Investing 2020: My Story

The unrest in the markets provoked me to think about my investing strategy. It led me into deeper research on companies, and that has been a benefit.

Despite the rise in markets since, the imprint of the pandemic remains.

2020 looked to be a swell year for investors. The US Federal Reserve, a key player in the US markets and beyond, continued on the same course it had adopted in January 2019 in response to that sharp correction. Business was in good shape, unemployment was law, and the international economy seemed in basically solid shape despite the somewhat abstract background quarrels among economists, money managers, article writers and talkbackers.

Then came the virus, a health disaster that struck the entire planet but for a few remote islands with tiny populations and strict policies of quarantine for would-be visitors. COVID-19 has been the public health disaster of my lifetime, though when I was very young polio still devastated, as did some other diseases. As a teenager, I have vivid memories of the Hong Kong flu that struck my sister and me on a family vacation to Mexico. There are few things like a long car trip with 104 degree fever and with worried parents bribing border guards to speed up entry into Arizona.

But that was then, and this is worse. While I have not contracted the virus to this point, I have felt its lash in terms of lost work and difficult travel for medical check-ups. I have been quarantined twice, and ready to say to the virus: "Fought to a draw. Now move on."

Sadly, many people less economically fortunate than myself do not have the luxury of philosophy as they face dire personal straits. I feel for such people and am aware of the rhythms and oddities of personal fate.

These are some lessons that I have learned from investing in this crazy and highly stressful year:

Traumatic macro events, while they may not be technically 'Black Swans,' function as such in reality. Their impact extends well beyond the markets, affecting income, savings, expenses and mental health. Such a crisis illustrates for each investor that his or her investments do not exist in a vacuum; This 'gestalt' produces enormous stress in investing - except perhaps for those that are perhaps fully retired and very affluent. 'Perhaps' because even such investors may be gripped with anxiety as they consider impact on lifestyle or on passing wealth to heirs. For the rest of is, the reality of on-again, off-again lockdowns and visible economic devastation produces the necessity to navigate a persistent and thick storm. Out of ferment may come thought and creativity. I have spent much of my time studying different market strategies and the approaches of successful investors. I came to realise that there are many successful approaches to investing, and that each investor should focus on factors such as a) time left in the markets, b) inherent appetite for risk, and c) need for income and ways to use investments to obtain that income. I have learned that each approach must be individual and that certain investing 'theological truisms' are sometimes also overdone generalisations. For instance, 'risk' as mentioned is almost a cliche in investing, and that while risk-reward is a worthwhile equation to consider when investing in a stock or another investment vehicle, deep research into a company clarifies actual risk. For instance, early and very successful Tesla (TSLA) investors such as David Lee, Emmet Peppers, Rob Maurer and Steven Mark Ryan do not fit the labels that Tesla Bears typically apply to Tesla Bulls. They are simply people that heard about the company in its early days and did extensive research, then committed much of their investing energy to a position in TSLA stock. There is no successful investing without optimism. Only a belief that markets work and that constructing a solid personal portfolio will enable positive results over time. If an investor gives in to short-term despair or becomes convinced that a series of Black Swans will pummel the markets or that the international economic system is doomed, then his or her focus is likely to become short-term. Good for trading, perhaps, but a kiss of death for investing. Learning is open-ended and an open mind is the best kind. That means learning from the original approaches of strategic investors. All good investors, whether the deeply philosophical Dave Lee or a Buffett-style deep value investor such as SA Contributor Sven Carlin, share certain traits. They are curious, aware, have nice overall perspectives and a strong grasp of business and the requirements for a company to be successful. They are focused on the long term. Like more famous names, Lee and Carlin study a company from all angles. They want to know its founders - and their history and philosophy, the company's structure, finances, adaptability and products - including product diversity. The focus is on success and an investing autonomy unaffected by the herd or of detractors. These are also people that possess large and renewable stores of patience.

The best learning is self-learning. In investing, I think that means incorporating or applying the following principles and strategies:

When researching individual stocks, be autonomous. Use multiple sources - Morningstar, Yahoo Finance and similar websites. Look at company history and study the financials, including projections of revenues and earnings. Read about the leadership and look for interviews with the CEO, CFO and additional corporate officers. Get to know their products; read White Papers, data sheets and press releases. if the company is in a sector with which you are familiar, you can quickly find competitors to whom to compare all of these elements. If it is in a sector with which you have a sketchy acquaintance, it is all the more reason to research deeply. And look at recent analyst reports. If you have time, at least skim the most recent quarterly report and earnings call. Better yet, dig into the company's 10Q statement.

Study a company's growth. This is important whether it is labeled a 'growth' company by the markets or not. Even 'value' stocks need growth, and the distinction between growth and value is anyhow somewhat artificial. A company that is undervalued based on current price against an accurate reading of its potential revenues and earnings is the best kind to own, assuming it has a solid business model.

Be curious. That is, build your curiosity. Many great people, particularly in the sciences, which should bear some similarity to rigorous investing, mentioned in books and interviews that they were curious from a young age. This deep curiosity is in fact a hallmark of intelligence according to those like Albert Einstein. If you meet a stumbling block, pause and find another way to the information you are seeking.

Consider where a company fits into its sector, where it is in its own lifecycle phase, if it has a specific advantage such as technology that can 'advantage' it against competition. For instance, the new and successful entrant to the insurance sector, Lemonade, which I wrote about here: (Lemonade: Tangy And Tantalizing (NYSE: LMND bases much of its strategy on becoming the first fully digital insurance company. Will it provide a telling competitive advantage in the long run? I don't know, but research left me with the sense that LMND has a good chance to succeed in the long run.

This was a hard year in investments and in larger contexts. In March, as in early January 2019, I had the opportunity to panic and sell at what turned out to be bottoms. In both situations, I rebuffed the temptation, despite some identifiable mistakes.

I have 'leveraged' 2020 to study different successful investors. I expanded my understanding of technical factors in markets, often by watching the excellent videos from Chris Ciovacco. Happening onto Ciovacco's weekly visual summaries (courtesy of SA regular Fear & Greed Trader) has introduced theories such as that of the impact of the Millenials' entry into the markets. If borne out, such a large event may drive a long secular bull market into the 2030s; respected analysts such as Tom Lee add their voices to this belief.

As much as I also try to listen to the wisdom of the Bears and acknowledge the brilliance of the Bond King Jeffrey Gundlach or the experience and brains of a Muhammad al-Arian, I never 'settle' in that lane. Were my basic outlook pessimistic, I would have partially or fully liquidated my brokerage account in either January 2019 or in March/April of this year. Watching one's balance decline by close to 40% is very unsettling.

We now have rich evidence of economic policy events and macro events that can wreak havoc in the markets. Practical Black Swans do occur and devastate far more than numbers on an exchange or in a brokerage account. That there will be future economic and larger crises with market impact is guaranteed.

We did reach home in the suburbs of San Jose that Hong Kong flu December. Investing with an open mind and avoiding panic under stress will, hopefully, help steer investors home. Building a portfolio with solid results also enables the best investors such as Warren Buffett to give back, proving that capitalism is not a zero-sum game.

Good investing in 2021. Happy End of Pandemic, may its days be swiftly numbered.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have 13 stocks in my portfolio at present. The top five by weight are Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Arrowhead (ARWR) and Microsoft (MSFT).