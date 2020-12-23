Townebank is trading just under its book value, but higher than its tangible book value. A purchase price in between would probably be fair.

The total amount of loans where deferrals and/or modifications were in place has fallen by more than 90% since April.

Introduction

I have been digging a bit deeper into a bunch of regional banks lately, and after being pleasantly surprised by the asset quality of the Bank of South Carolina (BKSC), I wanted to have a closer look at Virginia-based Townebank (TOWN). Surprisingly, this bank hasn’t ben discussed here on Seeking Alpha since 2018, and after checking the bank’s recent results, I feel it deserves more attention.

Data by YCharts

Despite elevated loan loss provisions, the EPS remains strong and the dividend remains fully covered

Townebank was able to keep the impact of the lower interest rate climate limited as the expanded balance sheet (thanks to the PPP loans) kept the decrease of the interest income limited to just over 3% in the third quarter. As the interest expenses decreased by almost $10M, the net interest income actually increased, from $91.1M in Q3 2019 to almost $97M in Q3 2020. A very positive development!

Source: SEC filings

Townebank also reported a very strong non-interest result. Whereas the net non-interest expense was approximately $43M in Q3 2019, the net expense decreased to just under $7M in Q3 2020 thanks to a very strong residential mortgage banking income and some other non-recurring events. This boosted the pre-tax pre-loan loss provision income from less than $49M to $90M. Very impressive, but keep in mind this includes non-recurring items, and in Q3, a substantial portion of the income was attributable to non-controlling interests. The net income attributable to Townebank was $34.5M, resulting in an EPS of $0.48/share. This brings the 9M 2020 EPS to $1.32 and the quarterly dividend of $0.18 is very handsomely covered.

I’m not a big fan of the commercial-dominant loan portfolio, but the quality appears to be high

So we have now established the bank remained quite profitable in the third quarter of the year, despite the elevated loan loss provisions. On top of that, the dividend also remains fully covered as well. That’s great, but as no two banks are equal, I also wanted to check what’s actually in TowneBank’s loan portfolio. Looking at the balance sheet, we see the loan portfolio represents almost $10B and in excess of 65% of the total balance sheet size.

Source: SEC filings

That’s actually not a bad percentage considering about $1.3B is held in securities available for sale (which include the safer government bonds) and about $1.8B is held in cash which greatly reduces the risk profile of TowneBank.

Of the $1.3B in securities available for sale, about $167M was invested in US agency securities, $293M was invested in municipal securities and in excess of $800M was used to buy mortgage backed securities from GSEs. A good mix, and my attention was drawn to the loan portfolio of almost $10B.

Source SEC filings

As you can see in the image above, in excess of half of the loan book consists of commercial real estate while an additional $2.14B was earmarked for commercial loans, resulting in about 75% of the loan book being invested in commercial loans (real estate and normal loans). Keep in mind these loans have different risk profiles. Included in the $2.14B in commercial loans are about $1.1B of low-risk PPP loans and this obviously reduces the risk profile. I couldn’t find the average LTV ratio for the commercial real estate portfolio but I expect those to be acceptable.

Source: company presentation

There are two other important elements related to the loan portfolio. As of the end of April, in excess of 2,500 borrowers requested modification to their loans totaling almost $1.9B (about 20% of the loan book at that point). It was important for the bank to make sure the vast majority of the borrowers would start making payments again and the trend has been clearly positive. Just three months later, in July, just $999M of the loan book was participating in some sort of deferral program, and as of Oct. 16, this dropped further to just $181M, and that’s just a fraction of the almost $1.9B in April.

Source: company presentation

Another important element is that as of Sept. 30, only a fraction of the loan book was "past due":

Source: SEC filings

Seeing how less than 0.2% of the loan book is classified as a loan "past due" is very interesting as this basically confirms the quality of the loan book. While the economy obviously isn’t out of the woods yet, I'm very encouraged by the combination of rapidly decreasing amount of modified loans and the very low amount of loans past due.

Investment thesis

Townebank is more interesting than I originally expected it to be. Although the balance sheet is overweight CRE and commercial loans, the vast majority of the loans is performing and the amount of loans under a modification or deferral program has fallen off a cliff, indicating the borrowers are perhaps surprisingly resilient.

Right now, Townebank is trading at its approximate book value of $23.83, however, the tangible book value is just $17.06 as the balance sheet contains some non-cash assets as well. I noticed the option premiums are high enough to consider writing an out of the money put option as for instance a P20 expiring in February has an option premium of $0.35-0.50 and that would be an acceptable price point for me to initiate a long position.

