UNP) Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Utilities Consolidated Edison (ED) Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) PPL Corporation (PPL)

Manufacturing – Industrial Products Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Honeywell International (HON) Teradyne (TER) Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Manufacturing – Building Products CRH plc (CRH) D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Manufacturing – Consumer Products Clorox (CLX) Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Hershey’s (HSY) Diageo (DEO) Constellation Brands (STZ)

Service and Retailing CVS Health (CVS) Dollar General (DG) Quest Diagnostics (DGX) The Kroger Co. (KR)



Figure 5 summarizes each firm along with selected financial and performance data.

Figure 5: Portfolio Model Components

Data Sources: Yahoo! Finance, Inveyo

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Notes:

Data through market close December 18, 2020.

Performance data exclusive of dividends.

From these individual stocks, I constructed two variations of the model portfolio and back-tested the performance of each.

Model Portfolio 1

With this first variation, I calculated the quantity of component shares within each industry segment that would be required to match the revenue/share performance of a single Berkshire Class A share in that segment.

Consider that using the total FY ’19 operating businesses revenue of $247.4B from Figure 3 and ~649K Class A shares outstanding, we arrive at a revenue/share figure of $381K/share for each Class A Berkshire Hathaway share. Using railroad operations as a specific example, the segment contributed 10% of total Berkshire operating business revenues in FY ’19, or $38.1K/share.

In an analogous manner, revenue/share figures for each stock that I selected for the model portfolio’s railroad segment, namely CSX, UNP and CP, can also be calculated.

Figure 6: Revenue/Share Performance of Selected Railroad Firms

Data Source: Yahoo! Finance

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Notes:

Revenue data based on most recent fiscal period.

Accordingly, one (simple) approach to allocate the railroad components of the model portfolio is to calculate a fixed share quantity (e.g. a “weight”) across each stock such that the total revenue/share performance resulting from that quantity is equal to Berkshire’s revenue/share figure for the industry. In numbers, using revenue/share data from Figure 6:

($15.60 + $29.09 + $57.31) x Shares = $38,100

Shares = 374

So, 374 shares each of CSX, UNP, and CP would contribute $38,100 in “hypothetical” revenue to the model portfolio, equal to the amount contributed by a single Berkshire Class A share.

Obviously, the same process can be repeated for each industry segment of the model portfolio to determine share amounts required for each stock component of each industry segment. Individual share price data then leads to the cost basis for each stock and thus the model portfolio overall. Figure 7 shows the result of the previous steps.

Figure 7: Model Portfolio 1

Source: Yves Sukhu

Readers may quickly note that this model portfolio has an “un-normalized” cost basis of ~$729K to generate a hypothetical amount of revenue equal to Berkshire Hathaway’s ~$381K revenue/share figure. However, component share amounts can be “normalized” to result in any desired overall cost basis. For example, the last two columns of the figure show normalized share and cost basis amounts to produce a model portfolio with an overall cost basis of $10,000. The following figure simplifies the table to (hopefully) make the break-down of the “normalized” $10,000 model portfolio clearer.

Figure 8: “Normalized” $10,000 Model Portfolio 1

Source: Yves Sukhu

Notes:

In this table, the cost basis is slightly lower than the “targeted” amount of $10,000 due to rounding for the individual stock share counts (i.e. fractional shares are eliminated through rounding).

Back-testing of the model portfolio produced good results, particularly over a 5-year period.

Figure 9: Model Portfolio 1 Back-Testing Performance

Data Source: Inveyo

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Notes:

Model portfolio performance data exclusive of dividends.

Note, however, that the strong overall long-term performance can be (in part) attributed to the strong weighting of railroad stocks in the portfolio, which in turn is a function of how I structured this particular model.

Figure 10: “Normalized” $10,000 Model Portfolio 1 Stock Composition Demonstrating Weighting Toward Railroads

Source: Inveyo

CSX, UNP, and CP all performed quite well over the last 5-year period as per Figure 5, thus supporting the model portfolio’s results. Still, if we are to assume that Berkshire’s long-term bet on railroads is a good one, then perhaps the weighting of this model has some validity, and may prove to offer good performance in the future. Technology-centric stocks, namely HON and LMT, which have also performed reasonably well over the last 5 years, also feature more prominently in this portfolio.

A final point to note on Model Portfolio 1 is its 1.96% overall yield, as implied in Figure 8.

Model Portfolio 2

With this second variation, I broke from the idea of weighting the individual stocks according to the revenue that they produce; and instead – quite simply – established an overall portfolio value, allocated that value to each industry segment in proportion to Figure 4, and finally divided each industry value equally among each individual stock in each industry. For the purposes of comparison with the prior model, I used an overall portfolio value of $10,000.

Figure 11: $10,000 Model Portfolio 2

Source: Yves Sukhu

Back-testing of the model portfolio produced results somewhat closer to Berkshire’s performance, specifically in regard to its 5-year metric.

Figure 12: Model Portfolio 2 Back-Testing Performance

Data Source: Inveyo

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Notes:

Model portfolio performance data exclusive of dividends.

As this portfolio naturally “weighs” itself toward the insurance and service/retail segments, it is not entirely surprising to realize a more muted long-term performance result.

Figure 13: $10,000 Model Portfolio 2 Stock Composition Demonstrating Weighting Toward Insurance and Service/Retail

Source: Inveyo

While Model Portfolio 2 produces a superior overall dividend yield of 2.23%, its lower emphasis on railroad and technology firms, which have produced historically strong returns as per Figure 5, could suggest lower future returns in comparison to Model Portfolio 1.

Closing Thoughts

As I mentioned in the Model and Criteria section, a portfolio modeling exercise such as what I have presented here could have taken an infinite number of forms. Yet, of the two model variations discussed, I tend to consider Model Portfolio 2 as more suitable for more defensive investors; and again reiterate that it offered a slightly higher overall dividend yield of 2.23%. I suspect Model Portfolio 1 could continue to offer superior growth prospects in the future; albeit expectedly with more risk given its weighting toward railroad and technology-oriented stocks. Both of those industry segments are arguably running a bit “hot” and it is of course possible they are due to cool off. Generally speaking, I hazard to guess these models – or some derivative of them – will provide a degree of safety of capital and reasonable growth given their inherent diversification, as with Berkshire Hathaway itself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, CVS,ALL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate positions in certain stocks discussed within the article within the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.