Argonaut Gold already has most of the capital required to move Magino into production, which decreases the risk substantially.

Investment Thesis

I have written a few articles on Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) during 2020. The stock was extremely oversold during the first quarter of the year and has since performed well.

Data by YCharts

Despite good recent performance, I think the company offers a very attractive upside based on 2021 and 2022 cash flows. This is what I focused on in my most recent article on the company.

In this article, I will instead focus on what the valuation looks like once Magino and potentially also Cerro del Gallo have been moved into production, in 2023 and beyond.

Figure 2 - Source: Argonaut Gold December 2020 Presentation

Current Operating Mines

Argonaut presently has 4 operating mines. There are 3 mines with shorter mine lives in Mexico and Florida Canyon in the U.S. which came with the Alio Gold merger.

Figure 3 - Source: Argonaut Gold December 2020 Presentation

The Mexican operations have seen cash cost drop down to respectable levels, keeping in mind that Argonaut will not be a low-cost producer with current producing assets. The most recent quarter was well below $900/oz, which is a 2-year low. Production has however not yet fully recovered from the COVID suspensions in Q2 due to the time it takes to leach the stacked material. I do expect us to see significant improvements to production in Q4 when trucking and stacking has been running without disruptions for more than 6 months.

Figure 4 & 5 - Source: Financial Reports

Cash cost at Florida Canyon was far from good in the most recent quarter at $1,353/oz. But I do expect us to see improvements in H1 2021 as higher-grade ore will be processed. In the second half of 2021, we should see further improvements when the new crushing and stacking circuit is in place.

Figure 6 - Source: Argonaut Gold December 2020 Presentation

Capital Assumptions

Argonaut is expected to have $220+ million by the end of year, having repaid all the debt apart from the newly issued convertibles of $55M. We will assume $220M in cash and $55M in debt as our starting point.

We will assume $380M to build Magino and $134M for Cerro del Gallo as outlined in figure 2. Note that $35-40M will already have been spent on Magino by the end of 2020 and we will use $35M in the calculation.

Argonaut will consequently only need another $125M to bring Magino into production (380-220-35) and the company has a credit facility of $125M. Keep in mind that a significant portion of the cost will be on a fixed bid contract, so I have a hard time seeing cost run too much above the estimates. The path to production is relatively secure even if delays are possible.

If the price of gold remains around $1,800/oz during 2021, Argonaut Gold should be generating free cash flow in the $100-150M range and there will be two years of cash flows that can be used for Magino and potentially another year for Cerro del Gallo depending on the timing of the regulatory approval.

I will assume Magino can be moved into production without using the credit facility and that the company would have $50M in cash remaining. Let's assume that $50M remaining cash and $25M from the credit facility will be used for Cerro del Gallo, which I don't consider aggressive assumptions. The reason it is not more is because I expect Cerro del Gallo to come online slightly behind Magino.

With 303M fully diluted shares outstanding, the most recent share price of C$2.78, and an USDCAD rate of 1.2907, we get a market cap of $653M.

In the scenario of Magino only, we have $55M in debt and $50M in cash, which means an enterprise value of $658M. With Cerro del Gallo on top of it, we are looking at an enterprise value of $733M.

Cost & Production Assumptions

The production volumes and cash costs for both scenarios can be seen below. I have estimated cash costs to come in slightly above what we see for the current Mexican operations today and the cash costs to be slightly above the mine plans for the other assets.

Figure 7 - Source: Own Estimates

Note that I have completely removed El Castillo as the mine will wind down in a few years. However, production will not drop to zero directly when stacking stops, so excluding El Castillo completely is another conservative assumption.

General and admin is about $20M per year now including Florida Canyon, I have assumed another $5M per mine and not made any reductions due to El Castillo.

Valuations

The below tables illustrate high level financials for a few different gold scenarios and the valuations using the current stock price and my capital, cost, and production assumptions above.

Figure 8 - Source: Own Estimates

I believe Argonaut is unjustifiably cheap today given cash flows, but the most common criticism against Argonaut Gold is the shorter mine life and lower tier jurisdiction. I do not agree that most parts of Mexico are lower tier jurisdictions given the country's dependency on mining.

Regardless, once the development assets are producing, that criticism will be hard to make with more than 50% of production coming from Canada and the U.S. and more than 70% of production coming from longer mine life operations. Some mine life extensions on the other assets are certainly possible given the current gold price as well.

Figure 9 - Source: Own Calculations

Once this transformation is complete, what is a realistic EV to EBTIDA multiple? After Q3, I briefly reviewed a few segments of the precious metals industry and the intermediate producers were trading around an EV to EBTIDA of 6. While that is relatively cheap, let us use that for Argonaut Gold as well, which gives us a very attractive upside after having used a number of conservative assumptions to arrive at the figures.

Figure 10 - Source: Own Estimates

Conclusion

I have in this article illustrated why I think Argonaut Gold is a great long-term investment, where the stock offers a great upside even if the gold price declines marginally. Patience will be required, because it will take approximately 2-4 years for the development assets to move into production.

I am not overly concerned about Magino even if delays can always happen. The costs at Florida Canyon is one thing worth keeping a close eye on and very drastic improvements are required to perform in line with the updated mine plan. Note that we will most likely have to wait until H2 2021 before we can see the outcome of the optimized process.

It is also worth noting that Argonaut has not yet received permit approval for Cerro del Gallo. I do not think the company needs that in 2020, but it needs to be in before the summer of 2021 for the company to be able to plan optimally.

Having said that, while Cerro del Gallo will certainly be a very welcomed addition to Argonaut, Magino will be a game changer by itself given its favorable mining jurisdiction, production volume, and cost.

Note that I will launch a Marketplace service in the beginning of January which will provide much more frequent updates on holdings and real-time updates on the portfolio. Keep an eye out in January.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.