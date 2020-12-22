Analysts have set a price target of ~$96 and I believe the company's fair value price to be ~$135. This won't be achieved in the short term, and much rests on how the spinoff plays out, but I'm long-term bullish.

That leaves Merck slightly reliant on sales of its cancer mega-blockbuster Keytruda - but I don't see this as too much of a problem - peak sales are estimated to be ~$23bn (FY19 sales were $11.1bn).

I suspect this is due to the company's decision to spin off legacy assets and its biosimilars and Women's Health businesses into a new company, Organon.

The company has had a mixed year and its share price is down ~13% over the past 12 months.

Investment Thesis

I last posted a note on Merck (MRK) back in March, when the stock market crash caused by the pandemic was nearly at its worst, and had dragged the pharmaceutical company's share price down from its all-time high of $92 at the beginning of the year, to $71.

Merck's share price fell a little further in March, - to ~$66 - its lowest price since August 2018 - and despite a rapid recovery - to $84 by late April - the company has struggled to regain the momentum that saw its shares nearly double in value between April 2018 and January 2020.

Since reaching $87 in early September, shares have generally been on a downtrend, dropping to $75 in late October, staging a mini recovery to $83.5 earlier this month, before slipping to their current trading price of $79.3.

Merck 1-year share price performance vs sector rivals PFE, LLY, ABBV, JNJ, and S&P 500. Source: TradingView.

Over the past year Merck's stock has sunk by 13% while many of its sector rivals' shares have made significant gains, as we can see in the chart above. Nevertheless, I'm still making Merck one of my five Big Pharma stock tips of 2021, alongside Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) (my recent deep dive here), AbbVie (ABBV) (my deep dive here), Pfizer (PFE), and Eli Lilly (LLY) (my May update here).

Operationally, Merck has had a mixed year which began with the announcement in February that it planned to create a spinoff entity - later named Organon - to house its Cardiovascular, Women's Health and Diversified Brands segments, allowing Merck to focus exclusively on developing its Oncology, Vaccines, Hospital and Animal Health assets.

The arrival of the pandemic in March disrupted the company's sales - most notably across its Vaccine and Hospital segments, and across the full year, management estimates pandemic headwinds will cost the company ~$2.35bn.

However, the unstoppable growth in sales of Merck's key asset - the cancer treatment Keytruda - has more than offset any losses and ensured that management are guiding to FY20 revenues of $47.6 - $48.6bn - a 2%-4% year-on-year increase.

Led by Keytruda, plus alliance revenues from tyrosine kinase inhibitor Lenvima and oral poly ADP-ribose polymerase ("PARP") Lynparza - which have contributed nearly $1bn of sales in the first nine months of 2020 - Merck's Oncology Division has delivered $11.4bn of revenues in 2020 to date - up 29% year-on-year, and already more than in the whole of 2019.

While analysts have argued that splitting Merck's assets up into two separate entities will place too much pressure on sales of Keytruda - which would account for ~35% of Merck's remaining business after the divestment, I would take the opposite view, and suggest that it's the formation of the new entity Organon which may prove to be problematic.

In terms of its R&D, Merck's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been surprisingly slow, given that the company's vaccine division is responsible for ~15% of the company's sales, and that Merck was the first company to develop a recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus ("rVSV") vaccine against Ebola, in Evrebo, in December 2019.

However, the company has made some progress with 2 COVID vaccines. V591 uses a measles virus vector platform, and has entered Phase 1 trials in Europe and the US to identify correct dosage ahead of a planned pivotal Phase 3, whilst V590, which uses a rSVS platform, has just begun a Phase 1 trial. Meanwhile, Merck has collaborated with Ridgeback Bio to develop an orally available antiviral candidate - Molnupiravir - to treat patients with COVID-19. Merck says it has the capacity to produce millions of doses of Molnupiravir, and has 2 pivotal Phase 2/3 trials ongoing covering hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients.

