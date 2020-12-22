If their distributions were halved it would still provide a high yield of around 9% and therefore, I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate.

Even though their leverage is only moderate, if they embark on a high spending plan it could easily push it into the high territory and thus give them reasons for a distribution reduction.

Their cash flow performance has remained resilient and is likely to continue given their take-or-pay contracts but management is still apprehensive about committing to the distributions.

Introduction

The very high monster double-digit distribution yields of circa 20% are starting to become less common with midstream partnerships either reducing their payments or seeing their unit prices recover from this downturn. On the other hand, Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) seemingly did not receive the memo with their units still offering a very high distribution yield of over 18%. When first reviewing them approximately four months ago, their solid fundamentals were overshadowed by commentary from management that still left the door open for lower distributions, as my previous article discussed. This follow-up article reviews their subsequently released financial results along with any new commentary from management, plus a brief recap for any new readers.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

The original analysis found that their distribution coverage clearly made a major turning point in early 2020 following the elimination of their IDRs, as their average coverage from 2017-2019 was a very weak negative 102.77% and thus left them heavily reliant on debt-funding. Thankfully this all now sits in the rear-view mirror and if interested in further details, please refer to my previously linked article since their prospects heading forwards are considerably more relevant.

When looking at their cash flow performance from the first nine months of 2020, it can be seen that their operating cash flow jumped by a solid 9.83% year on year from $458m to $503m, thereby leaving their distribution coverage at an adequate 107.85%. Even after removing the impacts of working capital movements, their operating cash flow still increased by a handy 8.01% year on year and thus this resilient performance was not simply due to one-off favorable comparisons.

Their total distribution payments to both common and preferred unitholders during the third quarter of 2020 totaled $172m or $688m once annualized. Given their free cash flow of $536m for the first nine months of 2020 annualizes to $715m, it appears that they are still tracking well to maintain their adequate distribution coverage and thus sustain their distributions. If looking further afield into 2021, their long-term resilient assets anchored by take-or-pay contracts with the oil and gas supermajor, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) should see this continue, as the slide included below displays.

Image Source: Shell Midstream Partners Third Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

Now turning to the new commentary from their management where they were directly asked by an analyst during their third quarter of 2020 results conference call about their lack of guidance or preannouncement of future distributions. Long story short, they are still very hesitant given the Covid-19 operating backdrop, as per the quote included below.

"If we sit here and look at it in the fourth quarter, yesterday, we set an all-time high for cases in the United States, hospitalizations are on the rise. You look at it globally, countries are actually locking back down again, other cities are reimposing restrictions. There's a lot of volatility in the oil and gas sector. So there's just a lot more movement right now as we sit in quarter 4 than there was last quarter. And we think it's just right to probably give you the results of the quarter and not try to pick that right now…"

-Shell Midstream Partners Q3 2020 Conference Call.

Whilst a cautious and conservative management is preferable to an overly optimistic and aggressive one, I personally find it rather odd since they also highlight their resilient earnings that have thus far largely trumped this downturn. This lingering risk of lower distributions is further compounded by the uncertainties due to their lack of longer-term guidance and strategy, as per the quote included below.

"…let me start out with I understand you as well as our other investors, everybody else are looking for longer-term guidance and the strategy of the company going forward. And we're not talking just about one quarter in advance. I think we've got the feedback, and we certainly understand that looking to say, "well, how does this play out over the next 12, 18, 24 months." And we're certainly working to put that in place, and we're not ready to give that today."

-Shell Midstream Partners Q3 2020 Conference Call (previously linked).

I personally feel that their seemingly non-committal attitude towards their distributions more likely stems from not wanting to lock themselves into a box before they have released this longer-term guidance and strategy. At the end of the day, investors will have to sit and wait to ultimately see where this train is heading but at least their cash flow performance remains on track. Due to the general very high capital intensity of their industry, any new future strategy could require significant capital expenditure and thus reviewing the ability of their financial position to shoulder this load is worthwhile.

Image Source: Author.

Their capital structure remained essentially unchanged during the third quarter of 2020, which was expected given their resilient cash flow performance. Naturally, this makes a welcomed change following their years of seeing net debt increase, partly due to their debt-funded distributions and sets them up well heading into reviewing their leverage.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing these financial metrics, once again their leverage sits at the crux between the moderate and high territories given their net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.62 just being slightly over the minimum threshold for the high territory of 3.51. Due to their quite strong interest coverage of 8.20 indicating that they can easily service their debt, it seems appropriate to judge on the lower side of moderate. It might be noticed that their gearing ratio is very high and above 100%, which is the result of their negative equity due to their liabilities exceeding their assets. This is not ideal but it ultimately is not too concerning since their leverage relative to their earnings is more important than relative to the accounting value of the equity on their balance sheet.

Providing that their cash flow performance continues tracking along well, which seems likely given their contracts are with their very strong parent company, this leverage neither poses a risk to their distributions nor ability to remain a going concern. Although if they were to embark on a high spending strategy in the future, their leverage could possibly be pushed well into the high territory and provide them the motivation to reduce their distributions.

Image Source: Author.

Their liquidity is still obviously very strong given their current and cash ratios are extremely high at seldom seen levels of 4.66 and 3.87 respectively, making this a simple open and shut case. Even though they do not necessarily require their credit facilities, they still retain an available capacity of $3.59b, thereby providing massive and ready to use funding to support any possible new spending plans or unexpected tough times. Given their obviously extremely close relationship with Royal Dutch Shell, it provides more reasons that they will continue finding support in the debt markets to provide liquidity and refinance any upcoming debt maturities whenever required.

Conclusion

The fact that they have not yet reduced their distributions likely indicates a desire to sustain them going forwards. Although at the same time, the lack of commitment from management along with their lack of longer-term guidance and strategy nonetheless keeps them risky despite their solid underlying financial performance. Even if their distributions were halved, it would still provide a high yield of around 9% and thus I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate.

