The Cycle Has Turned - MLP Capital Appreciation Poised To Deliver Outsized Total Returns

We believe MLPs are in the early innings of such a recovery.

Cyclical industries rebounding from their bottoms offer some of the best returns obtainable.

But we believe investors buying MLPs today also will benefit from the sector’s under-appreciated price appreciation potential.

By: Jon Costello

It has been a brutal 2020 for energy investors, on both an absolute and relative basis. The sector, which was decimated during the COVID-19 stock market panic, has struggled to sustain a meaningful bounce since its March lows.

The following chart compares this year’s energy equity performance (shown in the bottom red line) vs. prior years.

Source: 3Fourteen Research, Nov. 30, 2020.

On a relative basis, the energy sector is the biggest laggard in the market year to date. No other sector has fared worse as the S&P 500 recovered all its losses and went on to achieve new highs.

The MLP sub-sector has closely tracked the energy sector at large, as can be seen in the year-to-date performance of the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ) overlayed with that of the Financial Sector SPDR Select Fund (XLE).

Stock Market Cycles and Industry Fundamentals

The energy sector’s woes were not wholly a market phenomenon. They also were grounded in fundamentals. In early 2020, energy-commodity consumption registered one of the fastest and deepest drops on record, wreaking havoc on energy-company financials. No energy sub-sector—downstream, midstream, or upstream—was spared from the carnage. Have a look at any energy company’s financial results for the second and third quarters and you’ll see what we mean.

As midstream investors doubted that heavily-leveraged MLPs would weather the unprecedented storm, MLP equities crashed to multi-decade lows, a stunning 87% below their 2014 peak, as shown in the chart below.

The despondency among MLP investors caused the sector’s equities to overshoot the fundamental deterioration in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Financial Sector’s Boom and Bust

Industry cycles featuring such extreme booms and busts are not uncommon throughout financial history. To see a cycle of similar extremes, we need look no further than the financial sector’s performance during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

In early 2009, financial stocks cratered into an abyss reminiscent of the energy-market selloff early this year. At the time, the entire sector’s survivability was in doubt among investors and commentators far and wide. Panic gripped the market, and prices gapped down week after week.

Having purchased financial shares in March 2009 and energy shares in March 2020 for ourselves and our clients, we can attest that the experience was equally nauseating both times around.

The chart below shows the peak-to-trough performance of the financial sector. It presents the 10-year performance from the perspective of nine months after the low, which is where we stand today with regard to the energy sector’s low, hit on March 18 this year.

While not quite as extreme as the MLP decline, the financial sector bottomed out 83% below its cyclical peak.

For both sectors, the stock market peaks and troughs were caused by investor ebullience and despondency that drove prices higher than warranted at the peak, and lower than was justified at the trough. Importantly, however, their peaks and troughs corresponded with the inflection points for industry fundamentals. At their stock market troughs, for instance, industry fundamentals flipped from sustained deterioration to sustained improvement.

The Rebound

As tends to happen with recoveries from severe stock market crises, equity prices for both sectors snapped back strongly over the weeks immediately following their cyclical low, as prices had become too disconnected from value.

After the bounce, however, prices remained in bargain territory. In fact, where the analogy between financials and MLPs gets interesting from a present-day perspective is that both sectors remained extremely undervalued a full nine months after they had bottomed.

The sectors’ returns over this timeframe are also remarkably similar, as shown in the chart below.

For both sectors, throughout the entire period captured in the chart, memories and losses from the previous months’ panic were fresh in investors’ minds. Sellers were abundant and buyers stayed cautious. As a result, both financials and MLPs remained beaten down in the months after their trough. In both cases, they failed to reflect an improving fundamental outlook.

In the case of financials, we now know the low valuations in late 2009 set the stage for a spectacular multi-year run. We believe MLP units have a similar outlook today.

Furthermore, in late 2009, an investor could have purchased the best financial franchises at deep discounts from their value. The wisest course of action would have been to buy and hold these stocks for the long term.

Today, the highest-quality, irreplaceable midstream franchises similarly sell at extraordinarily low prices. We believe they are equally worthy of long-term holding.

Of course, the historical analogy between two different sectors that encountered different challenges at different times can only be taken so far. But from the perspective of post-trough investment returns, we believe MLPs have a runway of outperformance ahead of them just as financials did in late 2009.

Can the Analogy Hold Over the Long Term?

An investor thinking about this cyclical analogy might wonder how an energy subsector’s long-term performance can remain strong when it's so closely tied to commodity prices. After all, won’t any long-term MLP rally be capped—or even reversed—by inevitable commodity-market headwinds?

We believe this outcome is unlikely. This is because of all the energy sub-sectors, midstream is by far the least exposed to energy-commodity prices.

Consider, for instance, that most of the sector’s assets consist of pipelines. MLPs that operate long-haul pipelines employ a “toll road” model whereby they charge a fee for the use of their pipelines, irrespective of the price fluctuations of the commodities they transport. Furthermore, midstream operators tend to structure their contracts as take-or-pay arrangements in which customers are obligated to pay for contracted services, whether they use them or not.

Consequently, it takes a catastrophe on the scale of a systemic collapse in commodity consumption to truly devastate the midstream sector’s operating performance.

The COVID-19 Demand Collapse

Such a catastrophe did in fact occur during the COVID-19 lockdowns early this year. Up to that point, the largest energy-commodity consumption decline in recent history had been in the range of 4%-6%, which occurred at the bottom of the 2008-2009 recession and persisted over the span of a few weeks.