Finally, on its Q320 earnings call Merck's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Frazier announced that Roger Perlmutter - the company's Executive Vice President and President of Merck Research Laboratories - would be stepping down at the end of the year, while also suggesting his own future at the company may be uncertain. When questioned by an analyst over whether he would remain as CEO beyond 2021, Frazier replied:

There is no specified timeframe for CEO retirement. What I will say is that I am confident that we have internally strong candidates to take this job and I look forward to working with the Board to actively review our leadership and succession planning.

As such, after an underwhelming 2020, saved by Keytruda's performance, 2021 is beginning to look like a transformative and pivotal year for Merck. The current fourth-largest pharmaceutical in the world by market cap (~$200bn) is going to shrink in size, while its shareholders will become owners of a new company attempting to reverse the falling sales of Merck's legacy brands, and develop its Biosimilars and Women's Health businesses - divisions which have seen revenues decline by, respectively, 23% and 45% across the first three quarters of 2020.

The company will have a new Head of Research - with Senior Vice President of Discovery Sciences and Translational Medicine Dr Dean Li stepping into Dr Perlmutter's shoes, and possibly a new CEO also, two COVID-19 vaccines and one COVID treatment potentially in pivotal trials which could still play a key role in the fight against coronavirus, and of course, the company will have Keytruda - which may become the world's biggest selling, and, in many people's opinion, best drug on the market.

Analysts consensus opinion suggests that Merck is a "Strong Buy" with a price target of $96. The company has not traded above $95 since late 2000, but I would concur that after peaking at $91 in January of this year, only an unexpectedly difficult year has robbed the company of its chance to break past $100 per share and into uncharted territory.

With that said, however, the operational challenges the company faces in 2021 are significant, and another bad year could see the company trade in a lower range between $65 - $75, while it will be interesting to see what investors decide to do with their newly issued Oraganon shares - a mass sell-off could see Organon get off to the worst possible start.

I will consider Merck's unique set of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the rest of this article, covering Organon, Keytruda, COVID, Other key assets, the company's pipeline, a fair value price target using DCF analysis, and some catalysts to look out for.

Sector Comparison - A Tightly Bunched Group But Merck's Share Price Is Due A Growth Spurt

Merck financial and investment KPIs compare to sector rivals. Source: my table using data from Google Finance, TradingView.

As we can see above by most measures Merck stands in comparison with its sector rivals in a tightly matched contest, where companies' profit margins, price to sales ratios, dividend yields and even levels of debt are remarkably similar. Merck's recent growth has lagged rivals however, and the company has, in my opinion, the world's most valuable pharmaceutical asset in Keytruda, not that AbbVie's Humira is approaching the end of its patent protection (in 2023).

I think Merck might have a turbulent start to 2021, and its Q4 and FY results could cause a sell-off if they continue to be impacted by pandemic headwinds, while the Organon spin-off throws up many possibilities - most of which are more bearish than bullish, at least in the short term.

However, looking into the second half of the year, there are many catalysts in play. Keytruda and the rest of the oncology portfolio, including an exciting new partnership with Seagen (SGEN) discussed below, a potential COVID vaccine, an oral COVID treatment to treat patients with the virus, the potential easing of pandemic headwinds, and the solid performance of its Diabetes, and Animal Health franchises, and a chance to see what Organon's management can do with a mixed bag of assets that are in need of reviving.

Organon - A Tax Efficient "Bad Bank" For Merck's Distressed Assets, Or An Opportunity To Revive Failing Franchises?

Merck announced its decision to spin off its Women's Health, Legacy Brands, and Biosimilars businesses into a new company during its Q419 earnings presentation back in early February. Management promised low single-digit revenue growth off a revenue base of $6 - $6.5bn, and in fairness, those numbers do seem to just about add up - although sales performance across 2020 to date has hardly been encouraging.

In the first 3 quarters of 2020 the assets designated for Organon have generally underperformed. Cardiovascular assets Zetia and Vytorin have seen sales fall by 13%, to $384m, and 40%, to $139m, while Atozet posted 23% year-on-year gain, achieving $348m of sales.

