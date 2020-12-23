But really the correct approach is to think of it not as a metals or mining company, but one concerned with permits.

It's also possible to think of the company as gearing up for the business of recycling lithium batteries.

American Battery Metals can be viewed as a lithium miner, but that's probably not the right way to be thinking of the company.

Geography and mining

Clearly, geography has more than a little to do with where it's a good idea to go mining. Whether we think it's all plate tectonics or the placing by the engineer the Big Guy brought in to do the construction work, we all know that certain minerals are found better in some places than in others. We need to go further than that though.

Strange corners of the world can have substantial deposits, and sometimes, as with Turquoise Hill (TRQ), digging up some valley in Mongolia makes sense. It's also generally thought that there's a slight worry about some of those odd corners. This is not a reference to Mongolia, but some of those places where there are decent deposits have less-than-perfect records on the rule of law. Or private property, or sticking to the royalty and tax rates agreed in the permitting process and so on. Acacia Mining (ABGLF) pretty much got closed down in Tanzania over such, for example.

So, mine and process at home instead then, right? At least we know that the law's going to be stable. Except, that also comes with costs. Significant costs too, for while the law might be certain, in the end, it can take an awful long time to get anywhere. The permitting process, that is, might be more stable once decided, but it can take years to get the decision through that process. It is not necessarily an advantage to be in a stable law environment if it also takes half a decade.

American Battery Metals (OTCQB:ABML)

What's causing that spike there just recently is the news that the next stage of the permit process has been achieved. It should be said that it's not all that terribly exciting though:

Over the past three months, ABTC has achieved three critical milestones that enable the Company to move ahead in permitting, constructing, and commissioning its pilot lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Fernley, Nevada

It's bought the land, got water rights and hired a construction firm. Woo hoo, hunh? OK, perhaps I'm being overly cynical about this news. Except, to an extent, I'm not. For my argument here is that this is much more of a play on that permit system and process than it is really anything to do with an exciting and forward-looking business like lithium and EV batteries.

To be cynical

This is to be - perhaps, again, excessively - cynical. If we look back at the history of American Battery Metals, we find that it's just changing its name, again, to American Battery Technology Company. OK, well, a slight swerve in business line, and why not tell everyone about it in the company name?

Today's focus for the company is a recycling plant for lithium batteries. That's what the land purchase and so on above is about. Which is fine, great even. It's just that a little while ago, as Battery Metals, it was into a lithium deposit. And it was called LithiumOre at that point:

LithiumOre (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: ORRP), a lithium resource exploration and development company, is pleased to provide the following update on its Battery Metals Extraction Division.

And then, before that, it was Oroplata, more of a company focused upon gold mining.

There's nothing at all wrong with moving with the times. It's just that we might start to think that this is a company in search of a project, rather than a project that just has to be financed. If we were, you know, cynical.

The current state of play

The company has done some capital raising:

American Battery Metals Corporation (the “Company”) has received investments to purchase 29 Units (the “Units” and each a “Unit”) from certain accredited investors (the “Investors”). The sale was made pursuant to a Subscription Agreement (the “Subscription Agreement”) in a private placement offering (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit costs $50,000 and is comprised of: (i) 5,000 shares of the Company’s Series C Preferred Stock, (as more particularly described in Item 3.03 below), and (ii) a warrant to purchase four hundred thousand (400,000) shares of common stock of the Company (the “Warrant” as described below). Eight Units were issued in exchange for $400,000 of outstanding principal and interest of a convertible promissory note previously issued by the Company. For the other Units, the Company received $1,050,000 (which such amount is in addition to the $1,250,000 that the Company reported on November 5, 2020 that it had previously received).

Not a great deal raised there, but all the same, it is able to access money.

The balance sheet:

(American Battery balance sheet from American Battery Metals)

We can see why the company did that cash raise, of course.

Battery recycling

The aim of the company is to build a lithium battery recycling plant. At least, that's the current aim. We can apply whatever discount we like to its past aims and changes of direction. However, it's useful to know how recycling works.

Sure, a plant that can recycle stuff is a good thing to have if you're going to recycle. But while that might even be necessary, it's not sufficient. What you really must have is a constant flow of material to recycle. And it's important to understand the economics here. They're entirely inverted from how we normally think the economy works.

So, let's stick with lithium batteries for an EV. There are 10,000 of them on a ship coming from China - just imagine! We all understand that the price of each one is lower when it's part of a group of 10,000 of them. The price rises as the ten large ones are broken up into smaller packages, and the peak price is when there's just the one battery right next to the car we're going to put it into.

This is just saying that wholesale prices are lower than retail, and we all understand that. Some part of this is the extra transport and handling that's necessary, but some part of it really is just that value increases as something gets closer to its point of use.