The COVID-19 lockdowns, by contrast, reduced oil consumption by orders of magnitude more than any time in recent history. As air travel plunged by 70% and road travel declined by 25%, fuel consumption decreased by a staggering 15-20%—over a few weeks, no less.

Tumbling fuel consumption caused refiner inventories of finished products to swell. As refiners’ storage ran short, they were forced to dial back or outright cease their crude purchases. This sudden halt in refinery consumption meant that much of the oil being transported couldn’t find a buyer. Pipeline flows backed up and pipeline throughput plunged.

As the oil-transportation system seized up, every midstream company in the U.S. was adversely affected financially. The impact could be seen first in crashing MLP equity prices, and later, in their financial results.

The Incipient Recovery

This once-in-a-lifetime collapse in energy-commodity consumption is now behind us. Mobility has improved, refined product inventories have declined, and refineries have increased their crude throughput.

The key fact to understand at this point is that in virtually any other conceivable scenario outside of an exceptionally rare catastrophe such as the COVID-19 induced collapse, midstream MLPs generate reliable, stable, and growing cash flows.

We were among the few who anticipated the energy sector’s recovery in March 2020, and we expect it to continue over coning quarters, as COVID-19 vaccines and increasing immunity further increase mobility and economic activity.

We expect that production and consumption of energy commodities will return to normal levels last seen in early 2020 over the next 12 to 18 months. If the rebound continues, it will propel the ongoing improvement in midstream fundamentals. As MLP financial performance reverts to its typical stable character, today’s MLP bargains will be long gone.

On the supply side, we closely monitor U.S. oil and gas production. We can confirm that volumes are on the rebound, albeit gradually and off a very low base, as shown below.

On the demand side, meanwhile, refinery-throughput data from the EIA have shown an impressive rebound, as increasing mobility boosted demand for refined products.

Both charts show there's a long way to go for supply and demand to regain pre COVID-19 levels. MLPs will be among the main beneficiaries as they do.

Increased Supply + Increased Demand = Increased Commodity Flows

Let this much be clear: What matters to midstream MLP fundamentals is not commodity prices, but commodity flows. Commodity prices only matter insofar as they affect flows.

This point is lost on many investors, which we believe is one of the reasons why MLP units remain so cheap.

However, as commodity flows return to pre-COVID levels in coming quarters, so will MLP financial results. We believe MLP unit prices won’t be far behind.

Today, the MLP sector’s equity values do not imply a robust recovery in commodity flows. A full recovery would send MLP unit prices back to their pre-COVID levels. At the moment, however, the sector remains 36% below its early-2020 highs. Despite having doubled from its March 2020 lows, the sector would have to increase by another 50% to reflect a full recovery.

As the recovery plays out over the next 12-to-18 months, we believe the prospects for MLP capital appreciation over that timeframe remain outstanding.

The Longer-Term Story: Limited Downside…

We believe MLP fundamentals are unlikely to experience anything remotely close to their early 2020 downturn. The only way that would be possible is if another pandemic-sized shock decimated energy-commodity demand. Instead, commodity flows are likely to improve. As they do, MLP fundamentals will stabilize, and risks for a backslide in fundamentals will remain low.

As for MLP unit prices, massive yields on MLP units mitigate the downside to which the sector would be exposed amid a swoon in the general stock market. MLP yields are overwhelmingly safe and remain extremely high relative to their risk. Even the highest-quality MLPs can be purchased to yield 700-to-900 basis points more than 10-year Treasuries. Comparable income-generating alternatives are scarce.

…and Historic Upside

If, as we believe, the MLP sector’s recovery is sustainable, its comparison with the financial sector’s performance gets even more interesting when viewed over a longer timeframe.

MLPs would have to rally nearly 500% from their 2020 low to reach their all-time highs, as can be seen in the chart below. And this simply reflects the prospect for capital appreciation. It does not account for the additional returns derived from MLP yields.

While we cannot know the magnitude or cadence of the MLP sector’s recovery, we have never been more confident that a multi-year bull market is in the making. The sector is one of the few in the market that remains quantitatively cheap. Insofar as fundamentals matter, it's one of the best poised to revert higher—rather than lower—to its historical norms.

The sea-change underway in MLP corporate governance, capital allocation, and cash flow generation will improve the fundamental picture even further in coming years.

These are among the reasons why we believe MLPs unit prices are poised to regain their all-time highs reached in 2014.

Conclusion

Our point is simple: As commodity flows improve, so will the fortunes of midstream MLPs. MLP units fail to reflect the sector’s recovery prospects, so they stand to benefit as the recovery proceeds.

The financial sector was similarly undervalued relative to its prospects early in its recovery. As the financial sector’s fundamentals improved over subsequent years, long-term investors enjoyed spectacular long-term performance from financial shares.

We believe MLPs today are in a similar position. As U.S. energy-commodity flows increase, while demand is unlikely to undergo another once-in-a-lifetime collapse any time soon, MLP market prices should surprise to the upside over coming years.

Rarely does an investment proposition come along that offers limited downside, substantial upside, generous income, and favorable tax attributes comparable to what MLP offer today, particularly in a richly-valued stock market. Investors who seek an outsized total return while being “paid to wait” as it arrives should look no further than MLPs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, MMP, EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.