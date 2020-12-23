Although I consider TAIT to be fairly valued at $3 per share, it's a high-yield dividend stock that deserves a place in a well-diversified income portfolio.

This is why I advised the subscribers to my research who are dividend investors to buy TAIT at $2.40 per share in July 2020.

I project that its strong fundamentals will remain in place and its fat dividend is sustainable in the foreseeable future, primarily thanks to its low CapEx business model.

This isn't a popular large-cap stock. This isn't an overplayed REIT with a fat unsustainable dividend and a weak balance sheet due to the high leverage. It's an overlooked small-cap stock with a pristine balance sheet and a fat sustainable dividend. Specifically, this is the case with Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT).

Business Overview

TAIT is primarily a supplier of original designed and manufactured (ODM) products that include value-added engineering and turn-key solutions. The company focuses on providing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) with ODM products for their multi-year turn-key projects (“ODM Projects”) and ODM electronic components (“ODM Components”). Its product offerings range from discrete semiconductors through small electronic devices. It also distributes brand name electronic components with a vast inventory available on hand.

TAIT maintains a majority-owned subsidiary in Mexico and two divisions in each of Taiwan and China. Its Taiwan and China locations provide support for inventory sourcing, purchases and coordinating the manufacture of its ODM Projects and ODM Components, including making component datasheets and test specifications, preparing samples, monitoring the quality of shipments, performing failure analysis reports, and designing circuits with partners for ODM Projects.

The Superstore Marketing Strategy And The Recent Change

TAIT has marketed itself as the "discrete components superstore" but it has recently changed its marketing strategy, as quoted from its latest annual report below (emphasis added):

Since 1997, we have marketed ourselves as the “discrete components superstore,” with an in-depth focus on discrete semiconductors, passive and optoelectronic components and extensive inventory of a wide variety of these products. Our “superstore” strategy consists of carrying a large quantity and variety of components in inventory to meet the rapid delivery requirements of our customers. Recently, our core strategy has shifted to primarily focus on our ODM Products that require custom services designed for specific applications to OEM customers, and away from actively marketing our “superstore” strategy of maintaining a vast quantity of electronic components to fill customer orders immediately from available stock held in inventory. We will continue offering our existing wide variety of components for resale, but these products will be more passively marketed and distributed online for clearance through our website shopping portal, instead of actively through traditional sales agents and distributors."

and below (emphasis added):

We have also developed a reputation for stocking a large selection of electronic component inventories to meet the rapid delivery requirements of our customers. At December 31, 2019, our inventory consisted of approximately 12,000 different products manufactured by more than 100 different suppliers. However, our core strategy has shifted to primarily focus on our ODM Products that require custom products designed for specific applications to OEM customers, and away from actively marketing our superstore strategy of maintaining a vast quantity of electronic components to fill customer orders immediately from available stock held in inventory. We will continue offering our existing wide variety of components for resale, but these products will be more passively marketed and distributed online for clearance through our website shopping portal, instead of actively through traditional sales agents and distributors. "

Pristine Balance Sheet, Profitability, Sustainable Dividend

First, TAIT has negative net debt. In other words, cash & cash equivalents far exceed the interest-bearing debt. Specifically, cash & cash equivalents are approximately $6.4 million while interest-bearing debt is just $163K (September 2020). And having zero leverage is an excellent starting point amid the pandemic.

On that front, the vast majority of the companies have been impacted negatively by Coronavirus and TAIT is not the exception to the rule, as quoted below:

During the first quarter of 2020, we experienced increased costs associated with our logistics operations, and shipping delays. Our suppliers and customers were also negatively impacted, including delays in the production and export of products. The impact to our customers may also result in an increase in past due accounts receivable. To mitigate the impact of COVID-19, we have taken measures to promote the safety and security of our employees while complying with various government mandates, including work-from-home arrangements and social-distancing initiatives to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on our results of operations and financial performance for the first, second and third quarters of 2020, and we expect it will continue to have a negative impact on our revenue, earnings and cash flows in the fourth quarter of 2020 and possibly into 2021. Accordingly, current results and financial condition discussed herein may not be indicative of future operating results and trends. "

