Vermilion Energy (VET) is a Canadian independent oil and gas producer that operates in North America, Europe, and Australia. This is one of the sectors that has taken a great deal of damage from the pandemic as various quarantines and lockdowns have reduced the demand for crude oil and refined products around the world. Vermilion Energy's stock price performance year-to-date certainly reflects this as the company's stock price is down a whopping 72.80%. Fortunately though, we have now begun to see some early signs of strength in the sector as the approval of a coming stimulus package and approval of a COVID-19 vaccine drove oil to a nine-month high as investors start to hope that a return to normalcy may soon be on the horizon. Thus, there may be an opportunity in some quality oil and gas names so let us examine if Vermilion Energy is one of them.

About Vermilion Energy

As just discussed, Vermilion Energy is headquartered in Canada but is active in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia.

Source: Vermilion Energy

It is admittedly quite rare to see this much diversity out of an independent company as most of them are only active in a very limited number of regions due to the capital investment and administration involved in managing operations in multiple regions. There are some advantages to operating all around the world though. The most significant of these advantages is the protection that it provides against regime risk. Regime risk is the risk that a government or other authority will take some action that proves adverse to the company's operations. This sort of risk is somewhat common in the energy industry as governments have been known to do things like nationalize energy resources within their borders, which would obviously have a negative impact on the company if it happened in a nation that the company has operations in. The fact that the company operates in many different nations limits the impact that such an event would have on the company's operations as a whole. Fortunately though, as we can see above the nations that Vermilion Energy operates in are stable and have a long history of respecting property rights so the overall risks here should be reasonably low.

Although Vermilion Energy has operations on three different continents, the majority of its production is in North America:

Source: Vermilion Energy

This is not an especially big surprise, especially when we consider that Vermilion Energy is a Canadian company. We might expect then that its North American operations would be responsible for the majority of its cash flow. While that is certainly true, the percentage is not quite as high as the continent's proportion of overall production. As shown here, North America only accounts for 56% of Vermilion Energy's funds from operations despite accounting for 68% of the firm's production:

Source: Vermilion Energy

This is not exactly a surprise. As I have pointed out in numerous previous articles (see here and here), one of the biggest problems with North American shale plays is that it is extremely expensive to operate in these basins. One of the biggest problems here is the very rapid decline rate that can cause a well's production to fall as much as 50% within two years of when it comes online. As a result of this, companies that are operating in these regions must continually drill new wells if they wish to maintain, let alone grow, their production. This can be an expensive proposition that makes it difficult to generate cash flow. In fact, according to Rystad Energy and Clarksons, a broad group of 61 shale operators failed to generate any free cash flow over the 2008-2018 period:

Source: Rystad Energy, Clarksons Platou, Transocean (RIG)

As we can see above though, Vermilion's shale operations are largely limited to the DJ basin, which is primarily targeted for natural gas and not crude oil. The above comments do still ring true however as shale gas wells do have many of the same qualities as shale oil wells with regards to their high decline rates. We can also see that a sizable portion of the company's North American production is Canadian, which would be both crude oil and natural gas. Canadian oil is one of the heaviest grades in North America. As with the shale plays in the United States, Canadian heavy crude oil is fairly expensive to produce, certainly much more than other grades:

Source: Arctic Securities, Transocean

As is the case in pretty much any industry, the higher the costs of production, the lower the free cash flow margins. This would thus help to explain why Vermilion Energy produces lower cash flow proportionate to its production in North America than it does in other regions.

One of the nicest things about Vermilion Energy is that the company's production is fairly evenly split between crude oil and natural gas:

Source: Vermilion Energy

This was not necessarily an advantage in the few years that led up to the pandemic. During many of those years, investors would frequently prefer to see a company have a very high proportion of its production be crude oil, particularly if the company operated in North America. This was largely due to the pricing environment of crude oil being much better than that of natural gas, which was at times so cheap that it would simply be flared off. This changed with the pandemic however as natural gas prices have held up much better this year than oil prices have. This is due mostly to the stay-at-home orders that have been mandated all over the world. As natural gas sees a great deal of use as a heating and cooking fuel while crude oil sees heavy use in transportation, crude oil demand has fallen more substantially than natural gas demand has. The fact that Vermilion Energy's production is fairly evenly split between the two commodities has thus somewhat insulated its cash flows against the impact of the decline in energy prices. This protection has not been absolute though since crude oil does account for the majority of its cash flow:

Source: Vermilion Energy

We can see that roughly a quarter of the company's cash flow this year is expected to come from natural gas with the remainder coming from crude oil and other liquids. Thus, Vermilion Energy would still be very obviously affected by the weakness in liquids prices that we saw this year. Overall though, this is still a much better situation than if the firm was entirely dependent on oil.

Vermilion Energy is very vocal about its focus on generating free cash flow through any environment. While this could be easily dismissed as advertising bluster, Vermilion Energy does appear to actually mean it. We can see this through the efforts that the company has been making to control its costs over the years. This is one of the only ways that an energy company can ensure that the highest percentage possible of its revenues do indeed make their way down into free cash flow since these firms do not exactly have much in the way of pricing power. As we can see here, most of the company's expense categories are down by double-digits since the first half of the decade:

Source: Vermilion Energy

The important thing to notice above is that these cost cuts are on a per barrel of oil equivalent basis. This is nice because it increases the company's gross margin on each barrel of oil that it produces, which can be a very real advantage in situations like we saw this year. After all, the lower the company's cost of production per barrel, the lower energy prices can go before the company is unable to earn a profit. This is a real advantage at helping the firm ride through periods of cheap oil prices.

