EPS next year is $10 for Farmer Mac and $0 for Redfin. EPS this decade is something like $155 for Farmer Mac, $10-20 for Redfin.

Farmer Mac has a more durable moat then Redfin and they are in similarly growing markets.

Realtor Redfin is now trading at a higher price than farm lender Farmer Mac. But my price targets are $150 for Farmer Mac and $10 for Redfin.

Over the past year I’ve recommended buying Farmer Mac (AGM) and shorting Redfin (RDFN). My current price target for Farmer Mac is $150 and for Redfin is $9. My core views are summarized in this Farmer Mac report and this Redfin report.

How am I doing on these calls? Abysmally, as this chart tells you:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Redfin, my $9 price target stock, is now selling at a higher price than Farmer Mac, my $150 price target stock! Redfin is up 276% this year and Farmer Mac is down 13%. Yet I keep saying “Buy Farmer Mac” and “Sell Redfin”. They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. That suggests I should expect a knock on the door from the men in the white coats, looking to fit me for a straitjacket.

Or is the stock market going through a period of insanity, as suggested by this chart? Redfin is in an exponential price explosion similar to the one NASDAQ experienced during 1999/2000, as the chart below suggests. So maybe I should still expect a different result at some point.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Deciding who is insane turns on the numbers

Stocks go up in price because there are more buyers and sellers. But why at any given time should there be more buyers and sellers? For the same reason I am more willing to pay a higher price for any product – I perceive more value. And for a business, “more value” is more earnings.

The alternative to this view is that I will pay more simply because I believe others will be willing to pay me even more in the future. That view is ultimately some version of a Ponzi scheme. At some point there will not be another investor willing to pay more. And the stock will have to return towards its value.

So Redfin and Farmer Mac are both selling at about $76. What are their earnings? The sole Wall Street analyst willing to admit that he/she tracks Farmer Mac expects $9.20 per share this year. Q3 EPS was more than $10 annualized, and I am comfortable forecasting that Farmer Mac’s EPS will be more than $10 per share next year.

Redfin, selling at the same price, must be earning close to that amount, right? Not quite. The 15 analysts following it expect a $0.35 loss this year. But they do expect better next year – a $0.07 loss! All while Redfin enjoys this operating environment:

“’There aren’t enough homes for people to buy,’ Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman told CNBC. The strength of the housing market during the coronavirus pandemic continues to surprise, he added. ‘Every week I think it can’t get crazier, it gets crazier,’ Kelman said.”

How can one explain this serious disconnect between stock price and earnings? Let’s try some other possibilities.

Is Redfin’s market growing faster than Farmer Mac’s?

Redfin is in the home sale business, primarily as a realtor but also as a “home flipper” that buys and resells homes. Farmer Mac is primarily a farm mortgage lender that also makes some rural infrastructure loans. So let’s compare the growth in dollar home sales with the growth in farm mortgage debt since 1990. This chart uses an 8-year rolling average to reduce the impact of economic cycles:

Sources: The Federal Reserve (page 123), the National Association of Realtors and the Census Bureau.

They have the same average growth rate over the past 30 years! So no advantage to Redfin.

Is Redfin’s market share growth opportunity bigger than Farmer Mac’s?

Realtor market share is a huge metric for Redfin. It reached a 1.08% share of homes sold during Q3, and generally expects a 10 bp increase each year (It was 8 bp up from Q3 ’19). So of course at 1% of the market, Redfin theoretically has a big market share opportunity.

Farmer Mac had a 5.9% market share of farm mortgages at the end of Q3. Its market share was flat over the past five years, although new management is working to change that.

But any company can grow share. The trick is to do it and make money. Farmer Mac has steadily grown EPS over its history; the $10 a share I expect in ’21 compares to $4 a decade ago. Redfin has yet to turn a profit.

Does Redfin have a better “moat”?

I believe the moat concept grew out of the Amazon story. Amazon gave up profits for 15 years in order to build a defensible advantage (MOAT) over its retailer and cloud peers, built on low prices and cheap service delivery. This strategy has spawned countless imitators also willing to give up profits for many years in the hope of building similar defensible advantages. Redfin is one of those imitators.

Redfin certainly has below-market pricing – realtor commissions of about 2% on a buy or sell compared to about 2½% for the average peer. And it pays its realtors salaries instead of commission-sharing, and markets online, with the 4th most visited housing website. Little of this sounds proprietary and defensible over the long run to me. The whole world gets the online thing by now.

Farmer Mac’s “moat” is its government charter; its debt has the implicit backing of the U.S. government. And that charter has only been expanded over the past three decades. As such, Farmer Mac has cheaper borrowing costs than peers, a crucial advantage for a lender. It spends that advantage on industry-low credit risk and interest rate risk hedging. As a result, while peer banks are bearing higher loan losses and narrowing interest margins this year, Farmer Mac has had nearly no loan losses, an expanded interest margin and a strong 17% return on equity.

Giving Redfin the greatest benefit of the doubt on its moat building, I can’t see a better moat than Farmer Mac’s.

Adding it up, Redfin will never catch Farmer Mac’s EPS

I know, never say never. But within a one or even two decade timeframe, I stand by that statement. I expect Farmer Mac to add $1 a year to its EPS through 2030, based on a conservative assumption that EPS growth will slow from the current 10% to 5% over the decade. That’s $155 of cumulative EPS. And $55 per share out of that $155 should be paid as dividends. Not bad for a $74 stock.

Redfin? An optimistic $1 per share of EPS from its realtor business is many years off. Remember that Wall Street expects no earnings from it next year during a boom year for housing. And it carries the albatross of a money-losing (for Redfin and its peers) home flipping business. Earning $20 in cumulative EPS this decade will be a stretch.

$155 of EPS or $20? You can decide for yourself, but I choose Farmer Mac. That seems like the sane thing to do.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Redfin (RDFN)