Stimulus And Inflation Expectations: Tony Greer

Going into the end of the year, investors may want to hold on to more dry powder until there’s a lull in buying activity.

The new fiscal package from Congress is insufficient but the market is looking past it and past the latest virus news to focus on the reopening.

“It doesn’t look like a lot of the [stimulus] money is making it to Main Street,” Tony Greer of TG Macro told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Greer kicked off the discussion with his views about how the new fiscal spending package from Congress is insufficient, especially for American families, and describes the markets’ reaction as slightly “sell the fact,” as made evident by the DXY’s modest but noticeable bounce.

The dollar bounced earlier this week, which maybe put the risk appetite on its heels, but the tape is taking it in stride, he said. After a Fed meeting last week and heading into the holiday markets, Greer said the stimulus bill is probably going to mean very little.

“Very little has changed on the tape since it was announced, so the non-linear path of the bull market is the same as it ever was,” he said. Greer said the market is trying to convince investors that it is going to look past the immediate term toward the reopening and so the rotation is still very much in effect.

Greer also discussed the connection between the dollar and U.S. equity markets and why that relationship matters during the interview. He said that the Fed’s MO to inflate assets is a weaker dollar; they’ll continue to buy assets to weaken the dollar and create a more inflationary scenario, which will perk up inflation expectations in the bond market.

As long as we’ve got a weakening dollar based on what the Fed is doing and the bond market is giving the same signals—a steeper yield curve, break evens trading higher—that’s creating the market that is anticipating 2% inflation, he said.

Greer also said that a weaker dollar directly speaks to commodities rallying, and he thinks those markets are signaling that there is commodity inflation going on. Now we’re waiting on it to get through to the marquis inflation data, like CPI and PPI, and maybe once we’ve attained 2% for a period of time, the Fed will have to consider raising rates or changing policy in some other way, he said.

Looking ahead to the final weeks of the year, Greer said he will be watching Tesla (TSLA). If that buying dries up, and the Tesla path backs off, it will take some of the luster off the tech rally, he said.

For the next few weeks, he’s holding onto more dry powder and will look to place it back into the markets in a place that’s cheaper than the S&P is right now. Greer said he’d love to see a pullback and have some heat taken off of this rally, but the way it keeps finding a new sector to take off and explode, it’s hard to figure out when there will be a lull in buying activity.

