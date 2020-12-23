With the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX returning to service, there also has been an inflow of new aircraft orders. Admittedly, appetite for new aircraft remains low but it's in this market environment that it might be wise to renew the fleet at attractive terms and reposition an airline for the future. In a report published in October 2020 I highlighted several airlines that could be placing an order with Boeing. Those airlines included Ryanair (RYAAY), Alaska Airlines (ALK), KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Source: Manufacturing.net

Ryanair recently placed an order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets, while Alaska Airlines at an earlier stage reached a lease agreement for the Boeing 737 MAX with Air Lease Corporation (AL) and the sale-and-leaseback of 10 Airbus A320ceo aircraft. Ryanair and Alaska Airlines were the low-hanging fruit from the list, but the commitments still needed to come in, and if Boeing would not even be able to wheel in those orders it would show that confidence in the Boeing 737 MAX has suffered a near-permanent erosion. No deals have been announced with regard to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines or Delta Air Lines, but KLM has been evaluating the Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing has been in talks with Delta Air Lines for the purchase. So, from the airlines we highlighted there have been some MAX movement and to any list about the Boeing 737 you can of course add Southwest Airlines (LUV).

The most recent development is that Alaska Airlines has ordered additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and with that commitment is moving a step closer toward a primary-Boeing mainline fleet.

New Boeing 737 MAX Order

Source: Boeing

The newest order for the Boeing 737 MAX, in particular the MAX 9 variant, consists of firm orders for 23 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and options for 15 more aircraft. The order adds to previous agreements with Boeing and Air Lease Corporation. In 2012, Alaska Airlines ordered 20 737 MAX 8s, 17 737 MAX 9s and 13 Boeing 737-900ERs with options for 37 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. At the time deliveries were scheduled between 2015 and 2022.

Over time the MAX portion of the order evolved into orders for 32 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with deliveries scheduled between 2021and 2023 and options for 37 MAX 8 aircraft. Recently Alaska Airlines agreed on leasing 13 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft with first deliveries in 2021 from Air Lease Corporation while arranging sale-and-leaseback agreements for 10 Airbus A320ceo aircraft that over time will be removed from the fleet paced with the introduction of the Boeing 737 MAX 9.

In total, Alaska Airlines now has agreements to absorb 68 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with options for 52 more aircraft. Alaska Airlines expects 13 deliveries in 2021, 30 in 2022, 13 in 2023 and 12 in 2024.

Replacing the Airbus fleet

Figure 1: Alaska Airlines Airbus fleet (Source: AeroAnalysis)

With Alaska Airlines ordering more aircraft, it also seals the fate of a huge chunk of the Airbus fleet. Previously, we already observed that fleet removals were driven by a combination of the cabin modification progress, lease expiry and aircraft cost efficiency and we are now seeing that the majority of the fleet will be gone and things are falling Boeing’s way.

It’s no coincidence that the number of aircraft on order now stands at 68. That number covers the need for replacement of 10 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A319s and 51 Airbus A320s, leaving seven aircraft that could be used to replace some of the aging Boeing 737-700s and Boeing 737-900s. There are six Boeing 737-700s that are nearing the age of 25 years and six Boeing 737-900s nearing or having exceeded the age of 20 years.

Chances are near 100% that the remaining 52 options will be exercised or exercised in part as what we are seeing now really only covers the replacement of the Airbus A320ceo family aircraft and a very small portion of the Boeing fleet. In total there still are 166 Boeing 737 aircraft that will need replacement over time as well.

For now it does seem that the role of Airbus is largely played out in the Alaska Airlines fleet. Interesting will be to see what will happen with the 30 Airbus A320neo that are still on order and the 10 Airbus A321neo aircraft for which lease will expire in later years. Those aircraft do have better capabilities than the Boeing counterpart and could be used for transatlantic missions. With that in mind, we can’t completely write off Airbus yet especially since they do have the XLR in the pipeline. However, keeping a very small sub-fleet would not make a lot of sense for Alaska Airlines and the carrier also does not have the network for which it really needs the range capability for the Airbus A321neo or LR or XLR. So, while the Airbus A321neo variants are impressive machines at this point there's very little reason to keep those aircraft once the leases expire.

Boeing 737 MAX order includes free aircraft

In a recent report, we highlighted that a significant number of aircraft will change ownership without delivery cash being handed out and today’s order is such an order. From a CNBC article it already became clear that nine aircraft are white tails. White tails are aircraft that are already built but for which Boeing does not have any customers. That pool has now declined by nine units, but according to our own estimates there still remain tens of aircraft to be remarketed.

Important to note is that the order is a heavily incentivized one. In the Seeking Alpha news item it was already mentioned that the order is a restructured agreement and it's clear that this is not just an amended agreement to restructure the deliver schedule but also to accommodate new financial terms. A report from Dominic Gates mentions that the aircraft slated for delivery in 2021 will occur at no capital spending for Alaska Airlines. That makes the order one that supports Boeing’s remarketing campaign for white tails, but also one to reduce liabilities without paying cash to customers. That's something that makes sense, since Boeing already received advances and progress payments for aircraft that it either hasn’t built or has not been able to deliver on time. Those payments are now applied against the new order resulting in no capital spending for at least 13 aircraft and likely also includes discounts for the other aircraft.

Conclusion

Early on in the crisis we noted that the way the airline executives are using the Boeing 737 MAX crisis is inherently different from the way many readers are approaching the crisis. Whereas many readers are expecting or calling for order cancellations, airline executives are better positioning their airlines by negotiating a lower capital expenditure profile by applying the already paid funds against future orders while also locking in discounts for orders. That's the kind of orders that we might be seeing more in the future as it substitutes cash returning from Boeing to customers to reduced future payments. Long term you could say there's the risk of a permanent reduction in the value of the Boeing 737 MAX, but the current order momentum in combination with an improving travel market also should help Boeing lifting prices again.

Many orders that will be placed in the near future will not actually provide the strong profits and cash that we were used to, but they do play an important role in Boeing’s effort to unwind inventories, fill the skyline with orders and build up its production rate. While Alaska Airlines has now given the Boeing 737 MAX another boost, it still remains interesting to keep following the Airbus order and the fate of the 10 Airbus A321neos though I believe that on lease expiry the aircraft will be gone as well.

For now it does seem that Airbus has not been able to cease the 20-month low momentum for the Boeing 737 MAX to convince Alaska Airlines to replace the core of its fleet with the Airbus A320neo. I'm not surprised by that at all, but these are the kinds of wins jet makers are looking for in order to unlock a long-term rebalancing in the fleets. Airbus doesn't seem to have been able to achieve that with Alaska Airlines, which admittedly is a huge task.

Give Your Portfolio Wings

Are you an investor looking to benefit from the growth of the aerospace industry? The Aerospace Forum helps you do that. With a background in aerospace engineering, we have a unique approach to our investment theses and idea generation combining our engineering background and financial data analysis delivering deep-dive analysis and access to interactive monitors to inform your investment decisions. Click here to join The Aerospace Forum today and start your flight to growth!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.