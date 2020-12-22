IHI may not be as cost efficient as XHE, but its risk-return stats, future earnings potential, and valuation are all better than the latter.

Introduction and profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) enables investors to gain access to 68 US companies that are involved in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, prosthetics, pacemakers, X-ray machines, and other non-disposable medical devices. This year, IHI has performed admirably, outperforming not only its peers in the broad healthcare market (VHT) but also outperforming the benchmark index (S&P 500). Does it have further legs? I wouldn’t want to make any definitive predictions, but in this article, I will attempt to cover some of the major themes surrounding this ETF.

Major holdings

As an ETF, IHI lacks diversification and its prospects depend largely on a few names. Despite offering you exposure to 68 stocks, the bottom 58 stocks (by weight) only make up for c.30% of the total holdings, with the top-4 stocks (Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), and Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR)) having an outsized aggregate weight of c.45%. Caps are rebalanced quarterly, and after going through the prospectus, it looks like the more recent rebalance was done only a few days ago (rebalancing is carried out on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December), but it doesn't look like the weights of the top stocks were altered significantly.

Look, ETF concentration tends to be an issue if the prospects of your top holdings look rickety, but I don’t believe that to be the case with IHI and am fairly enthused by the prospects of these companies.

Except for maybe MDT, all these other big names have been able to negate the impact of COVID-19 on their core operations by seeing their COVID-19 related businesses contribute significantly. Encouragingly, all 4 companies suggested that this momentum may likely continue in the December quarter (see comments in the table below). In 2021, I don’t believe pandemic related businesses will just fall off a cliff (the ABT management suggests it may continue for the whole of next year and believes that things like rapid testing are here to stay), and you’re also likely to see the normalization of some of the core activities tied to elective procedures (MDT could be the chief beneficiary). All in all, a concentrated ETF is not ideal, but in IHI's case, this doesn't necessarily have to be a bad thing.

How does IHI compare to its close peer - XHE?

In the US medical equipment space, there are only two major ETFs - IHI and the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE). Both these ETFs track different indices; whilst IHI tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Medical Equipment Index, XHE tracks the S&P Healthcare Equipment Select Industry Index. IHI is clearly the bigger and more well-established peer with an AUM of almost $6bn (XHE - $686m) and a lifespan of 14 years (XHE - 9 years).

I’ve written earlier about IHI’s concentrated nature in a few large-cap names. With XHE, this situation does not crop up, and I can see that it is more well-spread out with a greater tilt towards mid- and small-cap names. In addition to that, XHE will give you access to a greater number of stocks (75), and the weight of the top-10 is hardly overwhelming at 18%. XHE also offers you a more cost-efficient route with an efficiency ratio of 0.35% vs. 0.42% for IHI.

With regards to all the other risk-return and valuation metrics, IHI looks like the preferred bet. Over the last 3 years, both ETFs have outperformed the market, but IHI has been able to generate significantly higher alpha relative to XHE. It's important to not look at returns in isolation but to view it through the lens of the risk taken. Even here, IHI comes out on top. IHI's volatility levels, be it via systematic risk (beta) or total risk (standard deviation), is much lower than XHE, and after considering total risk, the excess return it has generated (returns relative to the risk-free rate) is on par (Sharpe ratio of 1). XHE’s excess return is lower than the per unit of total risk (Sharpe ratio of 0.73). Both ETFs currently look enormously overbought, increasing the risk of some correction; if you’re worried about downside risk, IHI may likely serve as the better lifebuoy, as historically, during downturns, IHI has been able to generate a superior Sortino ratio of 1.17 vs. 0.91 for XHE.

When you get into themes like this, dividends tend not to be the driving force; that said, IHI offers you a yield of 0.25% whilst XHE offers you nothing at all.

IHI also seems to offer more bang for the buck. According to data from YCharts, the ETF currently trades at a 5% discount to the forecasted P/E of 29.2x for XHE. IHI's multiple of 27.8x looks more attractive when you consider the forecasted earnings growth of the two ETFs - 25% for IHI and 5.25% for XHE. In general, it is uncommon to find too many ETFs that trade above 25x P/E, that can offer such superior earnings growth potential; in effect, you're looking at a relatively attractive PEG (Price to earnings growth) ratio of a little over 1.1x.