Within Women's Health, sales of contraceptive implants Implanon/Nexplanon declined by 11.5% to $515m, while vaginal ring NuvaRing has seen sales decline by 74% to $164m, and within the Diversified brands Division, sales of Singulair, Cozaar/Hyzaar, Nasonex, Arcoxia, and Follistim have declined overall by 23%, to $1.13bn.

Unspecified assets listed as Other Pharmaceuticals in Merck's reporting - which includes the biosimilars business - achieved $3.5bn of sales to September '20, up 1.4% year-on-year, but Merck has not yet broken down exactly which assets from this division will transfer to Organon, only stating that:

Other Pharmaceutical includes a mix of products that are not reported, but that fall within Merck’s key growth pillars, such as Vaxelis, Temodar, Tice BCG, and will stay at Merck.

If we allocate half of the value of the Division's sales to Organon (which may be generous), across the year to date designated Organon assets will have earned ~$4.4bn, and if we assume a 10% sales uplift in Q4, and add projected Q4 revenues to the total we reach ~$6.1bn - in line with management's forecasts.

Although a significant chunk of sales underperformance in 2020 can be attributed to the effects of the pandemic - with the wide-scale cancellation of elective surgeries doubtless affecting Women's Health and probably Cardiovascular, it's hard to escape the feeling that Merck has created the equivalent of a Pharmaceutical "Bad Bank" of assets, and asked Organon's management team to turn an overall sales decline of ~18% in 2020, to a single digit gain in 2021.

Besides Merck insider and new Organon ECEO Dr Kevin Ali, Merck has appointed Matthew Walsh - formerly CFO of Catalent (CTLT), and Rachel Stahler - formerly CIO at Allergan - to the same roles within Organon. Although these seem like solid appointments, it's important to consider how Merck investors will react when the new company starts trading sometime in H121. There's no information to date on the stock distribution ratio, but Oranganon is expected to pay Merck a special dividend of $8bn - $9bn, which Merck management says will be used for value creating business development, and share repurchases.

As such, to my mind it seems that investors may rush to sell their new shares in Organon - which will create immediate downward pressure on the new company's share price - knowing that Organon consists mainly of assets whose sales are tanking, and if the pandemic is still raging in H121, as now seems possible, the prospect of generating near-term growth seems remote.

It promises to be a pretty interesting situation, with even Merck's streamlined business potentially experiencing downward share price pressure owing to its role in the divestiture and a perceived over-reliance on Keytruda shares. The outcome of the split will probably determine, more than anything else, how the two companies share prices will perform in 2021.

In fairness, a split like this has been successfully done before - notably when Abbott spun off its Pharmaceutical assets into AbbVie in 2012, but in Merck's case the situation has been almost reversed. Abbott spun off Humira - which went on to become the world's best-selling drug with annual revenues of ~$19bn, into AbbVie while Abbott focused on its Nutrition, Diagnostic, and Medical Device assets. Merck is keeping Keytruda, and most of its successful pharmaceutical assets, and spinning out its medical devices and biosimilars divisions.

Keytruda - The World's Biggest and Best Drug In Waiting?

Looking at it from the opposite angle, the growing sales and status of Keytruda can dispel a lot of the bad feeling that may be generated by the Organon spin-off next year.

I see hardly any downside where Keytruda is concerned. The "miracle" drug has made $10.4bn of sales in the first three quarters of 2020, compared to $11.1bn of sales in the whole of 2019, and analysts have forecast FY20 sales of ~$14.4bn.

The drug's key market is in lung cancer, where it's approved both as a monotherapy and as a combo treatment alongside chemotherapy. This space is becoming increasingly competitive as Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo, AstraZeneca's (AZN) Imfinzi, Roche's Tecentriq, and Regeneron (REGN) / Sanofi's (SNY) Libtayo all compete for market share, but Keytruda keeps delivering best-in-class data readouts, and its impact on the disease is unrivalled.

