Earnings estimates suggest that the company is fairly valued, and we believe there is a relatively small up- or down-side with this stock.

Meritor (MTOR) is a company that operates under two main segments, both of which supply commercial vehicle components to original equipment manufacturers. The 'Commercial Truck' segment offers products such as "axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, primarily for medium- and heavy-duty trucks (Meritor 10-K, 2020)." The 'aftermarket and Industrial' segments supply similar products but to aftermarket customers instead, specifically in Europe and North America. End-usages concern military, coach, and emergency-related vehicles.

The company's stock has surpassed pre-COVID prices and has more than doubled since the stock market crash in March. Meritor has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion compared to around $3 billion in sales in fiscal year 2020. The company's P/E ratio sits at 8.77x at the current moment. We hold a neutral position of the company because Meritor is a leader in a market that will continue to see demand, and the company continues to invest in innovation. However, competition is intense and Meritor sells relatively homogenous products, which suggests that price-cutting amidst times of uncertainty is likely. Meritor can combat this by locking up long-term contracts with its customers.

(Meritor - Google Market Chart, 2020)

The company is slowly getting back on track towards 2022 goals after posting a negative quarterly net income figure for the first time in 3 years

(Seeking Alpha, 2020)

We believe the company was amongst the worst hit by the pandemic as "there has never been a time in our company's history when we were required to cease production at the vast majority of our manufacturing plants within days of each other (Meritor 10-K)." This, combined with complications with customers, led to a 40% decline in revenues and a negative net income figure of $36 million. However, the company has bounced back well in 4Q/20 as the company posted a positive free cash flow of $37 million and an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.15. The company's quarterly revenue Y/Y increased by 47%.

(Meritor 10-K, 2020)

We believe that the company is well on its way to achieving its M2022 goals set out within the past year, as Meritor continues to drive its customer-centric strategy. Meritor extended its partnership with Daimler for various supply of parts including axles, drivelines, and air disc brakes through at least 2025.

Although the biggest competitive factors in Meritor's industry are price and quality, the establishment of long-term contracts with key customers is the best way of creating value for the company, as then, switching costs for customers will basically be locked in for the defined contract period. Meritor can leverage its awards to find new customers and incentivize them to sign long-term contracts. Meritor can also leverage the fact that "we believe our North American aftermarket business has the overall market leadership position for the portfolio of products that we offer (Meritor 10-K, 2020)."

(Meritor Investor Presentation, 2020)

The company also plans to begin producing electric powertrains under the Blue Horizon Brand starting next year, and the company is "confident that Meritor's integrated powertrain architecture will be product of choice (Meritor Investor Presentation, 2020)." The company plans to invest $30 million in this particular project to continue to drive innovation.

Meritor has a strong balance sheet position but accounts receivable account important to consider

The company currently has $1.28 billion in current assets and $2.88 billion in total assets, compared to $726 million in current liabilities and $2.38 billion in total liabilities. The accounts receivable balance stands at $479 million, which is definitely something to consider considering that timeliness of receivables could affect ability to adhere to current liabilities. The company states that "25 percent [...] of the company's trade accounts receivable were from the company's three largest customers (Meritor 10-K, 2020).

We believe that the make-up of the other 75% is presumably also quite concentrated amongst a select few customers, as "the company's ten largest customers accounted for 69% (Meritor 10-K, 2020)" in fiscal year 2020. We are still confident that the company will be able to collect most of the value from the receivables eventually as companies in the industry continue to recover from the coronavirus.

The company does have a substantial amount of long-term debt valued at a total of $1.18 billion, but maturity dates are far into the future, and 2024 is the first year that a substantial amount of debt matures.

(Meritor Investor Presentation, 2020)

Interest expenses rose from about an average of $15 million per quarter in the past several years to $23 million in the most recent quarter, as the company received $204 million in 3Q/20 and $263 million in 2Q/20.

We believe that if the company can climb its way back to pre-COVID levels of operating income at around $60 million to $100 million, then interest expenses wouldn't be considered a heavy burden in the long-run and should not affect the company's ability to invest in innovation.

Earnings Estimates suggest that the company is fairly valued

Meritor has beaten analyst EPS expectations for an astounding 13 quarters in a row. Although this is not indicative of the future, we believe that analysts continue to overlook its innovative projects, as well as key market position. Meritor may soon need to slash prices in order to lock up long-term contracts considering that competitors may be scrambling for cash right now, but long-term value is still there as the resourceful incumbent in a somewhat undifferentiated market should always hold value.

(Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates, 2020)

An EPS of 1.83 suggests a P/E ratio of 15.46x, and 2022 earnings suggest an 8.41x P/E ratio. The company's 5-year average for EPS has always been quite low, and has hovered around 6x. Therefore, Meritor can return to normal multiples if it can produce a 3.36 EPS eventually, which is very plausible considering its strong balance sheet position and powerful market share.

In summation, Meritor should continue to see success as long as it continues to leverage its customer-centric strategy in creating long-term contracts with customers. If the company achieves a 3.36 EPS in 2022, this means that Meritor is only a couple of years away from returning to normalcy, but do not expect a crazy high rate of return with this stock as competition is fierce within this supply industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.