When valuations get frothy and complacency sets in, it's important to shield a portfolio with stocks that do not correlate with the broader market (or, ideally, correlate negatively). If these stocks also offer comfortable dividends, all the better. Last week I discussed Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTDF), a Dutch fintech that actually benefits from market volatility. Unfortunately, Flow Traders trades primarily on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange which is not accessible to all investors.

The good news is, there exists a solid alternative in the NASDAQ-listed Virtu Financial (VIRT), which also thrives in volatile environments, and pays a steady dividend (equating to a 4% yield at the current share price). Virtu has enjoyed a strong 2020 and has greatly de-risked its balance sheet as a result, making it an attractive pick for investors looking for diversification, protection, and income.

Virtu In A Nutshell

Virtu is a global financial services firm which operates across two segments: Market Making and Execution Services. It is active on more than 235 exchanges in over 50 countries.

Market Making

As a market maker, Virtu provides two-sided quotations (continuous bid and offer quotes), and makes a profit on the bid/ask spreads. While the profit on each transaction is usually small, Virtu processes a huge number of trades resulting in an average daily net trading income (NTI) in the millions of dollars. The financial products traded include global equities, options, fixed income, currencies and commodities. The market making activity benefits when volatility is elevated:

"Increases in market volatility can cause bid/ask spreads to temporarily widen as market participants are more willing to transact immediately and as a result market makers’ capture rate per notional amount transacted increases."

The variable nature of Virtu's trading volumes, which depend on volatility levels, is clear when one considers its average daily net trading income in the Market Making segment over the past few quarters. The Average NTI ranged from $2.21 million in the quiet Q3 '19 quarter to $10.52 million in the market turmoil of Q1 '20:

Execution Services

The average NTI in the table above is seen to be more stable when it comes to Execution Services. This is one of the reasons why Virtu has been developing this business segment. In this activity, Virtu acts as agent for its clients (institutions, banks and broker dealers), executing their trades and providing trading venues. As with market making, the securities and instruments traded include global equities, ETFs, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Virtu generates revenue through commissions on the trades executed.

Virtu has grown this segment through acquisitions, purchasing Knight Capital Group (KCG), which executes orders for retail brokerages, for $1.4 billion in 2017. The company went on to acquire Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG), which served large institutional investors, for $1 billion in March 2019.

Why Virtu Can Act As A Portfolio Hedge

As we've seen above, Virtu's main segment, Market Making, correlates with volatility. The charts below confirm the positive correlation between Virtu's operating income and the VIX index (a proxy for volatility). This relationship is recognized by the market, and the stock tends to perform well during times of high volatility:

Because of this positive correlation with volatility, and the corresponding negative correlation with the broader market (analyzed in an earlier article by General Investment Research), Virtu is effectively a worthwhile hedge that contributes to stabilizing a portfolio.

2020 Financial Performance And Deleveraging

2020 has been an exceptional year for Virtu, on the back of the extreme volatility in H1 '20. These conditions contrasted with subdued market volatility in 2019.

Unsurprisingly, financial results received a huge boost from the increase in activity, with adjusted EPS as high as $4.58/share year-to-date:

Importantly, the windfall from H1 '20 served to alleviate one of the main concerns overhanging the company and the stock: its debt load. While Virtu was by no means in a critical situation, it did have a stretched balance sheet following the acquisitions of KCG and ITG in recent years.

Thanks to the record level of EBITDA in H1 '20, Virtu prepaid $288 million of its debt, bringing its long-term debt down to $1.67 billion at the end of Q3. In the table above, the company has its Debt/LTM EBITDA ratio at 1.2x. While this is factually correct, I wouldn't factor in the exceptional H1 '20 results when assessing Virtu's leverage. Nevertheless, one thing is clear, the debt is not an issue anymore, as illustrated by management's decision to initiative a buyback program (discussed below) and the comfortable repayment schedule:

Dividends And Capital Returns

The great thing about Virtu (as with Flow Traders) is that it does not just constitute an insurance for your portfolio: you are actually getting paid for this "insurance". Since its IPO, Virtu has consistently paid out a quarterly dividend of $0.24, equating to $0.96 on a yearly basis - providing a yield close to 4% at the current share price of $25.