Recycling works the other way. An empty and dead battery standing by the car we've just taken it out of has some value. Probably has some value, possibly even. But it's lower than the value of each battery among a parcel of 50 batteries on the back of an 18-wheeler. And the value of each battery goes up again when we've 10 such loads all delivered to the recycling plant.

Yes, of course, some of this is just the cost of collection, the transport. But again, some of the rise in value is just that you don't run a plant to recycle one battery - just as no one needs 10,000 batteries to repair the one car - you need a nice big pile of them and a consistent continuing supply in order to run your plant.

The value of items for recycling increases as the quantity approaches the volume required to keep the plant running that is. It's entirely the other way around from our usual valuation. Wholesale prices, per unit, are higher than retail prices per unit. This is true of copper, of scrap steel, of anything that needs to be collected in bits and pieces and then fed through a factory. Values rise with volume.

This means that the collection system for a recycler is important. A plant to do the work isn't in fact the unique asset we might think. It's the system which provides the constant stream to be recycled that is.

Further, and most importantly in the economics here, near all of the value goes to the people doing the collecting of the scrap rather than the people owning the recycling plant. Profit always does flow to whoever has the scarce resource and it's the collection system that is scarce.

Just to invent some numbers (borrowed from lead acid batteries a couple of decades back so entirely different but still illustrative) the one battery might be worth $5 at the recycling plant. Batteries are heavy, they've got to be collected one by one from the locations where they were taken out of the vehicle. They way to do this is to have agreements with each and every garage that works on cars. Look, just put your used batteries over there. Once a week my truck will come by and pick them up. Pay you 50 cents for each one.

That requires having trucks doing the rounds and at each stop they might pick up 5 or 15 batteries. It's the route that has value. There's no real manner in which anyone's going to cut in here. There's not enough value in a single battery, or even a single stop, to make it worthwhile. It's the system as a whole that works.

Yes, lithium batteries will be a bit different as they're higher value. But the same logic will still hold. They'll be taken out of vehicles at some series of widely dispersed locations and they'll be available in ones and threes at each such location. The economic value is not going to be large for each single battery. The value is in the collection network that scales up multiple units into a stream you can run a recycling factory off of.

As you can see from the logic here it's easy to insert a different recycling plant into this business structure. It's impossible for a recycling plant to replicate a collection network over the same territory already being served by one. Or, perhaps more accurately, impossible without giving even more of the value of the batteries to the people at the front of the network, those folks with the individual batteries at the chop shop where it's just been taken out of the car.

Collection systems for scrap tend to be geographic monopolies. As such the value sticks to them, not to the reprocessing plant at the end of the collection network.

The end logic here

We'd be fascinated to see, and possibly invest in, someone creating the valuable part of this system, the collection network. But the guy running the processing factory, rather less so. Because that's not the value adding, therefore profitable, part of the system as a whole - therefore that's not where the profits go.

Oh, sure, a recycling plant will get hooked up to collection networks - it is a symbiotic relationship. But the returns are going to be fairly boring normal returns upon capital employed. Because that's just what happens to people running the non-unique part of a system.

This is entirely different from the idea of going lithium mining where once you're permitted and good to go then you're a leveraged bet on the difference between mining costs and sales prices. Instead, in this sort of system dependent upon a collection network a change between processing costs and market price - say, the lithium price soars - means the price paid to the people feeding the ones and twos into the network changes, not the margins of the processor.

We can even test this. Catalytic convertors are recycled for the platinum and palladium contents. There are only a few plants around the world even that can actually do the full recycle - separating platinum and palladium, rhodium, as is necessary, really is not an easy job. But as the market prices of those metals change it is the scrap price offered for the one single convertor out on the street that changes rather than the margin at the processor. That's why there's such a rash of catalytic convertor thefts at present. Those prices are high and it's "worth it" to go cut one off a parked car.

Our first conclusion

Being able to recycle lithium batteries will be a useful thing to be able to do. Society will look kindly upon the activity. However, it's unlikely to be one of those roaringly profitable things we'd like to invest in. Simply because that's not how recycling works. It's the collection network that makes the money, not particularly the recycler. It's the scrap dealers that achieve the profit in the system, not the final processor.

Our second conclusion

American Battery Metals is not at that stage as yet anyway. What it's actually doing is having the fight with the local land planners and bureaucrats as to whether it'll gain a permit to build a plant at all. This is thus less than a speculation upon battery recycling, lithium or not, and more one on the company's ability to charm the local authorities into a permit. This not being something we can really judge from out here, unlike the base business case.

My view

Yep, OK, lithium, batteries, recycling, all very sexy. It's that I don't see - given that I do know about the market structure here - any lock on the profit stream. It's the collection networks that capture the margins here, not processing plants. Thus, I'm less than enthused.

Investor view

It's entirely possible that the stock will get caught up in the excitement of the day. The company is using the right buzzwords and all that. As far as there being a real business opportunity there, I'm less than impressed.

This could be traded on market and sector sentiment but not as a core holding or for the long term, in my view.