As a result, TAIT received a small loan of $163K under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) program but the company believes that the loan will be forgiven, because it was used for purposes consistent with the PPP, as quoted below (emphasis added):

On April 27, 2020, we received loan proceeds in the amount of $163,200 from the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). The PPP, established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”), provides for loans to qualifying businesses for amounts up to 2.5 times of the average monthly payroll expenses of the qualifying business. The loans and accrued interest are forgivable after twenty-four (24) weeks as long as the loan proceeds are used for eligible purposes, including payroll, benefits, rent and utilities, and maintains its payroll levels. The amount of loan forgiveness may be reduced if we terminate, lay-off or furlough employees or reduce salaries during the period. Any unforgiven portion of the PPP loan is payable over two (2) years at an interest rate of 1%, with a deferral of payments to the date that SBA remits our loan forgiveness amount to our lender. We intend to use the proceeds for purposes consistent with the PPP. While we currently believe that our use of the loan proceeds will meet the conditions for forgiveness of the loan, we cannot ensure that we will receive forgiveness of the loan, in whole or in part. "

Due to Coronavirus, revenues have stayed flat in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period last year. However, revenue YoY growth in Q3 2020 was approximately 20%, which indicates that TAIT returned to growth mode in Q3 2020. Given also that the worst is behind us primarily thanks to the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), I project that the company will continue on the same growth path and will report revenue YoY growth in Q4 2020 too.

That said, most of its revenue are coming from the U.S., as illustrated below:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Primary geographical markets: United States $ 1,809,000 $ 1,509,000 $ 4,308,000 $ 4,186,000 Asia 176,000 145,000 442,000 610,000 Other 6,000 4,000 16,000 18,000 1,991,000 1,658,000 4,766,000 4,814,000 Major product lines: ODM projects $ 1,196,000 $ 1,103,000 $ 2,765,000 $ 2,705,000 ODM components 772,000 539,000 1,915,000 2,018,000 Distribution components 23,000 16,000 86,000 91,000 1,991,000 1,658,000 4,766,000 4,814,000

Furthermore, it's noteworthy that TAIT has improved its gross profit margin this year despite the negative impact of coronavirus. Specifically, its gross profit margin was 47% and 48.6% in the first three quarters of 2020 and Q3 2020, respectively, compared to approximately 45% in 2019 and 44% in 2018.

Additionally, the progress in operational efficiency is obvious this year. Specifically, revenue YoY growth in Q3 2020 is approximately 20%, while SG&A expenses dropped to $542K in Q3 2020 versus $566K in Q3 2019.

Thanks to the progress on all fronts (i.e. revenue, gross profit margin, SG&A), TAIT recorded a net income of $652K in the first nine months of 2020, with most of it ($443K) being recorded in Q3 2020.

And I believe that nothing will change for the worse in Q4 2020, so I project that Q4 2020 will be another profitable quarter that will be added to the previous profitable quarters, given that TAIT has reported consistent profitability since 2017, as shown here and here.

On top of this, TAIT has generated positive operating cash flow since 2016, as linked above and here. And I expect it to continue in 2020. Specifically, after taking a handful of factors into account (i.e. corporate news, coronavirus-related impact, sector news etc.), I project that operating cash flow will be about $2 million in 2020, compared to $1.4 million in 2019 and $2.3 million in 2018.

And let's talk about dividend sustainability now. TAIT has a very low CapEx business model, which is a key factor when it comes to the dividend sustainability.

Specifically, annual CapEx has not exceeded $100K over the last years, and I believe that CapEx in 2020 will remain below $100K, given that it was just $13K for the first nine months of 2020, as linked above. As such, I forecast that free cash flow will be at least $1.5 million in 2020 and in the foreseeable future. For comparative purposes, free cash flow in 2019 and 2018 was $1.4 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

This is why I was not surprised when TAIT recently declared $0.04 per share quarterly dividend, a 14.3% increase from prior dividend of $0.035 per share. Actually, TAIT has raised its dividend three times since 2016. The quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share translates into annual payments of about $900K and therefore, the annual dividend payments are fully covered by free cash flow. I also forecast that the dividend will remain safe in the next couple of years, barring unforeseen events.

