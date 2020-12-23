Lots of upside if 2008 through 2011 is a model for 2020 and the coming years.

Commodities can be one of the most volatile asset classes. Before digital currencies came along, the raw materials sector held the top spot for those looking for asset prices that experience wild price variance.

Commodity production is often a local affair. Output comes from parts of the world where metals, minerals, and energy are easily accessible from the earth’s crust. Agricultural products need water and appropriate climates to flourish. Consumption is another story as people worldwide require the essential raw materials for nourishment, shelter, power, clothing, and consumer goods. Commodities are critical components for all of the world’s population.

Many factors determine the price path of commodities each year. Seasonality, the weather, and political and economic factors can cause wild price swings. Meanwhile, at times, the bullish stars line up for the asset class. The events of 2020 the most bullish landscape for the raw materials asset class in over a decade. The Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) is a closed-ended equity mutual fund that could shine over the coming years if commodity prices follow a similar path from 2008 through 2011.

Commodities have been rallying since the early months of 2020

Crude oil is one of the most closely watched markets in the asset class. On April 20, the price of the energy commodity fell to the lowest level in history for West Texas Intermediate, the landlocked US oil. WTI fell below zero as there was no storage capacity. Brent crude oil, the other pricing benchmark for world production, declined to its lowest price this century when it traded to a low of $16 per barrel. The action in NYMEX WTI futures was the most dramatic.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that WTI futures fell to negative $40.32 per barrel on April 20 but recovered to over $47 on December 22. The trend in crude oil has been higher since April.

Gold, the yellow precious metal that is a hybrid between a commodity and a financial asset, moved from a low of $1450.90 in March 2020 to an all-time high of $2063 per ounce in early August. Silver, a more volatile precious metal, fell to its lowest price since 2009 at $11.74 and recovered to the highest level since 2013 when it reached almost $30 per ounce in early August. Silver was trading at over the $25 per ounce level on December 22.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that gold has made higher lows since March, and the price is closer to the high of the year than the low as of December 22, and the trend remains higher.

Copper is the leader of the base metals sector of the commodities market. Other industrial metals, including aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, tin, iron ore, steel, and others, tend to follow copper’s price action.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the ascent of copper from the lowest level since 2016 at $2.0595 in March to over $3.50 per pound as of December 22. The other industrial metals have followed the red metal higher over the past months, and the trend remains bullish as we head into 2021.

Three reasons for higher commodity prices in 2021

Commodity prices fell in February, March, and April 2020 on the back of risk-off conditions created by the global pandemic. However, as the charts show, they came storming back with many members of the asset class reaching multi-year, and in some cases, all-time highs. The prospects are for higher commodity prices in 2021 because of three critical factors:

The US Federal reserve told markets to expect short-term rates to remain at zero percent until 2023. The central bank continues to push rates lower further out along the yield curve via quantitative easing or its purchases of $120 billion in debt securities each month. The Fed shifted its 2% inflation target to an average of 2% in 2020, which encourages rising inflation. Low interest rates and increasing inflation are bullish factors for commodity prices.

Government stimulus increases the deficit and weighs on currencies’ purchasing power as it increases the money supply. In 2020, the US Treasury borrowed a record $3 trillion. The latest stimulus package at the end of December will necessitate more borrowing in 2021. The price tag for the stimulus and rising money supply is a decline in the dollar’s purchasing power. Since other world central banks and governments follow the United States, the increasing money supply is a global trend, which supports higher commodity prices.

A falling dollar tends to support higher commodity prices. Since the US dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, when the dollar falls, it is a sign of a decrease in purchasing power, causing raw material prices to rise.

Source: CQG

The chart displays the drop in the dollar index from its highest level since 2002 at 103.96. The initial spike higher in the dollar was a flight to quality during the risk-off period early in 2020. The index has been dropping steadily since March and was trading near the 90 level, the lowest index reading since 2018. A falling dollar provides support for the commodities asset class.

BCX holds a portfolio of some of the top commodity-producing companies

Companies that extract commodities from the earth’s crust tend to outperform the price action in the raw materials during bull markets and underperform when bear markets or corrections occur. Therefore, shares of commodity producers often offer leveraged exposure to the asset class without the time decay penalty that other leveraged products suffer.

The top holdings of the Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) include:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As the chart shows, the trust holds over 44% of its assets in companies that produce energy, base, and precious metals. The trends in all of these commodities market sectors are higher as we head into the new year.

Diversity is critical when approaching the volatile sector- BCX’s dividend is attractive

BCX’s holdings reflect the top-tier, cream-of-the-crop raw material producers worldwide. BHP and VALE are base metals and mineral producers. Total, Chevron, and BP are state or quasi-state energy producers. Barrick, Newmont, and Wheaton are the top precious metals producers.

When investing in miners or producers, diversity minimizes idiosyncratic risks such as individual management and producing properties. Therefore, it is a crucial component of a well-rounded investment strategy. BCX has net assets of $646.083 million and trades an average of 302,104 shares each day. BCX’s latest blended dividend was $0.48 per share. At $7.17 on December 22, it translates to an attractive 6.69% yield. The fund summary for BCX states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the summary shows, BCX's strategy includes "an emphasis on option writing," which can limit upside potential but increase the portfolio's yield at times.

Lots of upside if 2008 through 2011 is a model for 2020 and the coming years

The global financial crisis in 2008 launched a secular rally in commodities that led to multi-year and all-time highs in 2011 and 2012. While the 2008 event was far different than the 2020 global pandemic, the policies that provided stability to the financial system were the same.

The only difference is that monetary and fiscal policies from central banks and governments in 2020 are at far higher levels than a dozen years ago. The expanding money supply, low interest rates, and policies that encourage borrowing and spending and inhibit saving are rocket fuel for the commodities asset class.

If 2008 and the years that followed are a model for 2020, we should expect the rally in commodity prices to continue in 2021 and beyond.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that BCX rose from $3.27 in March to over $7 on December 22, as the shares more than doubled. The first level of technical resistance is at the January 2018 high of $10.50 per share. If 2008 is a model for 2020, BCX traded at a high of $20.14 in April 2011 when many commodity prices peaked.

BCX is a product, a closed-ended equity mutual fund, that provides exposure to the commodity asset class, which looks set to continue to climb in 2021.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.