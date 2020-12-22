A Very Choppy Day (Technically Speaking For 12/22)

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index was lower but still indicated an expansion.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index decreased but was still positive (emphasis added):

Led by slower growth in employment- and production-related indicators, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) declined to +0.27 in November from +1.01 in October. Three of the four broad categories of indicators used to construct the index made positive contributions in November, but all four categories decreased from October. The index’s three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, decreased to +0.56 in November from +0.85 in October.

The report's table places the data into perspective:

Both the monthly (top row) and three-month average (middle row) increased sharply after the lockdowns were removed in the late Spring. The pace of increases has continued to move lower since. The diffusion index has also been trending lower.

The BEA released the third and final 3Q20 GDP report today. Just as a reminder, the economy rebounded strongly:

Real gross domestic product (real GDP) increased at an annual rate of 33.4 percent in the third quarter of 2020, according to the "third" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the second quarter, real GDP decreased 31.4 percent. ..... The increase in real GDP reflected increases in PCE, private inventory investment, exports, nonresidential fixed investment, and residential fixed investment that were partly offset by decreases in federal government spending (reflecting fewer fees paid to administer the Paycheck Protection Program loans) and state and local government spending. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.

Several Fed Presidents have commented that the pace of the rebound was stronger than expected.

Will there be a second relief bill? The new administration is arguing the latest round is a "down payment"; Republicans appear to be digging in on their stand that this is the last round. However, both sides have unmet legislative goals:

One demand, however, could bring Republicans back to the bargaining table: their desire for a sweeping “liability shield” barring coronavirus-related lawsuits against businesses. GOP leaders, in the most recent round of negotiations, sought to pair that with a top Democratic priority — tens of billions of dollars in direct aid to state and local governments. In the end, both issues were dropped from the talks.

Next year is a lifetime away at this point. But keep in mind that each is very important to each party.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Small-caps continue to lead the markets. Micro and small-caps were both up more than 1%. After that, performance tapers off. Mid-caps only gained .54%. Large-caps were either up or down moderately. Once two sectors were higher -- technology and real estate. Oddly, communication services -- which usually trades in tandem with tech -- was down .92%. Energy continues to trade in a whipsaw fashion.

As we trade in the last two weeks of the year, the 30-day charts show the primary trends in play.

DIA 30-day

The DIA has been trading in a very tight, five-point range. SPY 30-day

SPY has also been trading in a pretty tight range, but this one is about 10 points. QQQ 30-day

QQQ has been a bit more volatile. It rallied from late November to mid-December and then hit a new high on the 17th. Since then, it's been trending a bit lower. IWM 30-day

Small-caps are still the hot ticket.

If today's trading is any indication, expect the activity to be very choppy the last few weeks of the year.