Do not expect a dividend increase in the short term, even though Virtu could afford it on the back of the strong 2020 performance. The plan is to keep the dividend at its current level and repurchase shares when profits exceed certain thresholds:

Virtu's management expects to generate EPS of at least $2 in 2021, based on the historical trading activity, and the synergies that are being achieved on the cost side.

"If you look at where the combined ITG, KCG and Virtu would have come out over the past five years, that's why we started with $5 million there, $5 million a day and you can see that produces $2.15 [EPS] and we're comfortable with that. So $2 is the round number target that we're comfortable with."

Source: Virtu's Co-President and COO Joe Molluso, Q3 earnings call

In the short term, a $100 million buyback program will be implemented, as announced in conjunction with the Q3 earnings release.

Virtu's Growth Prospects

Financial services such as those provided by Virtu are a competitive field, and it's important to find growth avenues to compensate potential margin compression in market making activities. According to the management, the recent trends in retail brokerage will provide tailwinds for Virtu's business.

Firstly, 2020 was marked by strong participation from retail investors, with the opening of many trading accounts and, generally speaking, lots of cash poured into the financial markets by new investors:

The higher the assets, the higher the potential transaction volumes, which benefits both segments of Virtu, market making and execution. While not every year will be as busy as 2020, the base effect will be there, and net new assets will surely remain positive as more savings (and relief checks) find their way into the financial markets year in, year out.

Secondly, management expects the zero commissions model now implemented by many leading retail brokerages to have a positive impact on Virtu. The idea is that brokers won't be able to maintain costly technology on their own and will need to outsource more services to Virtu and its peers:

"[Due to shrinking commissions] they're going to be forced to not spend the millions and millions of dollars that we do to be connected to now the 15 National Securities exchanges and the 16 or so Options Exchanges in the United States and the rest. So I think that trend is a positive for a firm like ours."

Source: Virtu's CEO Doug Cifu, Q3 earnings call

Risks

As with any investment, there are some risks associated with Virtu. They include (but are not restricted to) the following:

Regulation

This is probably the main risk to watch out for. High frequency trading firms do not have a good reputation among the public, and the risk would be to see politicians implement a tax on financial transactions. The jury is still out on what the Biden Administration will do in this respect. However, this risk is not specific to Virtu, and the company has already shown numerous times that it is first and foremost a market maker, fulfilling a key role in financial markets.

Competition

The field in which Virtu operates is competitive, with the competitors being Citadel Securities, Susquehanna International Group LLP, Two Sigma, Jane Street, DRW Holdings, IMC, and Optiver. This can result in margin compression, in particular by reducing the bid/ask spreads.

Governance

The Viola family, which includes Founder and Chairman Vincent Viola and Board Member Michael Viola, controls 82.1% of the voting rights. However, there have been no indication of misuse of power to date. CEO Doug Cifu owns about 2% of the shares and made purchases on the open market - always a good sign - in August.

Major Trading Loss

Large trading losses are always a possibility, but it's unlikely that a single trading error would derail Virtu's performance. As a market maker, the company is not supposed to take any directional risk.

Takeaways

Rising markets bring complacency and investors become oblivious to the potential return of volatility. Ideally, stocks like Virtu should be bought when greed is at a peak - which seems to be the case at the present time. Virtu, like Flow Traders, BGC Partners (BGCP), or Tradition (OTC:CFNCF), thrives in volatile environments and deserves to be part of an all-weather portfolio.

At the current price, Virtu trades at a P/E of 5, but this is of course distorted by the exceptionally strong H1 performance. However, based on a conservative normalized EPS of $2 per year, a P/E of 12.5 does not look excessive for a stock that provides both downside protection for the portfolio and ~4% dividends.