We can see this by looking at the company's cash flows. As we can see above, the company has managed to generate a positive free cash flow in every year since 2016. Perhaps surprisingly, it expects to do so again this year despite the much more difficult environment that it faces this year:

Source: Vermilion Energy

This is much better than what many independents have managed to accomplish over these same time periods. As was already shown, most shale operators have consistently failed to generate any free cash flow at all over a much longer period than that but even many independents that operate in other areas outside of shale plays have had the same problem. For example, here are the free cash flow numbers for Noble Energy (NBL) in each of the past three years prior to its acquisition by Chevron (CVX):

2019 2018 2017 Free Cash Flow -$526 -$943 -$698

(all figures in millions)

Thus, we can clearly see that Vermilion Energy does not merely use its focus on free cash flow as an advertising gimmick. The company does truly mean it. This is something that investors should appreciate because of how important free cash flow is for a company. Free cash flow is the money left over from a company's operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures so ultimately it is this money that allows a company to do things like pay down debt, buy back stock, or pay a dividend. As we generally like when a company does these things, firms that have free cash flow are overall more appealing than those that do not.

Production And Growth

Vermilion Energy has a fairly long track record of production growth. As shown here, the company has slowly but steadily grown its production since 2003:

Source: Vermilion Energy

This is nice to see because there are only two ways for an independent oil and gas exploration and production company to grow its revenues. The first method is by receiving a higher price for the products that it sells. Unfortunately, these companies do not have this luxury, unlike companies in every other industry. This is because oil and natural gas are commodity products that have their prices set by the market and no single company has control over commodity prices. The other method to grow revenues is by increasing production, which is the only method that is entirely within the company's control. This is obviously the method that Vermilion Energy has chosen.

One thing that we also see above is that the company's production declined a bit this year. This is certainly not out of line with what many of its peers experienced. As already mentioned, the global economic shutdowns that accompanied the COVID-19 outbreak caused global oil consumption to decline, resulting in the world being significantly oversupplied with oil. As this has caused prices to decline, upstream producers started shutting down production at their most expensive sites and postponing drilling new wells, allowing the natural decline rates at their existing sites to reduce their production. These were all cost saving measures and were certainly a smart thing to do in the prevailing environment.

Vermilion Energy has the potential to return to its former growth trajectory once the current crisis ends and oil prices recover. This is primarily due to the company's strong exploration portfolio in Central and Eastern Europe:

Source: Vermilion Energy

Overall, Vermilion Energy has 3.8 million acres throughout Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, and the Ukraine but most of the acreage (2.4 million net acres) is located in Croatia. The company has already had some exploration success on this acreage, which bodes well for its forward growth potential. In 2019, Vermilion Energy drilled two successful gas wells in the SA-10 block that tested at 15-17 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. It has identified an additional ten similar sites on the acreage but it has not yet drilled test wells, likely due to the pandemic. The company will likely begin testing these sites in the near future once it again becomes feasible to do so. The company has already started developing the discoveries that it has already made though and should start commercial production in 2022. When combined with the other new production coming online in Central and Eastern Europe over the next year or two, Vermilion should be able to deliver some medium-term growth.

Financial Considerations

One of the biggest problems with many independent exploration and production companies is the extremely high level of debt that they have. This is largely due to the aforementioned lack of free cash flow as these firms are essentially forced to borrow money to finance their capital expenditures. Vermilion Energy is no exception to this despite the company not having problems with its free cash flow. We can clearly see this by looking at the way that the company finances itself. As of September 30, 2020, Vermilion Energy had total net debt of $2.136219 billion compared to only $979.117 million in shareowners' equity. This gives the company a fairly high net debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Net Debt-To-Equity Vermilion Energy 2.18 Continental Resources (CLR) 0.91 QEP Resources (QEP) 0.56 Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) 0.55

As we can clearly see above, Vermilion Energy has one of the higher ratios among its peers. This is certainly concerning because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity is. This is due simply to the fact that debt must be paid back at the end of its term and the company must make regular payments on its debt if it wishes to remain solvent. Thus Vermilion Energy's high level of debt relative to its peers could be quite worrisome. However, more important than the raw debt load is the company's ability to carry its debt. One way that we can analyze this is by looking at the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio, which essentially tells us how long it would take the company (in years) to completely pay off its debt if it devotes all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. As we can see, Vermilion Energy looks reasonably solid here:

Source: Vermilion Energy

As the chart shows, Vermilion Energy does not appear to be in any danger of breaching its debt covenants. Even excluding that, the company's ratios are still well below the 4.0 maximum that I usually like to see in order to feel comfortable. We can see though that they have substantially increased compared to the values that they had at the end of 2019. This is hardly surprising however as the steep decline in oil prices as well as the fact that Vermilion Energy's production decline has caused its cash flows to be lower this year than in 2019, as is going to be the case at every other independent producer. Now that we are seeing the early signs of an energy price recovery though, we can hopefully start to see an improvement in these ratios going forward.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vermilion Energy has seen its stock price absolutely devastated by the pandemic along with many of its peers. However, the company is one of the few firms that is still well-positioned to generate a positive free cash flow this year, which should prove to be an advantage for it going forward. The company has a long history of growth and while that has been marred this year, it should be able to resume its growth ambitions over the next two years as the energy industry continues to recover.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.