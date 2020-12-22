KUKE has been sharply and negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm licenses Western classical music, sells education services and provides music events in China.

Kuke Music Holding has filed to raise $50 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Kuke Music Holding (KUKE) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm licenses and streams Western classical music in China.

KUKE has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic across all of its business segments.

I’ll provide an update when we receive more details about the IPO from management.

Company

Beijing, China-based Kuke was founded to provide streaming classical music and licensing of classical music in China.

Major customers include:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

NetEase Cloud Music (NTES)

Institutional subscribers - universities, conservatories & libraries

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. He Yu, who was previously founder of the Beijing Music Festival and is one of China's 'preeminent' music conductors.

The firm also provides music education services to students and produces live classical music events for hundreds of orchestras and artists.

Kuke has received at least $87 million from investors including Lebon Holding, Musence Limited, Jianmin Jin, Supertonic, Eichent, Million Profit International and China Cultural and Entertainment Fund.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm licenses its classical music catalog rights to large companies such as Tencent Music and NetEase.

In addition, it also provides a music subscription service via its website, mobile app and smart music devices such as its smart piano.

It provides music education solutions primarily to kindergartens via free placement of its smart pianos. It collects revenue from student subscriptions.

As of September 30, 2020, it had 'over 10,200 student enrollments from 1,300 kindergartens across 161 cities in China.'

Selling & Distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenues have decreased in the most recent reporting period, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Distribution Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 48.7% 2019 12.5% 2018 14.1%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling & Distribution efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Distribution spend, worsened to negative (0.4x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Distribution Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 -0.4 2019 -0.3

Source: Company registration statement

Market

According to a report commissioned by the company and prepared by Frost & Sullivan, Kuke was the largest classical music licensor and second largest online classical music subscription service provider in China in 2019, with 46.6% and 13.8% market share, respectively, in terms of annual revenue.

The firm has a long-standing licensing relationship with Naxos which has assisted it in building a 1.6 million track traditional classical music library and 220,000 jazz tracks.

KUKE also acquired the Beijing Music Festival [BMF], which Kuke's CEO also founded, which management believes is complementary to its existing music business segments.

The firm faces competition from other music licensors, other online music subscription services as well as other music education service providers in a very fragmented education market.

Financial Performance

Kuke’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining topline revenue

Sharply reduced gross profit and gross margin

A swing to net loss

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 5,133,529 -14.6% 2019 $ 21,478,529 -4.1% 2018 $ 22,388,382 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 2,442,794 -39.8% 2019 $ 16,722,206 -3.7% 2018 $ 17,371,618 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 47.59% 2019 77.86% 2018 77.59% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (8,656,176) -168.6% 2019 $ 10,124,559 47.1% 2018 $ 7,715,000 34.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (8,730,735) 2019 $ 8,347,353 2018 $ 5,950,588 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (4,955,147) 2019 $ 2,557,059 2018 $ 6,061,471 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, Kuke had $2.1 million in cash and $27.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was negative ($1.6 million).

IPO Details

Kuke intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, although the final figure could be different.

Class A ordinary shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will receive ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately 70% to enhance and diversify our smart music education service offerings, expand the geographic coverage of our smart music education services and strengthen our technological capabilities; Approximately 15% to enrich our content offerings, reinforce our content leadership and explore additional content monetization opportunities; Approximately 10% for potential acquisitions and strategic investments; and Approximately 5% for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Deutsche Bank Securities, Tiger Brokers and AMTD.

Commentary

Kuke is seeking U.S. capital market funding for its expansion plans within China.

The company’s financials show sharply declining revenue for the first nine months of 2020, a swing to net loss and cash used in operations.

Selling & Distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue have climbed sharply; its Selling & Distribution efficiency rate has been reduced as revenues have declined.

The market opportunity for providing Western classical music in China has been characterized as a growing market, though difficult to quantify its growth rate.

Deutsche Bank is the lead left underwriter and there is no performance data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

The firm’s financial results have been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, causing a cancellation of many events in its events segment as well as a sharp reduction in activity for its kindergarten music education efforts.

Additionally, some of its clients have not renewed their licensing agreements, leading to permanently lost revenue.

So, unfortunately, Kuke is not a pandemic resistant business.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.