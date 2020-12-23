Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) is a special acquisition company, or SPAC, and it has announced that it will acquire Paysafe. The SPAC has run up considerably on that news. I've been on a tear going through scores of SPACs lately looking for interesting stuff. If you're oblivious to the whole concept of a SPAC, there's a decent primer here.

Experienced investors tend to approach SPACs with some trepidation because they have a reputation for "not working out" post IPO. I've definitely come across some examples where weak companies are getting IPO-ed at rich valuations.

Foley Trasimine stands out in a positive sense. It looks like a SPAC that could work on a fundamental sense in the long term. Near term, it is hard to say. Especially because the shares are at $14.92 already.

Quite a few IPOs have had a blistering start to their public life in 2020. I'm not exactly an expert on what stories the market is going to bid to infinity, but the optionality is definitely present.

Data by YCharts

In my view, most of the value of the Paysafe group is derived from two legacy assets: Neteller and Skrill (formerly known as Moneybookers). These are online wallets. A service like PayPal (PYPL) is very similar, but PayPal historically chose not to engage with online gambling. You can transfer money to these wallets, and from there you can transfer money onwards or make purchases.

Both services were predominantly used for online gaming. Banks and credit card companies can/could be incredibly annoying to deal with if you want to engage in online gambling, whether poker, blackjack or sports betting. The wallets were also very convenient if you wanted to move money around between various websites.

Wallets like these are different from banks in many ways. One important difference is that they have to hold the cash you're sending there. They can't engage in the time horizon arbitrage banks are benefiting from. In a sense, their business model is much weaker. But it also means they aren't encumbered by bank-level regulation.

It also means they have to make money some other way, and they do so by charging substantial fees on transactions. On deposits, online gaming sites are often willing to eat those fees in order to get customers in the door.

If you've been winning and you want to take money out, you often get to experience how steep those fees can be. But often, you don't have a lot of choice in the matter because 1) payment gateways are limited in number 2) switching to another provider takes quite a bit of time in terms of due diligence about whether it is trustworthy. (Remember, PayPal, Square (SQ), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Visa (V) were historically not among the options.)

To my knowledge, both these services were really big in online gambling. But over time, they've added other revenue sources as well. For example, the boring kind of gaming is an increasing source of revenue, and so is eCommerce. They were ultimately put together in the Paysafe Group, and Blackstone (BX) and CVC bought them for $3.89 billion in 2017.

Online payments is a very hot industry, and I think that's the case because it is still very fragmented. It isn't a run race with a Visa and Mastercard (MA) left standing to milk their network effects into eternity. Instead, there are many players. But from a consumer perspective, that's extremely undesirable. You want your money in one place and spend it from there. You don't want six different gateways. If you sign up somewhere, you have to go through a KYC process, you have to keep track of passwords and possibly second-factor authentication. It's a market that's destined to become an oligopoly. Maybe not if government regulation severely alters market dynamics. Here's a slide from Paysafe's presentation (so keep in mind, it is showing us its best side):

The middle chart is very important because it shows Paysafe has a strong position in terms of its network effect. Perhaps it doesn't do the highest volume or generate the most revenue, but in the long run, it is important that users are able to use your wallet as widely as possible.

Paysafe's history as a payment provider in the gaming space provides it with something of an advantage in that respect. Customers who don't bet aren't any worse off with Paysafe. But customers who place online bets are much better served by an operator that has integrated this service.

Bill Foley

SPACs are usually sponsored by an experienced business luminary with a reasonably impressive track record. In this case, that's Bill Foley. I found this article quite informative.

Foley basically went on a remarkable run when, in 1984, he spearheaded a leveraged buyout of a title insurance company in Arizona. Something like 80 acquisitions later, that company, Fidelity National Title Insurance Company, had grown into the largest title insurer in the U.S.

From reading about him, I'm inclined to believe he's of the entrepreneurial school who's very interested in predictable or stable revenues and getting a lot of lifetime value out of customers. Prior to making the Paysafe acquisition, the company communicated the following:

We also intend to focus on prospective target businesses that have unseen potential for revenue growth and/or operating margin expansion with high recurring revenue and cash flow, defensible intellectual property and strong market positions within their industries. Many of our management team’s prior investments, including Dun & Bradstreet (DNB), FNF (FNF), Black Knight (BKI) and Ceridian (CDAY) exhibited many of these qualities.

I think it is interesting to note these are qualities the team had been looking for, are something Foley has looked for historically, and that this is really someone who has a lot of experience in how to make acquisitions work.

