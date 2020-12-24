Fill Your Christmas Stockings With These High Yielders

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Pick #1: AGNC common shares

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) - Yield 9.3%

It's important to be appreciative of the gifts that we receive. In 2020, the Federal Reserve combined forces with the stock market to give us an excellent gift: Zero interest rate policy combined with a large indiscriminate sell-off of all mREITs.

As a result of collapsing borrowing costs, AGNC has seen their "net interest spread" increase substantially.

Source: AGNC Q3 2020 Presentation

Net interest spread is crucial because this is the difference between the rate that AGNC earns on their investments and the rate they pay to borrow funds. A higher spread directly leads to higher returns. This ultimately leads to higher dividends for you.

Even as earnings conditions are absolutely ideal for agency MBS, AGNC trades at a 5%-plus discount to book value. So buy some shares and send Chairman Powell a Christmas card to thank him for the gift.

This is way better than the mystery chocolate box your Secret Santa gave you at the company Christmas Party. Who wants to bite into a chocolate with no clue what flavor is going to be in the middle!?!?

Agency mREITs hate surprises. The Federal Reserve has taken surprise off the table and opened up the highway to load up on agency MBS.

Pick #2: O Common Shares

Realty Income (O) - Yield 4.6%

Has a new member been added to your family in 2020? Triple-net REITs are a great gift to start an investment account for them. O already is a "Dividend Aristocrat" and has raised their divided five times in 2020!

O is one of the best stocks to benefit from the incredible power of compounding. This is a REIT that you could buy, turn on the DRIP and forget for 15 to 20 years. "Triple-net" leases are leases that are very hands-off for the landlord. The tenant takes on the property level expenses and daily management. This makes O very scalable and it's a business strategy that can continue indefinitely.

Over the past 20 years, O has run circles around the S&P 500. The next 20 it is likely to repeat the performance.

Data by YCharts

Sure, a toddler or even a teenage grandchild is not likely to be particularly thankful when you tell them you bought a bunch of O and put it in a trust for them. They would rather have the latest tablet or smartphone that will be outdated in a month! When they grow up they will appreciate it more.

Pick #3: GEO common shares

The GEO Group (GEO) - Yield 14.4%

Just like Santa, the government keeps a "naughty" list. In a perfect world, we wouldn't need to detain anyone ever. People would respect each other's property, people would put in a good faith effort to obey laws and we certainly wouldn't harm each other. Well the world isn't perfect, even Whoville is at risk of the occasional crime spree. People will commit crimes and they will be detained for them.

Politicians will grandstand over what should or shouldn't be against the law. They will argue with each other over what the consequences should be over breaking any particular law. Reform or punishment, strict or lax enforcement, legalize or crack down on drugs, we have all seen the debates and I'm sure everyone has an opinion.

At the end of the day, GEO supplies the infrastructure the government needs. A large portion of the population in GEO facilities are people awaiting their day in court. GEO also is very active in the rehabilitation, parole and home-confinement sectors. GEO doesn't tell the government what to do, it doesn't tell them who they should or shouldn't detain, or what punishments should be. GEO provides the government the infrastructure needed to do whatever the government deems to be appropriate. If the government's strategy changes, GEO will be there to supply them what they need to pursue their new strategy.

The "naughty" list isn't going away, and that means we can collect a 15%-plus yield. For more conservative investors, GEO bonds are still a very attractive option as well and they yield 11%.

Conclusion

2020 is not a year that will be near the top of very many people's "favorite year ever." It has been a challenging year for all of humanity. And a very large number of people faced personal challenges they might not have imagined possible.

Yet it also has been a year of opportunities. Hopefully, we all have taken some time this year to put things in perspective in terms of what's really important in life. Reaching out to those we love, fighting to protect our businesses from the various unexpected challenges and being reminded that very little is certain in this life. Hopefully, you were able to take advantage of the unusual volatility in the market and build up your income stream.

From all of the HDO authors, we wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2021.

