Winning Means More Than Location, Location, Location

This article was coproduced with Nicholas Ward.

I recently posted one of my Seeking Alpha stories on LinkedIn. Dean Arlington, managing director at LaSalle Holdings, read it then and replied with:

“The real estate industry is in an ‘accelerated shift’ from the cliché (location, location, location) to a foundational platform of ‘location, capital, talent, technology (and) innovation.’"

That is extremely true, which is why Nicholas Ward and I will examine this concept today. To do that, we’ll blend the fundamental analysis we're known for with the secular trends that are forming in the market.

Our goal, as always, is to spot the best long-term investing ideas and put them into practice in our portfolios.

With that in mind, let’s start out with last week’s article. It highlighted what could be the start of a major workforce trend: The tech-exodus from California’s Bay Area/Silicon Valley.

In short, a handful of prominent individuals and companies have expressed distaste with California's economic environment, its political environment, and – most pertinent to us – its real estate market, resulting in them fleeing the state. But it's too early to say Silicon Valley is headed down the same road as the dodo just yet.

In-Stating Tech

The ability to attract top-notch talent is paramount to any company's ability to compete over the long term. And that’s especially true of tech, which is ripe with disruption with fierce competition.

All things considered, there are relatively few individuals with the knowledge and skills required to usher the world into the future. This fact has created a very unique environment in Silicon Valley that’s not easily replicated with regard to:

Workplace culture

Expected employee benefits

Potential tech-hub replacements such as Austin, Houston, Boulder, Colo., and South Florida have their appeals. They can offer more attractive tax and economic policies. But right now, they’re simply not where most of the necessary talent is.

Schools like the universities of Texas, Houston, and Colorado and those throughout Florida are solid educational institutions. Yet, frankly put, they're not Stanford.

In terms of education, California still has an edge. And assuming more liberal immigration policies under a Biden administration, we expect this to continue.

Essentially, investors shouldn’t hastily jump to conclusions about Silicon Valley’s future. It's simply too soon to say how sustainable this technology exodus we're seeing will be.

That’s why we haven’t changed our continued bullish stance on Essex Property Trust (ESS), a dividend aristocrat with multifamily properties across California and in Seattle, Washington.

It’s a buy in our book.

However, since many REIT investors are much more interested in multifamily investments across the sunbelt right now, we wanted to give our readers worthwhile recommendations in that area as well.

Camden Property Trust Is Pretty Sweet, But…

When thinking about multifamily real estate investment trusts (REITs) across the sunbelt, Camden Property Trust (CPT) immediately comes to mind.

Camden's corporate offices are in Houston, one of the cities at the forefront of the (possible) alternative tech-hub boom. Overall, Texas makes up a large swath of its property portfolio, with:

11% of its net operating income (NOI) generated in Houston

7.1% in Dallas

4.1% in Austin.

Yet it also offers fairly concentrated exposure to growth markets in:

North Carolina

Florida

Washington, D.C. (remember, Amazon recently built its second headquarters in Northern Virginia)

Denver

Atlanta

Phoenix

(Source: CPT Investor Presentation, page 19)

All these offer attractive investment opportunities right now, especially in terms of the multifamily space. And, as you can see by the occupancy chart below, Camden’s recent performance is essentially inline with its pre-pandemic levels.

(Source: CPT Investor Presentation, page 10)

This has provided investors with peace of mind throughout 2020.

However, we have noticed deterioration in its rent-related fundamentals – something we expect to persist for the foreseeable future as the pandemic continues to weigh on renters.

CPT recently posted an investor update. Apparently, it collected 99.4% of rent due in Q3 and 98.5% in October.

This dip coincides with a trend of falling rental rates on both renewals and new leases across its portfolio. As you can see on the chart below, its lease rates have been facing pressure for months now.

(Source: CPT Investor Presentation, page 9)

Although we have seen a slight bounce back in renewal rates – which signals stronger demand – the broader economy isn’t expected to fully recover from the pandemic for months. So we wouldn't be surprised to see continued negative pressure on CPT's bottom line throughout 2021.

Because of this, we don't find its premium valuation attractive.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

CPT trades for more than 23x its blended adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and roughly 22.3x forward AFFO consensus estimates. These present a fairly significant premium to the stock’s longer-term average p/AFFO multiple of 20x.

Without a doubt, Camden is a high-quality REIT. But frankly, we don't see an attractive margin of safety available here, so we’re keeping it as a Hold.

Mid-America Is a Similar Well-Placed Play

This neutral sentiment is echoed when we look at Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) shares as well.

It also offers investors exposure to apartment buildings in economically viable areas of the U.S. It has no exposure whatsoever to West Coast markets, with a Southeast focus.

(Source: MAA NAREIT REIT World 2020 presentation, page 7)

When looking at MAA's rent collection and growth results, its portfolio is performing better than CPT's in recent months. Its occupancy ratios remain steady and in line with pre-pandemic levels. And it’s managed to collect nearly all its rent in recent months.

Mid-America provided investors with a portfolio update on Nov. 19, which highlighted strong results. During Q3, it collected 99.1% of its rent, including in October specifically.

And it probably hit the same basic number for November. So far, so superior to CPT.

MAA also outperformed CPT by a fairly wide margin when it came to lease pricing. It showed positive rent growth when looking at blended rates during Q3 and since – due primarily to strong rent growth on renewals.

(Source: MAA NAREIT REIT World 2020 presentation, page 4)

We remain very impressed with its portfolio performance. And we suspect it will continue to be a top performer moving forward. Fundamentally, that is.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

But MAA currently trades with a blended p/AFFO ratio of 21.5x and a 21.22x forward p/AFFO multiple. That’s a fairly stark premium to its 17.8x long-term historical average.

Moreover, we’re not seeing much major growth potential in the near-term.

We love the reliable rent collection data here and believe its fundamental results point toward a strong and reliable dividend. Plus, MAA recently increased its quarterly dividend by 2.5%.

However, we can’t call this REIT anything but a "Hold" in the bigger-picture outlook.

So, Where Do We See Value?

Part of the problem is that investors are desperately piling into sunbelt apartment REITs. And generally speaking, we like to be ahead of that curve, not behind it, for valuation’s sake.

With that in mind, we do have several multifamily "Buys." We've already highlighted our bullish stance on ESS, for one. And we also like Equity Residential (EQR), another Coast-concentrated REIT. Its stock has been unloved throughout 2020, which means it’s trading at a discount.

There’s also UDR Inc. (UDR), a fairly well-diversified possibility. Thanks to its greater geographical reach, it’s only trading a little below our fair-value estimate. And its margin of safety isn't particularly wide, but at least it has one.

EQR and UDR will be the topic of discussion next week as we continue to provide this multi-family sector update. Until then though, we think it's important for investors to remember that fundamentals matter.

They matter more than investor sentiment or news stories. So, even when seeking safety from the market monster, don’t pull the covers over your head. Pay attention to quality and valuation alike.

Without both, an investment thesis is incomplete.

