Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing treatments for various cancers using CAR-T cell therapeutics.

GRCL has produced promising Phase 1 trial results for its lead candidate and has and impressive investor syndicate.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn further IPO details.

Company & Technology

Suzhou, China-based Gracell was founded to develop a suite of enhanced CAR-T therapeutic approaches to improve and speed up delivery of drug treatments for patients.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO William Wei Cao, Ph.D., B.M., who was previously co-founder of Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG).

Below is a brief overview video of CAR-T cell therapy:

Source: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

The firm's lead candidate, GCo12F, is being developed for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma and is currently in Phase 1 safety trials.Notably, management said that 15 of the 16 enrolled patients 'responded to therapy, resulting in an overall response rate, or ORR, of 93.8%, with all six patients, or 100%, from the highest dose cohort achieving a sCR (complete response).'

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $107.9 million and include Gracell Venture Holdings (founder Cao), TLS Beta Pte., LAV Biosciences, OrbiMed and Kington.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for multiple myeloma treatments was an estimated $7.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $30 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 16.6% from 2018 to 2024.

Key elements driving this expected growth are increased diagnostic activity combined with expected approvals of new drugs to treat the disease.

Below is a chart showing the historical and expected growth of the MM market through 2024, with various milestones:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Nanjing Legend Biotech

bluebird bio (BLUE)

Allogene (ALLO)

Juno Therapeutics (CELG)

Kite Pharma (GILD)

Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

Celyad Oncology AG (CYAD)

Novartis (NVS)

Financial Status

Gracell’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its program efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, the company had $23.1 million in cash and $11.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Gracell intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the research and development of our lead FasTCAR-enabled product candidate, GC012F, for the treatment of r/r MM; to fund the research and development of our lead TruUCAR-enabled product candidate, GC027, for the treatment of r/r T-ALL; to fund the research and development of our other clinical-stage and earlier-stage product candidates; to fund the expansion of our manufacturing facilities in China and the construction of our research and development center in the United States; and the remaining amounts for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Also from the filing: "Based on our current operating plan, we believe that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, will enable us to fund our planned operating expenses and capital expenditures [...] through completion of Phase 1 clinical trials for GC012F for the treatment of r/r MM, and GC027 for the treatment of r/r T-ALL, in the United States and China."

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, Jefferies, Piper Sandler, and Wells Fargo Securities.

Commentary

Gracell is seeking U.S. public market IPO funding to continue its program development efforts in China and the U.S.

The firm’s lead candidate is being developed for the treatment of multiple myeloma and has had promising results in Phase 1 trials.

The market opportunity for treating various cancers through improved CAR-T methods and manufacturing processes is large and expected to grow substantially in the coming years, especially as global populations age and their immune systems perform less well, resulting in increasing cancer rates.

Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma collaborations at the present time, so is pursuing a ‘go-it-alone’ approach.

The company’s investor syndicate includes prominent life science venture capital firm OrbiMed.

Citi is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 30.2% since their IPO. This is a middle-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

GRCL is definitely a biopharm to watch closely. When we learn more about the firm’s expected pricing and valuation assumptions at IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

