Whether or not investors will conclude that a market cap of $3.022B for CELH, and $833M for GLUC, is an excessive valuation, remains to be determined, based upon continued strong revenue growth.

The explosive revenue growth taking place in each business has been extremely impressive and has caught the attention of Wall Street.

CELH is up over 870% YTD, while GLUC has gone from $0.13 cents to just under $4.00 so far this year for a gain of almost 3,000%.

We find ourselves in this position today, when it comes to finding answers for the explosive momentum taking place in both CELH & GLUC.

Every once in awhile, we come across something in the stock market that challenges our ability to offer a rational explanation to investors.

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCPK:GLUC) and Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) shareholders are ecstatic; giddy almost.

Our only two micro-cap ideas presented on Seeking Alpha have been on a proverbial tear lately, and they don't show signs of stopping anytime soon.

Wouldst that we could only offer an explanation for what is driving both of these companies into the stratosphere, but unfortunately, the answer escapes us.

Source: Fidelity Active Trader

Source: Fidelity Active Trader

What we do, however, know is that trees don't grow to the heavens, and we can easily recognize a short-term blow-off top when we see one.

Source: Snow Brains

The other day we wrote an article about CELH and concluded that we needed to adjust our rating on the shares from bullish to neutral.

It now appears that we need to do the same for GLUC.

The stock has followed a very predictable stair-step pattern; something we posted about on our blog page on December 8th.

Given yesterday's and today's price action which have taken the shares up almost 63% in two days, along with a technically overbought condition, as indicated by an RSI reading of over 91, we have decided to go to a neutral rating on GLUC shares.

Source: Stock Charts

That may change with any meaningful pullback, but for now the shares are experiencing what Alan Greenspan once termed "Irrational Exuberance", and we cannot in all good conscience maintain our bullish rating on the shares in the short-term.

We would, however, be aggressive buyers on any deep pullback towards the very strong support level, which can be found at the 50-day moving average; currently between the $2.30 and $2.40 price level.

We remain very bullish, on both companies over the long-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUC. Business relationship disclosure: Under Section 17(b) of The Securities Act of 1933, the principals of Altitrade Partners are deemed to have received compensation, in the form of Rule 144 restricted stock, purchased at a discount in a private transaction with CEO Murray Fleming, on September 1, 2020. These shares were not issued by Glucose Health, Inc., and, therefore, did not result in dilution to existing shareholders. The net value of these shares, at the time of issuance, was approximately $375,000. Both parties have mutually agreed that this would be a "one-time only" arrangement. As a result, we do not expect to receive any other compensation, directly or indirectly, now or in the future, from Glucose Health, Inc. or any of its affiliates.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating this article, or our opinion on any of the stock(s) that are mentioned in our articles. We are not in the business of giving investment advice and ask that readers refrain from asking us for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.



Please remember that this article is a reflection of our current opinion on GLUC. It is based on information that is publicly available at the time we wrote the article. Additional public information may be available but was not brought to our attention at the time we authored the article. We provide sources and links to factual information that we include in our articles but take no responsibility for the accuracy of their content. An investor should consider that new information may become available regarding the company's business activities, financial condition or corporate governance. It is the responsibility of each investor to make sure that they stay abreast of any new developments which may arise, that could have an impact (negative or positive) on their investment.



We currently hold a beneficial interest of greater than 10% of the outstanding common shares of GLUC. We also own shares of preferred stock Series B, C, & D issued by the company as a part of the normal course of financing activities by the company. We are not considered to be an affiliate or control person of Glucose Health, Inc. and exercise no influence over decisions made by the company, its CEO, or the Board of Directors. An investor should carefully take this information into consideration when assessing the value of our opinions. We make every attempt to be objective in our articles, but there is always the potential for a conflict of interest to exist by virtue of our substantial equity ownership in the company.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.