Valuation

At the current price of $3 per share, market cap is about $17.5 million. As also noted above, cash & cash equivalents are approximately $6.4 million while interest-bearing debt is just $163K (September 2020).

Specifically, this is a PPP loan due to Coronavirus, so it will likely be forgiven, as quoted below:

On April 27, 2020, we received loan proceeds in the amount of $163,200 from the Small Business Administration ((“SBA”)) under the Paycheck Protection Program ((“PPP”)). The PPP, established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ((“CARES Act”)), provides for loans to qualifying businesses for amounts up to 2.5 times of the average monthly payroll expenses of the qualifying business. The loans and accrued interest are forgivable after twenty-four (24) weeks as long as the loan proceeds are used for eligible purposes, including payroll, benefits, rent and utilities, and maintains its payroll levels. The amount of loan forgiveness may be reduced if we terminate, lay-off or furlough employees or reduce salaries during the period. Any unforgiven portion of the PPP loan is payable over two (2) years at an interest rate of 1%, with a deferral of payments to the date that SBA remits our loan forgiveness amount to our lender. We intend to use the proceeds for purposes consistent with the PPP. While we currently believe that our use of the loan proceeds will meet the conditions for forgiveness of the loan, we cannot ensure that we will receive forgiveness of the loan, in whole or in part."

Therefore, the Enterprise Value currently is about $11.1 million. I also project that adjusted EBITDA and annual revenue in 2020 will be about $1 million and $7 million, respectively.

As a result, EV-to-2020 adj. EBITDA ratio and EV-to-2020 Revenue ratio are estimated to be about 11 times and 1.6 times, respectively, so I consider TAIT to be fairly valued at the current price of $3 per share.

High Insider Ownership

When it comes to investing, high insider ownership does matter. This is another key investment criteria when I advise the subscribers to our research to buy a stock.

TAIT's insiders ownership is 51% in Class A common stock, so the insiders own a big stake, and therefore, their interests are aligned with shareholders', as illustrated below:

Class A Common Stock Class B Common Stock Voting Percent Name and Address of Beneficial Owner Number of Shares Percent of Class Options Exercisable in 60 days Number of Shares Percent of Class All classes of Common Stock Executive Officers and Directors: Stewart Wang 1,386,938 27.5 % 30,000 762,612 100 % 65.4 % Tzu-Sheng (Johnson) Ku 1,182,271 23.5 % 10,000 9.4 % Richard Chiang 174,694 * - * Felix Sung 31,727 * - * Craig Miller - * - * David Vanderhorst 36,872 * 45,000 * All directors and executive officers as a group (6 persons) 2,812,502 51.0 % 85,000 762,612 100.0 % 74.8 % * less than 1%

TAIT And Benjamin Graham

Famous value investor Benjamin Graham has stated that, if a company's current assets are higher in value than the total amount of liabilities, investors can basically pick up the non-current assets for free, which is the case with TAIT.

Specifically, in Q3 2020, current assets are $10.6 million while the total liabilities are just $1.1 million.

However, investors also need to evaluate the quality of the non-current assets that can be picked up for free. Among other things, they need to check the "Intangible assets" and "Goodwill" items and their contribution to the non-current assets. And it's noteworthy that TAIT's both "Intangible Assets" and "Goodwill" are zero. Therefore, TAIT does not run the risk of incurring an impairment on these two items, which would weigh on the stockholder equity.

Moreover, Benjamin Graham has said that:

When a stock is selling at much less than its net current asset value (NCAV), this fact is always of interest, although it is by no means conclusive proof that the issue is undervalued."

The NCAV is calculated by taking the current assets and subtracting the total liabilities and preferred shares. Graham's NCAV investment selection criterion calls for the purchase of stocks that are priced at 66% or less of a company's NCAV. That said, TAIT's NCAV is $9.5 million while the current market cap is about $17.7 million, which is higher than the NCAV, so TAIT does not currently get the green light based on this criterion.

