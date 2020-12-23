Energy Transfer (ET) plays a critical role in delivering fuels across the U.S as it operates one of the largest oil and gas transportation systems. The energy sector pertaining to fossil fuels has been a horrible investment over the years but the byproduct is critical to our way of life. Green energy companies on the other hand have been a lucrative investment as a focus on climate change took center stage. Under a new administration which will favor green energy initiatives over traditional fossil fuel projects the question of relevancy becomes the focal point for ET?

I firmly believe fossil fuels will continue to play a significant role in our lives for decades to come. I think midstream operators instead of the exploration and production companies are a better investment today looking forward. Units of ET are depressed but there is room for appreciation and the dividends should keep flowing through their pipes to your account. Make no mistake I am in the red on my investment and have been a unitholder for years. I am actually not that far into the red due to reinvesting the distributions and adding more units with fresh capital between the $5.50 - $7 level. Renewables are nothing to be scared of as evolution occurs in every industry. I think the problem is in the framework of the discussion. Moving to renewables shouldn’t be an all or nothing approach and there needs to be realistic expectations about the progress which can be made over a specific period of time. I think ET will recover to its pre-pandemic levels and it’s a question of when not if.

Could Energy Transfer’s assets on the balance sheet be undervalued based on Berkshires recent deal with Dominion

Over the summer Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) pulled the trigger on acquiring Dominion Energy’s (D) natural gas assets. In a deal valued at $9.7 billion BRK.B will pay $4 billion in cash for the assets and assume $5.7 billion in debt from D. BRK.B will more than double its portion of interstate natural gas transmission in the U.S from 8% to 18% through this acquisition. Some of the highlights of this deal is that BRK.B will own 100% of D’s energy transmission, Questar Pipeline and Carolina gas transmission. BRK.B will own 50% of the Iroguois gas transmission system and 25% of Cove Point LNG. Cove Point LNG is an export / import LNG terminal with storage facilities and is one of six operational in the U.S.

I am going to use some very simple math for this, BRK.B paid roughly $1.26 million per mile under this deal ($9.7 billion / 7,700 miles). Before everyone goes crazy hypothetically let's speculate and say that the pipelines are worth 75% of the total deal and the storage plus the stake in Cove Point represents the remaining 25%. BRK.B would have put a value of $7.28 billion on the 7,700 miles of pipeline at $945,000 per mile.

If you look at ET’s business segments they operate a vast network throughout natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products and liquefied natural gas. On ET’s balance sheet there is a value of $75.13 billion placed on its property, plant and equipment. ET operates over 90,000 miles of pipeline alone throughout the U.S. In its natural gas segment ET operates:

69,700 miles of pipeline

150 Bcf of working storage capacity

62 natural gas processing and treating facilities

ET’s natural gas business segment is much different than D’s as it has 62 natural gas processing and treatment facilities and its pipelines connect a larger portion of the U.S. For argument sake if I use the same valuation BRK.B just paid at $1.26 million per mile ET’s natural gas assets would be worth $87.80 billion and if I use the 75% number for strictly the pipelines the pipe is worth $65.85 billion in asset value. The valuation which BRK.B placed on D’s natural gas assets certainly is making the assets of ET look more valuable than they are stated on its balance sheet.

As Energy Transfer’s management team focuses on a new financial direction instead of doubling down on growth projects will the decision pay off or is it too late?

At first I was angry with ET’s management team for cutting the distribution in half but ultimately after reading the Q3 report I agreed with their decision. For the many investors on Seeking Alpha that follow ET I think the distribution cut came as a shock just as it did to the contributors. In Q2 of 2020 which included the hardest hit months from the pandemic ET generated $2.44 billion in EBITDA, distributable cash flow of $1.27 billion and a distribution coverage ratio of 1.54x as they generated $448 million in excess of distributions. Many felt things would get better and if ET didn’t deliver a cut to its distribution in Q2 that it would remain intact. Well, the distribution didn’t stay intact and management shifted gears in Q3. ET reduced its annual distribution from $1.22 to $0.61 per unit and in Q3 generated $1.69 billion in distributable cash flow with a coverage ratio of 4.1x. ET had roughly $1.28 billion left over in distributable cash flow in Q3 due to the distribution cut.

At the end of Q3 2020 ET had $6 billion in current liabilities and $51.42 billion of long-term debt on its balance sheet. Cutting the distribution increased the distributable cash flow ratio from 1.54x in Q2 to 4.1x in Q3. If you listen to the Q3 conference call you will hear Mr. Long who is ET’s CFO explain that this move will generate an additional $1.7 billion in additional cash flow on an annual basis. ET has reduced its future capex plans and once 2020 is finished capex reduces significantly. ET will finish 2020 allocating $3.3 billion to growth projects. In 2021 they are expecting to allocate $1.3 billion to their growth projects. 2022 & 2023 see further reductions as between $500-$700 million is slated for growth projects.

