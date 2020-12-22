I remain optimistic about owning shares for the long run, just not out of what I consider to be irrational exuberance for the Apple Car.

But investor enthusiasm may have gone a bit too far, as Apple's market cap increased $140 billion in about one hour of trading.

The Apple Car is rumored to be the Cupertino company's "next big thing", to be launched as early as 2024.

Apple (AAPL) is back in the news. This time, Reuters reports that the Cupertino company is shooting to launch its long-rumored, self-branded car by as early as 2024. Between the time that the news crossed the wire, thirty minutes ahead of the closing bell on Monday, and late-morning on December 22, shares had moved up sharply.

The idea of Apple's "next big thing" is a highly compelling story. In the year marked by the rise of the retail trader who has profited greatly by betting on trend-right technology stocks, it does not surprise me that Apple shares were lifted by the speculation. But to me, the more important question is: could the Apple Car rumors properly justify sudden and widespread bullishness?

Credit: Unsplash

Careful with enthusiasm

A long discussion could be had about whether Apple should get into the electric and/or autonomous vehicle space as a car manufacturer.

On one side of the argument, the IEA reports that the number of electric vehicles in circulation surpassed 7 million in 2019, including plug-in hybrids. Growth in battery EVs has skyrocketed: 64% per year since 2014, and 46% in 2019 alone. With only 1% of the global car stock being accounted for by EVs last year, there is certainly quite a bit of addressable market that Apple could tackle in the future.

Recent notes published by Apple analysts, however, largely provided the flip side of the argument. One of the key concerns seems to be the unappealing combination of low margins and heavy capital investments that are a trademark in the automobile sector. It also makes much more sense to me that Apple could be a provider of hardware (cameras, screens, sensors, etc.) and software (artificial intelligence, system integration) for the EV industry, rather than become a full-scale producer of vehicles itself.

Source: IEA

But beyond the intellectually-stimulating conversation, I believe investors should be careful not to get caught up in market enthusiasm off a highly speculative piece of news. Once again, keep in mind that the rumored Apple Car, if it is really a thing, would not see the light of day for another three to four years at least. Also, talks of an Apple Car have surfaced every so often since 2014, without plans ever evolving to a finalized product concept.

Regarding investor enthusiasm, think about recent price action. When Reuters released its article, around 3:30 p.m. EST on December 21, Apple traded flat for the day, at around $126 per share. Within 30 minutes, the stock had climbed about 1.6% into the closing bell. Shortly after 10 a.m., the very next day, Apple flirted with its all-time highs of $134 per share, reached over three months ago.

Let's do the math: at my estimated 17 billion diluted shares outstanding, Apple's equity value increased a whopping $140 billion in a matter of one trading hour - more than the total market cap of giants like IBM (IBM), 3M (MMM) or General Electric (GE). Assuming a price-to-sales multiple of 5x on the EV opportunity, the extra market value "created" during these 60 minutes of trading point at a perceived revenue opportunity of $28 billion per year, which is more than industry leader Tesla (TSLA) produced in all of 2019.

Call me a killjoy, but it does not seem reasonable to me that the most recent Apple Car rumors properly justify such levels of investor fervor.

Still excited about everything else

The narrative above sounds like a bearish argument on Apple stock. While I would not be surprised to see a near-term pullback to correct for the recent overbuying (AAPL is starting to head lower late Monday morning, as I type this sentence), I continue to be optimistic about owning shares for the long run - just not out of what I consider to be irrational exuberance for the Apple Car.

Instead, my bullishness is grounded on more realistic factors that include:

the 5G super cycle that could breathe life into an otherwise mature smartphone segment (see shipment projections below, purple bars)

Apple's revitalized product portfolio includes brand-new devices, like the sold-out AirPod Max and the M1-equipped Mac

an expanding services portfolio that, I believe, will see an uptick in demand from the recently launched Apple One bundle

robust balance sheet that serves to support investments in new business opportunities and cash payments to shareholders

Source: IDC

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.