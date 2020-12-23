We tell you why this might be ripe for a much better future.

Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) has lagged its Canadian pipeline peers by a good margin. The stock is now dead last in a bunch that has already performed rather badly.

Data by YCharts

The company also cut its dividends unlike the rest of the group that held on or even increased dividends in 2020. We take a look at what happened and what it will take to turn around this stock.

The Company

IPPLF operates in all the traditional areas of midstream. It generated the bulk of its cash flow from oil transportation (conventional and oil sands).

Source: IPPLF Presentation

The company was an investor favorite for the longest time as it steadily increased its dividend each year. From 2009 to 2019, the company more than doubled its dividend, all while keeping debt well-controlled.

Source: IPPLF Presentation

The Key Project That Caused The Blowup

Not satisfied with the moderate returns in the midstream space, IPPLF turned to an unusual source to get extra returns. It decided to construct a polypropylene manufacturing complex that would benefit from the extremely low feedstock cost in Western Canada.

Source: IPPLF Presentation

This was a move that many in the Natural Gas industry cheered as it would help them get better pricing for their product as well. While the logic was sound, where IPPLF likely faltered was that it went ahead without a partner. A project of this size was too much for IPPLF to swallow and its debt rapidly ballooned in constructing this $4-billion complex. With the pandemic causing a freeze-up in the markets, IPPLF was shunned out of funding any more capex via the equity markets and decided to cut its dividend.

Source: IPPLF Presentation

Why We Are Very Bullish

Before we get on to this area, please do note that IPPLF does carry an above-average risk here. This is not one for those who just want to sit back and collect the dividends. With that out of the way, let us look at what can go right. With the sale of the bulk of its European Storage Assets and the dividend reduction, IPPLF has enough liquidity to comfortably complete the HPC project.

Source: IPPLF Presentation

Now let's assume that on completion, IPPLF just sells this asset off in early 2022. We don't think it would be difficult to assume that in this market where risk-free rates are so low, IPPLF would at least get its cost back. If the company can sell this off for even 90% of what it put in, it can lower its net debt from $7.15 billion to under $3.5 billion. Keep in mind that IPPLF's core assets can still produce close to $1 billion in EBITDA each year and the asset sale would push debt to EBITDA to just 3.5X, even if IPPLF takes a $400-million loss.

Now, if IPPLF decided to ride this the whole way, it is still likely to work out. Polypropylene demand is a growth market and Canada is currently importing 100% of what it needs.

Source: IPPLF Presentation

We have no doubt that this project can deliver the EBITDA IPPLF is projecting, based on the fact that Polypropylene buyers would see a windfall of savings by going through HPC.

Source: IPPLF Presentation

While 2020 has been a rather unusual year to say the least, we believe that the original estimates were in the right range and as normalcy returns to the markets, IPPLF will be proven right.

Source: IPPLF Presentation

In that case IPPLF's 2022 EBITDA would rise to $1,250 million (HPC starting midway) and 2023 EBITDA would be close to $1,500 million. In the interim, IPPLF has a big buffer on its debt costs. Funds from operations (FFO), which are calculated after interest costs, came in at $587.9 million year to date.

That compares quite favorably to its interest expense of $202.1 million and gives it an interest coverage ratio of close to 4.0X {(587.9 + 202.1)/202.1} .

Conclusion

If IPPLF unloads the project, we could see an immediate $6-8 uplift in the stock price. If it stays on it, we can see a slow uplift over time. The company is trading at 5X 2022 adjusted funds from operations and it is hard to argue that risks are not priced in here. A few insiders seem to think that the company will make it out on the other side.

Source: INK Report

We tend to agree. IPPLF is a higher-risk, higher-reward play and we expect 100% total returns in 3 years.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility? Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler. We are hiking our annual fees in January 2021 to $799/Year. The current discounted rate of $479.20 is your chance to lock in low rates for life.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPPLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.