Prior to Keytruda's approval in 2016, non-small-cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") had a five-year survival rate of just 5%, but in September Merck released data from its Keynote-024 trial demonstrating a survival rate of 32% in patients with tumors expressing >50% PD-L1, vs. 16% in a parallel chemotherapy group. Keytruda's duration of response ("DOR") was also 5x longer, at 29 months, than chemo.

Even if Keytruda sales in NSCLC plateau in response to the new competition, the drug is proving its worth in a host of new indications for which it has won approval, including head and neck cancer, Hodgkin Lymphoma, large B-cell Lymphoma, urothelial carcinoma, gastric esophageal, cervical cancers, and renal cell and hepatocellular carcinoma.

The drug claimed seven new approvals in FY19, and in 2020 it has secured approvals in bladder cancer, cutaneous squamous-cell carcinoma, relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma, and in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma in China and Japan, and looks set for approvals in triple-negative breast cancer, colorectal, and prostate cancers, while also being approved for a 400mg, as opposed to 200mg dose, across all adult indications.

If this weren't impressive enough, a host of biotechs are developing therapies designed to work in combo with Keytruda, which will help Keytruda grow sales and market dominance, without Merck having to make the initial investment into R&D.

There's also collaboration with Seagen (SGEN) - formerly Seattle Genetics - announced in September, which will see Merck and the mid-sized pharma focused on oncology co-develop Ladiratuzumab Vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting LIV-1, currently in Phase 2 trials for breast cancer and other solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in collaboration with Keytruda.

Merck made an upfront payment of $600m to Seagen plus an equity investment of $1bn (details can be found in the company's Q320 10Q submission), and also gained the rights to commercialise Tukysa, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor indicated for breast cancer, in all regions outside of the US, Canada and Europe. Tukysa's sales have been forecast to reach $1.6bn in peak revenues. Although the deal is not exclusively Keytruda related, my expectation would be that Merck was only to make it ahead of other pharmas, and on such favourable terms, thanks to its mega- blockbuster.

With most other companies playing catch-up, and a patent expiry that is not due until 2028, Keytruda is expected to earn $22.2bn in sales by 2025, making it the world's best-selling drug, surpassing Humira, the immunology drug that ensured AbbVie made it as a spin-off company. This gives Merck the most potent weapon in pharma, which is why it does not concern me that Keytruda could make ~35% of all Merck's sales. As I pointed out in my previous post on Merck:

Contrast that to Gilead, whose two biggest selling drugs Biklarvi and Genvoya account for nearly 40% of all company revenues, or Regeneron, whose best-seller Eylea accounts for 70% of all revenues, or Abbvie, where Humira drives nearly 60% of all revenues - and we can see there is nothing unusual or especially risky regarding Keytruda's share of Merck's future business. Source: Seeking Alpha

Hospital, Vaccines and Diabetes Franchises To Return To Growth

Merck's vaccine division sales have fallen by 3% year-on-year across the first nine months of 2020, with Gardasil - a recombinant human papillomavirus vaccine ("HPV") which helps to prevent cervical, and other cancers - revenues falling by 3%, owing to the impact of the pandemic on the back-to-school season.

A recent report published in the New England Journal of Medicine (discussed during the Q320 earnings call) showed immunization with Gardasil resulted in an 88% reduction in risk of cervical cancer, based on a study of 1.7m 10-30 year old girls and women in Sweden. As such, Merck says it's aiming to manufacture up to 200m doses per annum to try to eradicate the disease, which places the vaccine - and its revenues of $2.9bn across 2020 to date - front and center of the company's strategy in the short to medium term.

The 22% decline of the company's pediatric vaccine sales for Rubella, mumps, etc., in 2020 so far also can presumably be put down to back-to-school disruption. Revenues from this source have grown in each of the past three years, to $2.3bn in 2020, while revenues from Pneumovax - Merck's pneumococcal disease vaccine have increased as a result, management says, of heightened awareness of flu season in 2020. Sales have increased 26% year-on-year across 2020 so far, to $748m.

