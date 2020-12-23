I like the boost provided to the entire industry as this deal marks an end to great long-term returns enjoyed by investors since the initial offering.

The deal is a clear testament to the credibility of the industry and valuations across the sector, with Thoma being a very savvy investor.

At a time when many private equity investors are unloading assets with many technology IPOs going public, it is Thoma Bravo which is making a big purchase, as it is looking to acquire RealPage (RP) in a deal valued at $10.2 billion. As I attach quite some credibility to Thoma's investment capabilities, I think that the deal adds quite some credibility to the entire industry.

Deal Terms

Thoma Bravo, known from its private equity investments within software and technology-enabled services, has been so attracted to RealPage that it is acquiring the company in an all-cash deal valued at $10.2 billion. With the deal, Thoma will get its hands on the software and data analytics provider to the real estate industry, a sector which could use the power of data to unleash some real value, and in fact is showing signs of rapid adoption of such technologies.

The purchase represents a 36.5% premium over the 30-day volume-weighted average share price ahead of the deal as the deal seems like a done deal being pre-approved by the directors of RealPage. Thoma sees the company as a stepping stone, or better said platform, to pursue additional M&A in this industry.

In essence, the promise of RealPage is of course to improve the operational and transactional performance of real estate assets from the moment of purchase, to their operating stage and eventual sale. Typical services offered include marketing, leasing services (insurance, deposits, lead management, payment, screening) and resident experience (again payment, contact, etc.)

The Take

In February 2020, the company reported its 2019 results with revenues up 14% to $988 million. Full-year adjusted EBITDA rose 22% to $282 million, as an adjusted earnings number of $165 million worked down to an earnings number of $1.76 per share. GAAP earnings are quite a bit lower, only in part explained by $63 million in stock-based compensation charges.

This growth rate is largely driven by organic performance although M&A has certainly aided the growth numbers as well. In June 2019, the company acquired Hipercept in a deal with few financial details being disclosed, with Simple Bills being acquired that same month as well. The company furthermore acquired Buildium later that year and started 2020 with the purchase of Modern Message.

So far in 2020 the company has seen solid operating momentum with first-quarter sales up 18%, although EBITDA was up just 10%, marking some deleverage on the margin front. Its shares have held up reasonably well during Covid-19 with shares only down from a March high in the mid-$60s to fall to about $40 in March. When shares recovered towards pre-Covid-19 levels in May, the company even tapped the equity markets to shore up its balance sheet, and allow for continued bolt-on-M&A.

Covid-19 hardly had an impact on the business with second-quarter sales up 17%, matched by an equal increase in adjusted EBITDA. The company has been a poster child of stability with shared-quarter sales up another 17%, this time accompanied by a 19% increase in adjusted EBITDA.

Based on the guidance provided alongside the third-quarter sales, the company was set to generate $1.15 billion in annual sales, adjusted EBITDA around $318 million and adjusted earnings just a few pennies shy of $2 per share.

Looking at the $10.2 billion purchase price, that implies a sales multiple just below 9 times. This multiple seems modest in relation to this IPO technology environment, as the potential market is still huge, with the company still reporting solid revenue growth in the mid-double-digits, as the company is profitable. That said, multiples are high for Thoma Bravo, at around 32 times EBITDA as the company is valued at close to 45 times adjusted earnings, as I note that they are very adjusted numbers.

A Final Take

The offering marks an end to the time during which the company has been publicly traded. RealPage went public in 2010, when shares were sold to the public offering at just $11 per share. A return of a factor of around 8 times marks very impressive returns over the decade-long period, even if no dividends have been paid out to investors in the meantime. The compounded annual capital gains amount to around 23% per annum, making investors very happy in the meantime.

The big move bodes well for other players in the field including AppFolio (APPF) which is valued around $6.1 billion here at $180 per share. Its shares have more than ten-folded as well, and that is only since 2015 when this company went public, making that shares have risen a huge deal in just five years. In November, AppFolio posted its third-quarter results with revenues up 23% year over year, marking quite a bit stronger growth than RealPage. Valuations are quite a bit higher at 18 times annualized sales, while it reports much lower (GAAP) margins.

Hence, I can see why most investors probably take a +30% premium any time of the day, yet on the other hand, some investors might be a bit more reserved with the purchase, as they might have enjoyed the ride in the long run given the potential of this company in this large market and its leadership position.

Unfortunately, I have not held a position in this player, yet I like the M&A in this front, providing a big boost to the industry at large and credibility of the current valuations for the entire and wider sector as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.