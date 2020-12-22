Energy Stocks Remain Very Undervalued

Considering the macro backdrop and the limited supply growth from US shale going forward, we believe investors should be allocating aggressively to the energy sector.

Rystad Energy estimates that there's only ~15 years of tier 1 drilling locations left and most of that are in the hands of very large producers. Recent guidance indicate larger producers will be materially more fiscally disciplined than their smaller counterparts.

The biggest catalyst for energy valuation and oil prices going forward will be limited US shale supply growth.

The energy sector, as a whole from MLPs to oil/natural gas producers, remains one of the most undervalued sectors in the market.

For illustrative purposes, we wrote up why Cenovus Energy's (NYSE:CVE) acquisition of Husky (OTCPK:HUSKF) makes it a must-own energy stock. Despite the price rise of ~21% since then, CVE on a pro-forma basis remains very undervalued.

Using $50/bbl WTI flat for the foreseeable future, CVE is expected to earn a little over C$3 billion in free cash flow per year inclusive of synergies. On a DCF basis, this is a little under C$14 per share or ~91% higher than today.

Source: HFI Research

As you can see in the graph above, many of the Canadian producers we own/follow remain extremely undervalued under a more normalized WTI pricing environment ($55/bbl).

But for those casually following the energy sector, a more illustrative chart below shows the severe undervaluation/underperformance of energy as a whole.

Source: Stockcharts.com

As you can see, despite the recent rally in energy stocks and oil prices, the sector is only back to the previous high we saw in May. That was also when WTI was closer to $42/bbl versus the $47/bbl today.

On a forward-looking basis, many of the energy stocks like Suncor (SU) came out of this mess relatively unscathed, yet their share prices reflect some type of permanent value destruction. See the comparison below versus a larger peer like Canadian Natural (CNQ).

Source: Stockcharts.com

We believe investors that allocate into the right producers at the right price right now will not only benefit from the underlying value dislocation but also the incoming bull trend in energy prices.

We have already talked about the structural changes that have taken place in the MLP world and why investors should be buying MLPs hand over fist, and we think the same thing is happening with oil producers.

Limited US shale growth going forward

The key catalyst to drive higher oil prices and higher valuations for energy stocks will be lower supply growth going forward. Contrary to what investors previously believed, limited supply growth will be seen as a positive by the market given that non-OPEC ex-US supply growth is all but over starting in 2021. This leaves the entire burden of supply growth on the shoulders of OPEC+ and the US.

Based on our estimate and even if WTI was set to recover back above $60+ in 2021, US oil production will likely only grow to ~12 mb/d by 2022 due to constraints on capital and drilling locations.

There's a very good illustrative chart on the amount of tier 1 locations US shale producers have drilled each year dating back to 2010 by Rystad Energy.

And as you can see, low oil prices in 2020 forced producers to drill tier 1 locations to stay alive as the share of tier 1 drilled increased from 40% to 44%. But that is going to decrease in 2021 and if you noticed, the share of tier 3 wells jumps back to 21% with tier 1 plateauing.

But this doesn't paint the whole story. According to Rystad, there are ~15 years of tier 1 drilling locations left at the current pace of drilling. However, most of the tier 1 locations remain in the hands of very large producers.

Occidental (OXY) leads the pack with the most tier 1 locations. But let's take OXY for example for a second here, the company's debt load practically guarantees no aggressive capex spending going forward, which means production growth is all but certain to remain weak. In addition, OXY management has already reiterated a desire to keep paying down debt while being fiscally prudent.

In our view, given that the larger publicly traded names are the ones that possess the bulk of the remaining tier 1 locations, fiscal discipline will be the name of the game. Unlike the previous shale boom when smaller and private producers were the ones pumping like mad, larger producers have a mandate from shareholders to be fiscally prudent and return capital back to shareholders.

We are in a new era of US shale producers and the larger producers will be the ones dictating US shale growth going forward, for better or worse.

Conclusion

We believe the energy sector remains very undervalued despite the recent price gains. On an FCF basis, investors can still buy most producers at 30% FCF yield, and for MLPs, investors can get them for over ~8% yield with capital appreciation potential.

Considering the macro backdrop and the limited supply growth from US shale going forward, we believe investors should be allocating aggressively to the energy sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GXE.TO, BTE.TO, CVE, TVE.TO, SU, CNQ, MEG.TO, CVX, WCP.TO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Wilson Wang is a director for Gear Energy.