Overall, then, Merck management and investors appear to have little to fear relative to vaccine performance in 2021 and beyond. Its Hospital acute care division has seen sales decline by 16% so far this year, but again, pandemic headwinds have played a significant role in the decline, and Bridion - a medication for reversal of neuromuscular blockade in general anaesthesia procedures - actually grew sales by 3% year-on-year, to $843m, earning nearly half of the revenues - $2.0bn - in this division.

Within the diabetes division - which consists of Januvia and Janumet - sales have fallen by 4% year-on-year overall in 2020 so far, but grew slightly year-on-year in Q3 - to $821m and $506 respectively - and therefore it seems reasonable to assume that sales will keep growing so long as the pandemic improves, rather than worsens.

That leaves Animal Health as the remaining segment that will remain part of Merck after the Organon spin-off, and this is a solid division - covering livestock and companion animals - that is up 8% year-on-year in the nine months to September 2020, and has posted 6% annual gains in the past two full years.

To summarize, Merck does need a good Q4 to end the year on a high - it will need to generate ~$12.6bn if revenues, more or less the same as its earnings in Q320 - or about 6.4% more than it earned in Q419 - to meet its revenue target for the year of $48.1bn. A few weeks ago, I would have made this a near certainty, but the prolonged impact of the pandemic which is raging across the US and the rest of the world remains a substantial threat.

Could COVID-19 Treatments Provide a Catalyst In 2021?

As mentioned previously, it seems odd that Merck's efforts to develop a vaccine have fallen far short of other pharmas given the strength of its Vaccine Division, but there's plenty of reason to believe that a vaccine approved in 2021 could still prove to be very valuable.

In November, Merck announced that it plans to acquire OncoImmune in a $425m deal to advance its COVID treatment CD24Fc, which has been shown to reduce the risk of respiratory failure or death by 50% in trials. The drug also could be used in combo with remdesivir and dexamethasone, but manufacturing issues mean that it's unlikely to be available in large quantities until the middle of next year, if approved. Molnupiravir - as an oral treatment with minimal side-effects also looks promising as a COVID treatment, and with the recent surge in COVID cases, ought to target a significant unmet need. Data from its Phase 2/3 trials is expected to be released on H121.

Meanwhile, first patients have been dosed in Merck's vaccine trials, with V591 possibly presenting its first immunogenicity data this month, and V590 data following soon after. The vaccines are expected to be single dose, and use a more traditional approach than Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) that's more similar to AstraZeneca's approach - using live attenuated viruses, but given the generous development time relative to others that Merck has given itself, it's to be hoped its data readouts will show strong efficacy.

Merck's softly-softly development approach is at odds with other pharmas and it has to be said that Moderna / Pfizer's excellent >90% efficacy data readouts have put the company's efforts in the shade, but I would not dismiss the possibility that Merck could come through strongly next year with a solution that's easier to distribute and could answer what is likely to still be a huge unmet demand for vaccine doses which seems likely to last for at least two more years. Billions of doses could still be required, which could see Merck replace its ~$6bn of lost revenues to Organon replaced within 12 months, if it does not go down the not-for-profit route and its pricing follows similar lines to e.g. Pfizer.

What Else Is In The Pipeline?

Interestingly, Merck had invested $175m in Moderna - the developer of the second messenger-RNA based vaccine to be approved after Pfizer / BioNTech's, prior to Moderna's IPO, but sold its entire stake in the company in December, which is hardly a vote of confidence in Moderna's overall vaccine portfolio, which includes oncology, prophylactics and intracellular.

But Merck has other pipeline assets that are of more direct interest to the company, with 31 drug-development programs at the Phase 2 trial stage, 25 at the Phase 3 stage, and three programs under review.

Lynparza and Lenvima are key assets for Merck, I believe, which can support Keytruda going forward, and Lynparza is currently in Phase 3 trials for NSCLC, Colorectal, and Lenvima for head and neck, melanoma, endometrial, and bladder.