Mr. Long discussed that ET is being proactive to accelerate their debt reduction capabilities. Managements goal is for ET to achieve a leverage target between 4 - 4.5x and a solid investment grade rating. He also indicated that when the target leverage ratio is reached ET would look to return additional capital to shareholders in the form of unit buybacks and distribution increases. If nothing changes from a distributable cash flow side ET would generate an extra $1.28 billion each quarter in distributable cash flow which is $5.12 billion annually. Over the next three years based on ET’s current outlay projections they would spend $7.2 billion less on capex than they did at the 2020 level and have $15.36 billion left over in distributable cash flow. This is a combined total of $22.56 billion that could be allocated in various ways to achieve management's goals. Over the next three years ET could significantly reduce its long-term debt by 25% using $12.86 billion to eliminate maturities while also eliminating its current liability obligations of $6 billion. If my scenario is correct ET would still have $3.7 billion left over for unit buybacks and to start a distribution increase plan.

It’s never too late to switch directions and implement a new vision. ET is taking a page out of Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) playbook as they slashed the dividend and focused on strengthening its balance sheet in 2015. In 2015 KMI reduced its dividend by 75% and held the quarterly payout steady at $0.125 for 9 quarters. This allowed KMI to focus on eliminating liabilities and since Q3 of 2015 KMI has reduced its net debt by $10 billion. In 2018 KMI raised the dividend by 110% to $0.2625 on a quarterly basis and KMI has started growing its dividend ever since. I think ET’s new financial plan makes a lot of sense and we could see the benefits as early as the 2nd half of 2021.

Could a new administration which favors renewable energy inadvertently make current oil and gas infrastructure more valuable?

In 2014 the Congressional Research Service issued a report called U.S Rail Transportation of Crude Oil. In this report they estimated that transporting crude oil by pipeline cost roughly $5 per barrel versus $10-$15 per barrel by rail transportation. ET’s Bakken Pipeline System has the capacity to move 570,000 barrels per day through its 1,915-mile system. The Dakota Access Pipeline or (DAPL) is on track to move 425 million barrels of crude in 2020. The DAPL project is currently in court fighting to keep its operations running. Hypothetically if a future ruling comes back unfavorable it would cost exploration and production companies an additional 2x-3x in shipping costs for their crude oil. If we spilt the difference and say the average barrel will cost $12.50 to ship instead of $5 that’s an additional $3.2 billion in cost for the 425 million barrels in 2020.

All signs point to President Elect Biden’s administration being green friendly and not an advocate for fossil fuels. My opinion is that we're going to see new tax credits to offset the costs of renewable projects while permits for new oil and gas infrastructure becomes much tighter. The transition to renewables hasn’t been defined and the one thing we know is it will not occur overnight. While renewables becoming an increasing part of our domestic energy mix seems inevitable to say they will replace oil and gas over the next 10-15 years is improbable. If the new administration clamps down on future oil and gas infrastructure projects it would make current infrastructure more valuable to exploration and production companies because it provides a cheaper way to transport their goods.

I am willing to bet most if not all the oil producing companies in the U.S have a team of people utilizing game theory to build multiple forecasts and models of what will occur. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are models showing the permitting process coming to a halt with minimal new capacity in the form of pipelines coming online during the new administration. After President Elect Biden takes office if this looks to be the case I would think these companies would try brokering deals with midstream operators such as ET to lock up capacity within the current infrastructure. At the end of the day these companies are in the business of making money and transporting oil and gas via pipelines increases their bottom lines as it reduces their cost of revenues. This would be great for many midstream operators especially ET as the majority of their contracts are fee based in the form of take or pay contracts. If there is an increase in companies reserving the right to transport it doesn’t matter if they meet the contracted capacity as ET will be paid based off the contracted obligation.

A tightening of new pipeline contracts could be a good thing for ET as they have one of the largest infrastructures in the country. In the U.S ET transports 25% of the natural gas produced, 25% of NGL’s produced and 35% of the crude oil produced. When you look at a map of ET’s infrastructure look past the lines representing the different pipelines and think about the major basins and export capabilities in the U.S. ET has built its infrastructure to connect the majority of the premier U.S basins not just to regional demand locations but to export facilities. Over time the combination of demand reaching pre-pandemic levels and the likelihood of less new pipeline infrastructure could increase the value of ET’s current infrastructure from an asset level and what they could collect from their fee-based contracts. From a supply and demand outlook the demand for energy will be there and the supply to transport fossil fuels could be reduced as demand increases but less infrastructure is built.