Risks

First, TAIT has an online business model and notes that its products have many competitive advantages in the consumer electronic product market. However, TAIT is a small company and therefore, it faces competition from many other distributors, as quoted from the latest annual report below:

The ODM products we provide are available from many independent sources as well as from the in-house manufacturing capabilities of current and potential customers. Our competitors may be more established in the industry and have substantially greater financial, manufacturing, or marketing resources than we do. In addition, in recent years, original design manufacturers that provide design and manufacturing services to OEMs have significantly increased their share of outsourced manufacturing services provided to OEMs in the consumer electronic product market. Competition from ODMs may increase if our business in these markets grows or if ODMs expand further into these markets. We believe that our principal competitive advantages in our targeted markets are our engineering capabilities, product quality, flexibility, cost and timeliness in responding to design and schedule changes, reliability in meeting product delivery schedules, pricing, technological sophistication and geographic location. We operate our discrete electronic components business online in a highly competitive environment and face competition from numerous local, regional and national distributors (both in purchasing and selling inventory) and electronic component manufacturers, including some of our own suppliers. Many of our competitors are more established and have greater name recognition and financial and marketing resources than us."

Customer concentration is a second risk factor. Specifically, a couple of customers accounted for a large percentage of the company’s revenue in 2019 and 2018, as quoted from the latest annual report below:

We market our ODM products to OEMs and our electronic components inventory to distributors, OEMs and CEMs. During each of 2019 and 2018, we distributed our products to approximately 300 customers, however our two largest customers combined accounted for approximately 59% (individually by approximately 42% and 17%) of net sales during 2019 and approximately 57% (individually by approximately 48% and 9%) during 2018. We believe that exceptional customer service and customer relations are key elements of our success, and train our sales force to provide prompt, efficient and courteous service to all customers. We have the ability to ship most orders the same day they are placed and, historically, most of our customers’ orders have been shipped within the requested delivery schedule."

Third, TAIT doesn't meet Benjamin Graham's criterion regarding the purchase of stocks that are priced at 66% or less of a company's NCAV, as presented above. However, it must be noted that this is not the sole investment criteria. Graham's NCAV criterion just provides downside protection and minimizes the downside risk, based on a 12-month investment horizon.

Fourth, TAIT is a small-cap stock with relatively low trading volume, given that the average daily trading volume in the last 12 months is about 25,000 shares. As such, it's more volatile than the mid-cap stocks and the large-cap stocks. On the flip side, small-cap value stocks have outperformed large-cap stocks over the 20 years ended August 2020, according to Franklin Templeton's report. And this performance over the past 20 years cannot pass unnoticed because this report is coming from BEN, a global leader in asset management with more than seven decades of experience, as it was founded in 1947. This is why there are funds who own significant stakes in select small-cap stocks and TAIT isn't the exception to the rule with Renaissance Technologies LLC being a major shareholder, as illustrated below:

Class A Common Stock Class B Common Stock Voting Percent Name and Address of Beneficial Owner Number of Shares Percent of Class Options Exercisable in 60 days Number of Shares Percent of Class All classes of Common Stock 5% Shareholders: Renaissance Technologies LLC 299,051 6.0 % 2.4 %

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, TAIT combines a pristine balance sheet with profitability, positive operating cash flow, positive free cash flow and a sustainable dividend with the annual yield currently being about 5.50%.

Thanks also to this combination, I advised the subscribers to my research who are dividend investors to buy TAIT at $2.40 per share in July 2020. However, I actively manage my portfolio and TAIT has risen significantly since my recommendation reaching $3 per share, so I recently advised them to sell TAIT, lock in their quick profits and re-invest the proceeds in my other grossly undervalued yielders to maximize their ROI, based on a 12-month investment horizon. Therefore, my selling advice has nothing to do with the company's balance sheet, strong fundamentals and dividend sustainability.

But many income seekers do not actively manage their income portfolio to maximize their ROI, based on a 12-month investment horizon. They are passive investors and they usually keep the same yielders for many years. In this case, TAIT is a high-yield dividend stock that is worth being in a well-diversified income portfolio at the current price levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.