Vericiguat - a heart failure treatment developed in collaboration with Bayer, is a potential blockbuster with a PDUFA (FDA approval decision date) upcoming in January, while Gefapixant - a cough treatment that has struggled somewhat in late-stage trials - is under review for approval, and at least illustrates that Merck has late-stage pipeline interests outside of just oncology. There's also a pneumococcal vaccine at the Phase 3 trial stage, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus ("RSV") vaccine in Phase 2 trials, alongside several further exploratory oncology candidates.

Valuation and Conclusion

My DCF analysis has Merck growing revenues by 6% per annum from 2021 - which could be considered conservative based on management's single-digit growth trajectory forecast for Organon, and never forgetting the explosive growth of Keytruda - and perhaps Lynparza and Lenvima too.

Taking Organon and Merck's assets together, revenues of $65bn by 2025 are therefore a reasonable target, and given expected cost synergies and the dividend that Oragnon will pay to Merck, I'm also growing net profit margins from 25% in FY20, to 26.5% by 2025.

With depreciation and capex factored in (I make capex the higher of the 2 by ~$1bn per annum), I'm left with a free cash flow of $17.3bn by 2025, which translates, using my standard 8% expected market return, beta of 1 and risk free rate of 1.6%, to a company valuation of $343bn by 2025, and a present day fair value price of $136.

I will admit this seems somewhat high, and of course the revenues and valuations will be split between two different companies, but then consider the 141% growth in value of Abbott shares since 2016, and 76% growth in AbbVie shares over the same period, and it is not impossible to imagine Merck and Organon doing something similar. It would take excellent stewardship, but Merck's ability to reinvent itself and maintain its revenue stream is a proven strength of the company.

I have compared Merck with Abbott / AbbVie a couple of times in this post, and I do think there are many similarities between the two companies and similarities between the strategy Merck is about to execute with Organon, and Abbott / AbbVie's split in 2012.

Buoyed by Humira sales, AbbVie has been a success story, and its shares have gained by >200% since 2012 - from $35, to $102 at the time of writing. My impression of Merck is of a specialist company that's focused more internally than externally, by which I mean the company tends to follow its own path without being swayed by what may be happening elsewhere - and that is similar to Abbott / AbbVie in my view.

All the way back in 2011, Merck was posting annual revenues of $48bn, based on much higher sales of many of the assets it still holds today and is now divesting into Organon, like respiratory treatment Singulair (2011 sales = $5.4bn), and Cardiovascular therapy Zetia (2011 sales = $2.4bn), while diabetes treatment Januvia and Janumet were earning similar revenues in 2011 to what they will earn in 2020.

This tells me two things - firstly that the pharma is capable of sustaining itself over the long term - with Keytruda obviously playing a crucial role in restoring revenues lost to legacy assets, but also that the company must continue to do so, because in competitive spaces like diabetes, oncology and cardiovascular, many of its assets are closer to the end of their useful lifetimes than the beginning. By refreshing its executive leadership team, and through Oranon, perhaps Merck's will also successfully refresh and rejuvenate its key asset portfolio.

But the last word on Merck and its fortunes must go to Keytruda - what an asset to have in your stable, with seven years more patent exclusivity, best-in-class data, a commanding hold of the lung cancer market, multiple indications, and perhaps only scratching the surface of what the drug can achieve long-term, with so many biotech's R&D spends focused on leveraging its qualities as an inhibitor of PD-L1, via TKI's, signaling pathway inhibitors, ADC's and more.

For those concerned about Merck's reliance on Keytruda, I would advise them to imagine a scenario whereby Merck gave Keytruda a different name in each of the indications it is approved for. Analysts would then be able to state that Merck has a best-in-class oncology portfolio covering most indications, without worrying that it all comes from the same source. In reality, why should it matter that Keytruda is such a versatile treatment?

I think that once the market gets to grips with the spinoff and adds up all of Merck's asset valuations, then reviews cost synergies, dividends, and share buyback opportunities, Merck looks like a very attractive investment, with a core business, and a wildcard in Organon, that ought to whet any investors' appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.