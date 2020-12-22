EBITDA is not regulated by IFRS or GAAP, and many companies are taking so many liberties in their methodologies that the metric is losing its value.

Investment Thesis

EBITDA has been one of the most popular financial measures used in valuing public and private equities. Its original purpose was mainly to provide a means to measure profitability and/or cash generation that took out the impact of differing capital structures and allowed for more "apples to apples" comparisons. Unfortunately, over the years changes to accounting policies, the absence of oversight and excessive pressure to show better quarterly numbers have diminished its value. Adjusted EBITDA has become an easily manipulated number that distracts investors and analysts alike from actual bottom line results. Nothing illicit is going on as each company defines its own calculation, but it does take advantage of investors that readily accept company produced results. Without the time and/or expertise to conduct deep analysis investors are vulnerable to accepting this easily provided information.

In this article we do not provide an assessment of AcuityAds Holdings Inc.'s (AT.TO; OTCQX:OTCQX:ACUIF) future business prospects but rather highlight, as a caution to investors, three line items that have contributed to the EBITDA inflation seen in AcuityAds' YTD reported results that see it go from a Net Loss of $474k to Adjusted EBITDA of almost $8 million (NB: all dollar amounts are expressed in CAD). With analysts providing price targets based on EV/Revenue and a market capitalization that has blown through $1 billion perhaps a few million dollars of EBITDA doesn't matter either way, but we present the purist case for investors that appreciate traditional cash flow accounting.

AcuityAds Holdings EBITDA Reconciliation

(AcuityAds MD&A for the 9 months ended Sep 30, 2020)

1. Biggest Impact from IFRS 16

IFRS 16 was introduced in 2019 and while, like any accounting rule its application is somewhat complicated, the basic purpose is to have lease obligations included on the balance sheet so stakeholders have a more fulsome view of a company's outstanding commitments and the associated risk. The CFA Institute provides a thorough review of the standard, but in a very simplified explanation issuers record offsetting assets and a liabilities at the time of lease inception that are equal to the present value of future payments. The asset side is referred to as a "right-of-use" asset. Where things get messy in terms of calculating EBITDA is that the actual lease payments serve to reduce the lease liability while right-of-use assets are depreciated in place of recording a cash rent or lease expense. This does not impact the income statement but the Depreciation is available to be added back to EBITDA. In other words lease payments for equipment and facilities are actually being included in the EBITDA numbers. There is also a interest portion of the lease payments that are allocated to Finance Costs.

What this effectively means is that companies that include right-of-use asset depreciation amounts in their EBITDA totals are asking investors to view their rent/lease amounts as though they don't have any impact on earnings despite the very real cash outflows associated with the payments!

(AcuityAds Notes 3 and 9 from financial statements for 9 months ended Sep 30, 2020)

From AcuityAds financial statements Notes 3 and 9 above, Depreciation for Right-of-Use Assets for 9 months ended September 30, 2020 is $2,621,163 and the finance costs on leases for this period is $339,391. The total impact of IFRS 16 is to inflate EBITDA by $2,960,554 by including the depreciation associated with leased assets. At the very least investors could adjust EBITDA more easily by simply subtracting the the amount of "Repayment of leases" of $2,520,751 found in the Financing activities section of the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. The variance between the two amounts comes from straight line depreciation versus actual lease cash payments which will even out over the term of the leases.

2. Share-based Compensation

Virtually every company includes share-based compensation in their EBITDA results because it is a non-cash expense. This is understandable and a valid argument can be made that as long as the valuation is done using a fully diluted share structure it is reasonable to include. However, from an actual economic standpoint there is no difference between a company issuing equity and paying employees with the cash received and paying them with equity directly. Yet one way is included in EBITDA and the other is not. Including share-based compensation in EBITDA without accounting for dilution inflates AcuityAds EBITDA by $485,151 in the first 3 quarters of 2020.

3. Selective Inclusion of Non-recurring Items

It seems Extraordinary Items are making their way back into EBITDA calculations under the guise of "non-recurring items". This is where companies can take free rein to include anything that negatively impacted their earnings that they deem as a one-off item. Again, this is understandable except when the application of "non-recurring" only goes one way.

In the case of AcuityAds they add back severance and non-recurring items totalling $440,271. It is up to each investor to determine whether these inclusions are reasonable. In this case if one considers severance a non-recurring item, shouldn't (per Note 11 Segmented information Additional information) the $947,576 in Canadian Employment Wage Subsidy and/or the $818,700 of funding from NRC's IRAP program that reduced R&D costs be considered the same way? To add severance back to EBITDA, but not subtract a wage subsidy at the same time lacks common sense. Consistent treatment of non-recurring items would reduce AcuityAds' reported EBITDA by either $440,271 (excluding all non-recurring items) or up to $1,766.276 (by including the previously omitted negative items).

A Side Note on Corporate Governance

Audit Committees need to take a hard look at whether the EBITDA numbers being issued accurately reflect their company's financial results. Further, Compensation Committees that do not utilize far more stringent methodology when determining bonus pool or contract payments to executives based on EBITDA are doing a disservice to shareholders. Surely compensation can't include a reward for paying rent or receiving stock options or needing to sever employees that haven't worked out.

Summary

Investors need to be diligent in accepting the unregulated metrics spoon fed to them by reporting issuers and consider relying more heavily on good old fashioned Net Income. In the case of AcuityAds adjusting for the three line items would reduce EBITDA from $7,978,149 to as low as $2,766,168 using the most stringent inclusion criteria. Stonehouse has always believed in digging through the minutia of financial statements to provide the facts for making informed investment decisions. With EBITDA inflation this discipline has never been more necessary.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ACUIF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained in this article represents the views of the author and is not to be relied on by any person as investment advice. In no event should the author, Stonehouse Capital Management or any affiliated party be liable for any direct or indirect losses or damages resulting from the use by the reader of any information in this article. You should do your own research and due diligence and consult your own financial, investment, legal and tax advisors before making any investment decision. You should assume that, as of the publication date, Stonehouse Capital Management or its affiliated parties and/or investors have a short position in the securities covered in this article, and therefore stands to realize significant gains in the event that the price of those securities declines. Following publication of this article, Stonehouse Capital Management may continue to transact in the securities covered, and may be long, short or neutral at any time regardless of the initial recommendation, conclusion or opinion.



To the best of our knowledge and belief, all information contained in this article is accurate and reliable, and has been obtained from public sources we believe to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind – whether express or implied. Stonehouse Capital Management makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results that are obtained from its use. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Stonehouse Capital Management does not undertake to update or supplement this report or any of the information contained herein in any manner.

