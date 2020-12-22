Once the conversion is complete and investors become aware, the gap between price and NAV should close.

It is undergoing a conversion into a commercial mortgage REIT and is expected to deregister as an investment company in January 2021.

Investment Thesis

This is a short and simple thesis. RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM) is trading ~50% NAV and is undergoing a conversion into a commercial mortgage REIT. With a market cap of ~$95 million, the stock is flying well below most investors' radars. However, once the conversion process is complete and RMRM becomes fully invested, RMRM's price should rise to ~NAV, which is ~$19 (as of 11/30/2020).

Background

RMRM has historically operated as a closed-end real estate fund that primarily invested in real estate equities and REITs. In April 2020, shareholders approved a change in RMRM's business that allowed it to convert from an investment company to a commercial mortgage REIT. As a result, RMRM plans to sell its existing investments and reposition the capital into commercial mortgages with principal balances of <$50 million.

As of December 18, 2020, RMRM's legacy investment securities comprised less than 10% of total assets and has recently closed a few post-pandemic loans ($21.5 million loan for The Lab at RTP, $30 million loan for Finley Point). It is also in the process of negotiating several first mortgage whole loans (secured by market and transitional commercial real estate) that are expected to total $136 million.

RMRM is advised by RMR Group, an alternative asset manager founded in 1986 to manage commercial real estate companies and related businesses. RMR currently provides management services to 5 publicly-traded REITs and 3 real estate-related operating businesses.

NAV Valuation

RMRM has kindly provided us with month-end NAV data until the de-registration process is complete. As of 11/30/2020, NAV stands at $19.17 and with the current price ~$9.30, RMRM represents a 50% discount to NAV. In addition, with <10% of the portfolio in legacy securities (stocks / REITs), we can assume that RMRM's assets mainly consist of cash, some securities/REITs, and commercial mortgage loans.

Risks

The main risk is that management fails to allocate RMRM's capital properly but it seems that management is now more intent on capital preservation (while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns) rather than paying a high level of income to shareholders (which was their previous objective).

Another risk is that RMRM fails to deregister as an investment company with the SEC, but recent SEC filings show that RMRM seems to be on the right track, with 35.1% of RMRM's assets being investment securities (SEC labels companies as "investment companies" if the value of their investment securities exceeds 40%) and 64.9% of assets comprised of "Qualifying Real Estate Assets" (excluding government securities and cash items). In other words, mortgage loans now comprise 64.9% of assets.

Takeaway

The thesis here is pretty simple: RMRM's sheer value makes for an attractive asymmetric investment. For now, I prefer to think of it as a cigar butt; it's trading at a bargain price (~50% NAV) and we should be able to enjoy one free puff when the conversion process is complete/fully invested and investors catch on. Thanks to the closed-end fund discount and its micro-cap status, RMRM continues to trade at bargain-basement prices while flying under investors' radars.

As an added icing on the cake, according to Nareit, mortgage REITs tend to trade around book value, with an average yield of ~10%; if RMRM's price normalizes to NAV and the dividend normalizes to average mREIT levels, then the current price of ~$9 will provide us with ~100% price appreciation along with a 20% yield. If that happens, then it might become a long-term hold.

Based on the analysis above, I believe that RMRM's risk-reward ratio is very attractive at the current price and recommend a long position in RMRM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RMRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.