Looking at its presentation, Foley wants to increase volume growth by quite a bit, from 13% to 15%. Yet, on the revenue side, he thinks growth will slow down some.

Catalyst

The real play here is U.S. gaming. Maybe there's a crypto angle as well. With online gaming increasingly getting legalized, the Foley team believes there's a big opportunity here. They hold the market leaders in online gaming and have experience going back to '99 serving this market. These wallets are fairly convenient when you like online gaming. You may want to move funds around between a FanDuel (DUEL) and a DraftKings (DKNG). It isn't intuitive that you may want to move money around for sports betting, but in practice, it's fairly important.

Here's a screenshot of the odds on offer for the upcoming game between the 49ers and the Cardinals game.

(Source: Oddschecker)

If you have any ambition of doing well, one of the most important things you can do is line shopping. The difference between odds on offer on this random game is enormous. Obviously, not everyone is doing that, but a decent percentage of high-volume sports betters engage in line shopping all the time.

Other people want to bet on special prop bets offered by different firms. Or take advantage of some bonus on offer. The casinos will try all kinds of things to lure users away from competitors.

The company believes the online gaming market is going to grow 12% internationally and 42% in the U.S. I'm not an expert on this market and not sure how realistic that is. I'm inclined to believe it could be in the right ballpark. But I have some questions around whether the U.S. growth is actually going to cannibalize some international business. Perhaps some U.S. bettors were betting offshore.

What's really interesting is that I do believe the company's vast experience this area is going to be an advantage. It will have a much easier time detecting fraud. The company can more easily avoid working with sleazy or suspect operators that ultimately disappoint customers. It has data on what players are a risk to merchants or possibly to sportsbooks. It even has data on who has funds in his account and how much.

For a time in the past, I dedicated quite a bit of time to arbitrage in the sports betting market. As a professional poker player, I was used to a situation where my business, in principle, was welcomed. Poker sites view, to an extent, professional players as liquidity providers. A betting exchange or fantasy sports betting has the same relationship with its players. When I tried my arbitrage tactics at bookmakers (especially weak operators), you have no idea how fast my bets got limited or I was just kicked out unceremoniously. I'm not sure whether payment operators make this kind of data available, but theoretically, they could flag advantage players to merchants.

A wild west market like online gaming is also characterized by a jungle of regulations that's different in every little country. In addition, there are cybersecurity risks. Paysafe got this down for a large part of the world, and that's very attractive to websites/merchants working with it.

In other words, I'm buying into the narrative that the company has some advantages that aren't easily replicated by a PayPal or Square.

Valuation

Besides the expected growth based on a highly detailed Foley playbook, a key component of the pitch is the possible multiple expansion. By the way, I really like how detailed Foley's plans for the company are. This really stood out versus projections I've seen in other SPAC presentations.

But the dream is multiple expansion. The company is currently trading more or less in line with the traditional payment services. This makes sense, as Neteller dates back to '99. But management makes the pitch that it should be valued like PayPal, Nuvei (NUVCF), Shift4 (FOUR), Repay (RPAY) and Paya (PAYA). That would mean a 50% multiple expansion. Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) is another very interesting payment company at the leading edge.

The company doesn't match the revenue growth that's enjoyed by the group it wants to belong to. However, it is guiding that it will almost equal EBITDA growth.

I'll end this note with some of the problems that I see. The company is clearly banking on an M&A strategy. It wants to buy up smaller competitors and roll them up. With Foley's track record and battle-tested integration plans, it could work. In fact, the higher the share price goes, the cheaper this company will be available to acquire companies. That can lead to something of a virtuous circle with quite a bit of runway. But M&A is tough, the market looks dear to me, and things do go wrong. I don't think this opportunity will work for investors in that case.

I'm also unsure about the effect blockchain could have on these markets. Perhaps these wallet services are going to get disrupted if more online casinos start accepting Bitcoins. Historically, the company has been able to extract quite attractive fees. But whether that is really feasible in this highly competitive industry going forward is an unknown. My expectation is for a legalized market to suffer some margin compression.

This company is very interesting to me, but I'm going to pass in favor of SPACs that offer a special situation angle or where I like the risk/reward better. If you enjoy these SPAC reviews, also check out: "RMG: California Dreamin' (RMG)," "CIIG Merger Corp.: SPAC Arbitrage Opportunity (CIIC)" and "Switchback Energy: Trying To Freeroll This Crazy Market (SBE)."