Exporting fossil fuels could continue to be a strategic part of U.S trade

Take the anomaly of the pandemic out of the equation as were going to get past it eventually. The global energy demand is increasing and the world continues to need more sustainable energy. The 2020 BP Statistical Review of World Energy indicates that on a global level energy demand has grown from 482.82 Exajoules in 2009 to 583.9 in 2019. That’s a 20.84% increase over a decade. The global population is expected to reach 10 billion in the year 2057. The EIA is projecting that the amount of energy utilized on a global scale will increase by roughly 44% from 2020 – 2050. By 2050 the GDP for non-OECD countries is expected to grow roughly 300% and for OECD countries around 70%. Since the pandemic hasn’t changed the global population growth trajectory I think it’s a safe assumption that the growing global demand for energy will continue to increase over the next several decades.

Going back to BP’s World Energy Review the U.S was the #1 oil procuring nation in 2019 with 746.7 million tons while Russia was #2 with 568.1 million tons and Saudi Arabia was #3 with 556.6 million tons. After the big three Canada was #4 with 274.9 million tons and Iraq was #5 with 234.2 million tons. The United States was also the largest producer of natural gas liquids producing 4.81 million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia was #2 with 1.69 million barrels per day produced and Canada was #3 with 963,000 barrels per day.

It’s a good thing the U.S is the largest producing oil and gas nation because we only have 1.1% of the rare earth metal reserves in the world. As rare earth metals become more important on the global stage the U.S will need to leverage our fossil fuels production and exporting capabilities when negotiating trade policies. As ET operates one of the largest transportation systems in the U.S and 50% of the exporting facilities their infrastructure could become more important as rare earth metals becoming increasingly important.

ET controls 50% of the U.S export facilities and exporting could be the key to future revenue

I have read different projections about peak oil demand ranging from it has already occurred to we will hit peak oil demand in 2025 and others pushing it out to the 2030’s. I think it’s too early to tell and were not going to know until after it actually occurs. There are just too many variables to account for including the adaption rate for renewables, what future energy policies look like and if they can be met, how quickly life gets back to normal and if populations adjust their daily lives in post pandemic life. Right now it’s a question waiting to be answered.

China and India have the two largest populations and looking at what is currently occurring in those countries is quite interesting. Over the first 10 months of 2020 from January – October China took in 458.56 million tons or 11 million barrels per day which was an increase of 10.6% from the same period in 2019. On November 2nd, 2020 China’s Ministry of Commerce announced that qualified refineries and trading companies would be able to apply for 243 million tons or 4.86 million barrels per day of crude import quotas for 2021. The 2021 import quota is 41 million tons larger than 2020 or 20.3%. The additional volume of crude is reported to cover the feedstock requirements for the new projects at the Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical facility and the Shenghong Petrochemical facility.

India has the world’s 2nd largest population and is the third largest oil importer. India is seeing its fuel demand increase as personal preference shifts to using a personal vehicle rather than taking public transportation. In July refiners in India were cutting processing rates due to fuel demand while some lockdowns were still in place and the monsoon rain season decreased economic activity. Fast forward to November the Indian Oil Corporation has increased its crude oil throughput of its refineries to 100%. India and China will need to import oil and gas to meet their demand especially as their populations expand over the next decade. Even if peak oil demand occurs sooner than later just because peak demand occurs doesn’t mean it will become extinct any time soon.

ET operates three of the six export facilities in the U.S. ET’s export facilities are strategically placed in the Gulf of Mexico and on the East Coast. This provides a competitive advantage from a logistical standpoint as ET operates 11 ship docks and 11 barge docks in the Gulf of Mexico and 4 export docks on the east coast which can accommodate VLGC and VLEC sized vessels. I believe that oil and gas are going to play a significant role in the U.S foreign trade policies and ET’s export facilities will become more active as the years go on. This allows ET to benefit from the demand of energy growing on a global stage as more fuel is moved through its system to reach their export terminals.

Conclusion

For many investors including myself ET’s unit price is worth a fraction of what it was when we purchased units. If you reinvested the distributions it’s making the depressed unit price more bearable but investors aren’t jumping for joy. I believe ET at $6.60 presents an opportunity and units are undervalued. If you have an iron stomach and don’t mind negative headlines ET could become a lucrative investment down the road. If you’re a current unit holder it may not be a bad idea adding to your position depending on your average unit price. While others see an incoming administration as a threat I believe it could be an opportunity if they put the brakes on new oil and gas infrastructure. The combination of post pandemic life, growing energy demand on a global scale, growing population and reduced oil and gas infrastructure projects could make ET a diamond in the rough. I think BRK.B’s acquisition was smart as existing infrastructure could be worth a lot more than its previous valuations and were going to need fossil fuels for quite some time. I am not selling and I am considering buying more units.