Market - Attractive long-term dynamics but a mixed near-term outlook

Prima facie, the innate fabric of the US healthcare market makes this one of the most attractive landscapes for medical equipment players; the workforce is aging at a rapid pace (Americans aged 65 and over are expected to double over the next 40 years) which means more scans, more tests, more surgeries, etc. in the years ahead, as we attempt to repair and support this segment of the populace.

Consequently, you’re likely to see healthcare expenditure take on a larger share of GDP over time (it was 12% of GDP two decades ago; currently it is closer to 17%) which benefits the prospects of these medical equipment players. Worth noting that as a % of GDP, US healthcare spend is significantly higher than those of the other developed nations.

Whilst the quantum of healthcare spend will likely stay elevated, the texture of the spend has changed during COVID-19, and medical equipment players that are not exposed to COVID-19 related testing in some form or the other, are finding it harder to cope (as mentioned earlier, a few major holdings of IHI such as ABT and TMO have benefitted from COVID-19 related tailwinds). The surge in cases has inundated the healthcare infrastructure, and in addition to capacity issues, low client confidence (at the risk of contracting COVID-19) to indulge in the more lucrative elective surgical procedures has dampened the financials of hospitals and pushed many of them into bankruptcy. If these medical equipment players are to flourish in the months ahead, we’ll need the strain from the virus to reduce and elective procedures to come back on board; the recent COVID-19 vaccine announcements were certainly a welcome development, but there are likely to be plenty of logistical and operational challenges to get this to function at full tilt.

Meanwhile, the number of cases continue to wear down the healthcare system; according to a US hospitals and health systems report by Kaufmann Hall, in November, inpatient volumes surpassed 2019 levels for the first time since the start of the pandemic, with Patient Days up 4.0% YoY, whilst the pace of discharges remain low at -5.1% YoY, resulting in an increase in the average length of stay by c.9% annually and 5% sequentially. So much so, profitable elective procedures - such as knee and hip replacements - which were showing some signs of a comeback in October (first month of YoY growth since the pandemic) - reversed in November.

That said, it’s not all doom and gloom; despite pressure on the inpatient side, what’s been slightly encouraging of late, is some faint pickup in “outpatient elective procedures” over the last few months (certain surgeries can only be deferred for so long) - this is typically carried out in surgical centers away from the hospitals, and an ongoing pickup should help aid hospitals’ financials. In addition to that, the Kaufmann Hall Operating Margin index - based on data across 900 hospitals - whilst still down significantly, looks to have improved over the last few months, implying that we may have seen the worst. Improving financial prospects of hospitals and health centers is a welcome development for the order book of the medical equipment companies.

All in all, whilst the current situation for medical equipment remains somewhat unsteady, I'm not sure deferred elective procedures will stay dormant for too long. I'd like to believe that in 2021 when you see the vaccine penetration gather pace, confidence will come back and help improve the sales/service mix for hospitals and health centers with a greater proportion of elective procedures.

Price action and closing thoughts

I like the long-term prospects of this ETF, but there’s a time to pursue this ETF, and I don’t think that time is now as it looks really overbought on the charts. For many years, IHI had been trending upwards via an ascending channel, and if you’ve been patient enough, there have been times when the ETF has offered you suitable risk-reward opportunities to get in (November 2016, December 2018, March 2020). In July, IHI broke out of this channel with a decisive green candle and consolidated for the next three months before resuming its uptrend again. That said, note that the last three monthly candles in September, October, and November have all seen some long upper wicks - indicating some fatigue and selling pressure at higher levels. I acknowledge that IHI has been a competent source of alpha-generation and some of its key constituents currently face some rather attractive prospects, but I would be wary of getting in at lifetime highs and would prefer to wait for some retracement towards the buying zone of around $280-300 which represents the point of the previous breakout and congestion zone. Neutral until then.

